Copelyn Bengel
BERLIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 18: Lea Naumann wearing Miu Miu jacket, beige Diesel boots, black Prada bag...
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

Varsity Jackets Are The Latest Dadcore Trend For Fall

Not (not) your dad’s varsity jacket.

The “Sporty Spice” in us loves a jock-inspired trend, and even more so when it involves vintage references and dadcore connotations. Varsity jackets (or letterman jackets) have a preppy but athletic vibe that is rooted in the culture of the 50s and 60s but transcends time with its latest contemporary versions. Styled for today, the varsity jacket is fall’s biggest outerwear trend for all your cozy-weather outfits, ready to replace your go-to moto and oversized blazer with a prep-meets-sport alternative.

There are plenty of quintessential examples of the varsity jacket in pop culture that have made it into a classic fashion statement. These include Princess Diana’s Philadelphia Eagles jacket and vintage films like Grease and Oxford Blues. For the fall season, brands are leaning into this Gossip Girl-inspired varsity jacket trend with high-fashion iterations, including versions from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Rodarte, and Lacoste.

Modernizing this heritage trend has been spotted among the recent street style crowd, as well, especially during fashion week in New York and Milan, which included some styling notes for how to wear it now. Pair the varsity jacket with a leather trouser, pleated mini skirt, traditional denim, or other fall trends that lend themselves to the Varsity Blues resurgence, like socks with heels, penny loafers, and school-girl plaids.

Shop our favorite choices for Fall 2021’s varsity jacket trend, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Alpha Matte Finish Varsity Jacket
Adika

This matte finish jacket is in a pretty powder blue color.

Mountain Green Hobe Varsity Jacket
Daily Paper

This wool varsity jacket has a special globe art piece spotlighting the brand’s African heritage.

Casual Varsity Jacket
Iets Frans

With a multitude of patches, this old-school jacket has a weathered vintage feel.

Varsity Bomber Jacket
Polo Ralph Lauren

The cropped version of the varsity jacket has a preppy vibe with signature Polo details.

Post Up Graphic Sweat
Free People

This athleisure varsity jacket is complete with classic details and neon trim.

Patch Bomber Jacket
Pernille x Mango

For the minimalist, this letter jacket is in traditional black with white accents.

Teddy Bomber Jacket
See by Chloé

For a refined option, choose this embroidered jacket with a Parisian crest.

BDG Delia Corduroy Varsity Jacket
Urban Outfitters

In classic fall corduroy, this bomber has a vintage cut and embroidery.

Varsity Jacket
Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh

This maximal jacket comes in minimal colors and a sturdy material.

Oversized Baseball Jacket
H&M

With a simple navy-and-white color palette, this varsity bomber is complete with a Florida patch on the back.

UL Club Denim Bomber
Understated Leather

This denim letter jacket has western-inspired embroidery and a simple silhouette.

L-2B VARSITY CROPPED BOMBER JACKET W
Alpha Industries

This army green bomber has subtle varsity trim and a traditional cut.

GEISHA SUKAJAN JACKET
8Paris Rock Tokyo

From Japanese brand 8Paris Rock, this violet silk bomber has an ode to Japan on the back.

AN ICONIC TRIO VARSITY JACKET
Dolls Kill x The Powerpuff Girls

With a prototypical form, The Powerpuff Girls details make this the perfect Y2K varsity jacket.

Denim Varsity Jacket
Instant Funk

The boxy shape of this varsity jacket is the quintessential silhouette with authentic blue denim.

Classic Varsity Baseball Jacket
Superdry

This effortless navy bomber has a relaxed fit in homage to a university baseball jacket.

Charlotte Longline Parka
Guess

A longer, hooded iteration of the collegiate jacket gives parka-level insulation to take you into winter.

VARSITY JACKET
True Religion

Your typical black varsity jacket is perfectly simple with a front patch and white accents.

Corduroy Varsity Bomber Jacket
Aerie

This easy jacket comes in relaxed corduroy and cotton with athletic trim.