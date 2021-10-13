Varsity Jackets Are The Latest Dadcore Trend For Fall

The “Sporty Spice” in us loves a jock-inspired trend, and even more so when it involves vintage references and dadcore connotations. Varsity jackets (or letterman jackets) have a preppy but athletic vibe that is rooted in the culture of the 50s and 60s but transcends time with its latest contemporary versions. Styled for today, the varsity jacket is fall’s biggest outerwear trend for all your cozy-weather outfits, ready to replace your go-to moto and oversized blazer with a prep-meets-sport alternative.

There are plenty of quintessential examples of the varsity jacket in pop culture that have made it into a classic fashion statement. These include Princess Diana’s Philadelphia Eagles jacket and vintage films like Grease and Oxford Blues. For the fall season, brands are leaning into this Gossip Girl-inspired varsity jacket trend with high-fashion iterations, including versions from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Rodarte, and Lacoste.

Modernizing this heritage trend has been spotted among the recent street style crowd, as well, especially during fashion week in New York and Milan, which included some styling notes for how to wear it now. Pair the varsity jacket with a leather trouser, pleated mini skirt, traditional denim, or other fall trends that lend themselves to the Varsity Blues resurgence, like socks with heels, penny loafers, and school-girl plaids.

Shop our favorite choices for Fall 2021’s varsity jacket trend, below.

