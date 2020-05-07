This Knitwear Designer Is Making His Brand More Size-Inclusive

While many fashion brands are scaling back right now, Victor Glemaud is getting ready to launch something new with his label. For the first time, the knitwear designer (and 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist) is releasing a collection with curve sizing available.

The idea came to Glemaud after he took model Ashley Graham as his date to the 2017 CFDA Awards. Glemaud made a custom dress for Graham, a body-hugging white knit, and received an overwhelmingly positive response.

"The reaction to that look was just phenomenal," he told Vogue. "It made me realize that size inclusivity was something that came so naturally to me."

The following year, Glemaud collaborated with luxury e-commerce site 11 Honoré, which specializes in inclusive sizing, on a capsule collection before expanding his own brand with curve sizes. The fall collection, currently available for pre-order in size L through 3XL on the Victor Glemaud site, includes a range of styles shown during his runway show earlier this year. Plus, to celebrate the new launch, he tapped his friends r Adeline, Indira Scott, Kimberly Drew, and Precious Lee to model the looks in a series of videos shot on Zoom.

"When I initially proposed the idea of curve sizing to retailers, it was almost impossible to get them on board," he said. "In a moment when things are literally flipped on their head, it feels like the right time to do things differently."