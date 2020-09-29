Tyler, The Creator Hangs Out With A$AP Rocky And Iggy Pop In New Gucci Campaign

Gucci has enlisted rock stars, both past and present, for its latest men's tailoring campaign. Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Iggy Pop (plus Iggy's pet parrot, Biggy Pop) star in the new ads, shot by director Harmony Korine in Los Angeles.

It's an unexpected group of men, which is exactly what Gucci's Alessandro Michele wanted for the campaign, which also explores how an interest in menswear and getting dressed can be the beginning of a wholesome bromance.

In the campaign video, Rocky and Tyler arrive at Iggy Pop's west coast home and the three have dance parties, change outfits, and hype each other up. There's also a mess of spaghetti involved, but the main focus here is the clothes, after all.

"It was beautiful to see these three men together, seemingly different but very similar," Michele said in an official statement. "This is another chapter of this journey. With these campaigns, I am working on different ways of being elegant, and these three men embody this idea perfectly. I like to tell the story of elegance in completely arbitrary and unexpected ways. Perhaps elegance is something in the air that sometimes you are not even ready for. Male elegance can be unpredictable and strange."

Check out the video and images, below, for Gucci's new "Life of a Rock Star" campaign.

CREDITS

Creative Director: Alessandro Michele

Art Director: Christopher Simmonds

Photographer/Director: Harmony Korine

Hair: Paul Hanlon

Make-up: Thomas De Kluyver

Talents: A$AP Rocky; Iggy Pop; Tyler, The Creator

VIDEO MUSIC

“Supernature”

Performed by Cerrone

Written By: Marc Cerrone, Lili Marlene Premilovich, Alain Wisniak

Published By: Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Because Editions /Concord Music Publishing

Courtesy of Malligator Préférence under license from Because Music