Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet at the 78 Venice International Film Festival 2021.
The Best Fashion Moments From The 2021 Venice Film Festival

A red carpet to remember.

Who knew that one single event could bring Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Kristen Stewart together in one place with some very good outfits? On Wednesday, Sept. 1, the 2021 Venice Film Festival kicked off, bringing some of Hollywood’s best-dressed celebrities to the red carpet.

For starters, there was the eternally stylish Zendaya in a custom Balmain look for the premiere of Dune, alongside Chalamet in Haider Ackermann. Kristen Stewart showed off her favorite Chanel ensembles, including a super-short tweed romper and a couture ‘fit that resembled a vintage teddy gown with matching pants.

Speaking of vintage, Armani Privé turned to its archives to dress some of the festival’s famous attendees for the red carpet, including Barbara Palvin, Hailee Steinfeld, and Maude Apatow, who all wore throwback couture looks that spanned from 2008 to 2016.

Anya Taylor-Joy, styled by Law Roach, continues to make a name for herself in the fashion space, as she was seen in bright pink custom Christian Dior, along with a matching tiny hat. Cynthia Erivo also pulled out all the stops when it came to her stylish looks, which featured Balenciaga, Atelier Versace, Tory Burch, and couture from Valentino and Schiaparelli.

And that’s only scratching the surface. Ahead, we’re keeping track of the best-dressed celebrities from the 2021 Venice Film Festival, and will keep updating this list through Sept. 11.

Zendaya

Wearing custom Balmain and Bvlgari jewelry.Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Valentino couture.Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

Wearing Haider Ackermann.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Haider Ackermann.Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

Wearing Chanel.Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Chanel couture.Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

Wearing Rodarte.Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing custom Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Dice Kayek.Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Wearing Tory Burch.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Atelier Versace.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Balenciaga.Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Schiaparelli Couture.Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Valentino Couture.Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

Wearing Chanel.Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Chanel.MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images
Wearing Chanel couture.Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Chanel.Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Barbara Palvin

Wearing Armani Privé from the Fall 2018 collection.Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing Armani Privé.Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing Armani Privé from the Spring 2011 collection.Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mariacarla Boscono

Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier and Cartier jewelry.Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish

Wearing Azeeza and Le Silla shoes.Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing custom Christian Siriano.Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Christopher John Rogers and Le Silla heels.Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst

Wearing Armani Privé and Fred Leighton jewelry.Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Salvatore Ferragamo.Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson

Wearing Gucci.Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jake Gylenhaal

Wearing Valentino.Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Maggie Gylenhaal

Wearing Prada.Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Anna Cleveland

Wearing Alberta Ferretti.Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Lexi Underwood

Wearing Giorgio Armani.John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

Wearing Armani Privé from the Spring 2006 collection.Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Maude Apatow

Wearing Armani Privé from the Spring 2008 collection.Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Wearing a Giambattista Valli suit, Pourchet bag, and LeSilla shoes.Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing Atelier Versace.Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

KiKi Layne

Wearing Miu Miu.Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing Miu Miu.Franco Origlia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adesuwa Aighewi

Wearing Mônot.Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

Wearing Mônot.Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Valentino.Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Keep checking back as we update this post with more fashion moments from the 2021 Venice Film Festival.