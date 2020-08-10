Merch heads, rejoice. Universal Music Group's merchandise company, Bravado, has launched its first in-house brand, Bravado the Label, a luxe collection of vintage-inspired, gender-neutral merch from some of the world's biggest names in music. The collection has been exclusively available in store and online at Selfridges London since June, but as of August 10, is now on sale for the rest of the world on the brand's website.

Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Winnie Harlow, Vanessa Hudgens, and Charlize Theron have already been photographed wearing some of the collection, which includes tees and fleeces from bands and artists like The Rolling Stones, Bob Marley, Guns N' Roses, Tupac, Queen, and N.W.A. Hadid was spotted wearing the brand's tie-dye Rolling Stones sweatshirt last spring, while out in New York City on her birthday (it was a different, simpler time). More recently, Gerber wore an oversized Rolling Stones hoodie while doing some grocery shopping during quarantine.

The debut 13-piece collection even has some upcycled styles, as well as rare, never-before-seen art and photographs from the artists. The first release starts at $165 and is available on Bravado the Label's website, which goes live at 12 pm ET and will have more merch drops starting in the fall. You can see some of the styles in more detail, below.