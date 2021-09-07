Who knew that one single event could bring Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Kristen Stewart together in one place with some very good outfits? On Wednesday, Sept. 1, the 2021 Venice Film Festival kicked off, bringing some of Hollywood’s best-dressed celebrities to the red carpet.

For starters, there was the eternally stylish Zendaya in a custom Balmain look for the premiere of Dune, alongside Chalamet in Haider Ackermann. Kristen Stewart showed off her favorite Chanel ensembles, including a super-short tweed romper and a couture ‘fit that resembled a vintage teddy gown with matching pants.

Speaking of vintage, Armani Privé turned to its archives to dress some of the festival’s famous attendees for the red carpet, including Barbara Palvin, Hailee Steinfeld, and Maude Apatow, who all wore throwback couture looks that spanned from 2008 to 2016.

Anya Taylor-Joy, styled by Law Roach, continues to make a name for herself in the fashion space, as she was seen in bright pink custom Christian Dior, along with a matching tiny hat. Cynthia Erivo also pulled out all the stops when it came to her stylish looks, which featured Balenciaga, Atelier Versace, Tory Burch, and couture from Valentino and Schiaparelli.

And that’s only scratching the surface. Ahead, we’re keeping track of the best-dressed celebrities from the 2021 Venice Film Festival, and will keep updating this list through Sept. 11.

Zendaya Wearing custom Balmain and Bvlgari jewelry. Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino couture. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet Wearing Haider Ackermann. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Haider Ackermann. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart Wearing Chanel. Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Chanel couture. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy Wearing Rodarte. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing custom Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dice Kayek. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo Wearing Tory Burch. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Versace. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Balenciaga. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Schiaparelli Couture. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino Couture. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz Wearing Chanel. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Chanel. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Chanel couture. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Chanel. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Barbara Palvin Wearing Armani Privé from the Fall 2018 collection. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Armani Privé. Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Armani Privé from the Spring 2011 collection. Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mariacarla Boscono Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier and Cartier jewelry. Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish Wearing Azeeza and Le Silla shoes. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing custom Christian Siriano. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Christopher John Rogers and Le Silla heels. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst Wearing Armani Privé and Fred Leighton jewelry. Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Salvatore Ferragamo. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson Wearing Gucci. Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jake Gylenhaal Wearing Valentino. Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Maggie Gylenhaal Wearing Prada. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Anna Cleveland Wearing Alberta Ferretti. Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Lexi Underwood Wearing Giorgio Armani. John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld Wearing Armani Privé from the Spring 2006 collection. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Maude Apatow Wearing Armani Privé from the Spring 2008 collection. Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain Wearing a Giambattista Valli suit, Pourchet bag, and LeSilla shoes. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Versace. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

KiKi Layne Wearing Miu Miu. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Miu Miu. Franco Origlia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adesuwa Aighewi Wearing Mônot. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate Hudson Wearing Mônot. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino. Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Keep checking back as we update this post with more fashion moments from the 2021 Venice Film Festival.