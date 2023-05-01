What Everyone Wore to the 2023 Met Gala

The first Monday in May is fashion’s most exalted night. This year’s Met Gala celebrates The Costume Institute’s spring 2023 exhibition, which will examine the work of the late Karl Lagerfeld. With a dress code like “In honor of Karl…,” the homage to the iconic designer could inspire any number of looks, with an array of fabrics and silhouettes — and plenty of camellias.
The Met Gala is famously a time for both camp and glamour, and we will soon see which lane celebrities selected. Among the first to arrive is Phoebe Bridgers and Emily Ratajkowski, both in Tory Burch, and both opting for opulent glamour. Nicole Kidman, on the other hand, paid a more literal tribute to Lagerfeld by wearing a dreamy Chanel Haute Couture dress from a 2004 Chanel No. 5 commercial she shot with Baz Luhrmann.
Follow along for more Met Gala 2023 looks throughout the evening.
Phoebe Bridgers in Tory Burch
Emily Ratajkowski in Tory Burch
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora in Prabal Gurung
Emma Chamberlain in Miu Miu
Anok Yai in Prabal Gurung
Michaela Coel in Schiaparelli
Suki Waterhouse in Fendi and Robert Pattinson in Dior
FKA Twigs in Maison Margiela
Billie Eilish in Simone Rocha
Lea Michele in Michael Kors
Kylie Jenner in Haider Ackermann
Emily Blunt in Michael Kors
Alexa Chung in Róisín Pierce
Paris Hilton in Marc Jacobs
Allison Williams in Chanel
