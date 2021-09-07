Who knew that one single event could bring Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Kristen Stewart together in one place with some very good outfits? On Wednesday, Sept. 1, the 2021 Venice Film Festival kicked off, bringing some of Hollywood’s best-dressed celebrities to the red carpet.
For starters, there was the eternally stylish Zendaya in a custom Balmain look for the premiere of Dune, alongside Chalamet in Haider Ackermann. Kristen Stewart showed off her favorite Chanel ensembles, including a super-short tweed romper and a couture ‘fit that resembled a vintage teddy gown with matching pants.
Speaking of vintage, Armani Privé turned to its archives to dress some of the festival’s famous attendees for the red carpet, including Barbara Palvin, Hailee Steinfeld, and Maude Apatow, who all wore throwback couture looks that spanned from 2008 to 2016.
Anya Taylor-Joy, styled by Law Roach, continues to make a name for herself in the fashion space, as she was seen in bright pink custom Christian Dior, along with a matching tiny hat. Cynthia Erivo also pulled out all the stops when it came to her stylish looks, which featured Balenciaga, Atelier Versace, Tory Burch, and couture from Valentino and Schiaparelli.
And that’s only scratching the surface. Ahead, we’re keeping track of the best-dressed celebrities from the 2021 Venice Film Festival, and will keep updating this list through Sept. 11.
Keep checking back as we update this post with more fashion moments from the 2021 Venice Film Festival.