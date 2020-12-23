Finally: UGGs For Dogs

Dogs are finally getting what they deserved: UGG boots. The brand announced its latest launch on Wednesday with its first-ever collaboration for dogs with New York-based dogwear brand Very Important Puppies (V.I.P.).

"UGG is iconic when it comes to cozy boots made for the outdoors," said Sabrina Albarello, co-founder of Very Important Puppies, in an official statement. "UGG was the best partner to bring our vision to life for this new fashion-focused dog product that didn’t exist in the market."

The new boots, which retail for $80, are available in UGG's classic tanned neutral, as well as a bold black and lime green, made with a faux suede with a faux fur trim. The boots feature a front opening for easy entry and an adjustable strap for a comfortable and secure fit for any pooch.

For the campaign, the brands tapped Los Angeles-based creatives Steph Shep, Sami Miro, Amelia Gray, Devin Brugman, Elysee Sanville, and Maeve Reilly, along with their dogs, all wearing their own pair of UGGs.

The collection is available for pre-order on UGG and Very Important Puppies' websites, and will arrive stores at the UGG New York City Fifth Avenue flagship store, select Nordstrom stores, and Nordstrom's website in late 2020.

Check out the photos from the collaboration, below.

Courtesy of UGG

