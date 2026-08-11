Tyla Is Officially In Her (Kate Spade) Bag

Tyla’s new era just got a fashionable upgrade. Fresh off the release of her sophomore album, A*Pop, last week, the two-time Grammy winner has a new title to add to her growing list of accolades: global brand ambassador for Kate Spade New York.

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The first glimpse at this new partnership comes courtesy of the brand’s Fall 2026 campaign, an ode to “joy hiding in plain sight.” Set throughout New York City, the campaign follows a chic game of hide-and-seek, bringing together a mix of NYC-based personalities and international faces, from the Big Apple’s 4inthe5, Kareem Rahma, and Julia Mervis to the globe-trotting Bretman Rock, among others.

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And as if the Duo Mini Shoulder Bag wasn’t already shaping up to be one of the season’s biggest accessories popping up, well, everywhere, Tyla is giving it another co-sign. The songstress (once revealed hiding behind her album’s downtown wheatpasting) is pictured carrying the silhouette in Laurel Leaf alongside her fellow campaign faces toting it in fresh colorways.

Directed by Rupert Sanders, the campaign moves between an old-school diner and the streets of New York, unfolding as a series of quick reveals. QCP and Ana Sofía, food creators by trade, fittingly duck behind the diner counter, while Julia Mervis, Payton Purther, and Sally Carden take cover in a cab. The 4inthe5 appear in a storefront window, and Bretman Rock is in a tree with one of his pet chickens, while Tyla pops up behind an oversize hot-pink TYLA-emblazoned street poster. Like she said, in this era, she’s talkin’ diamonds, watches — but most specifically — purses.

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“Joining the Kate Spade New York family has been a pleasure. We loved creating this campaign together; it was exciting and joyful,” Tyla said in a press statement. Between a new album, a world tour on the horizon, and now a major luxury fashion partnership, it’s safe to say her A*Pop era is off to a very stylish start.