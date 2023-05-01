What Everyone Wore to the 2023 Met Gala

The first Monday in May is fashion’s most exalted night. This year’s Met Gala celebrates The Costume Institute’s spring 2023 exhibition, which will examine the work of the late Karl Lagerfeld. With a dress code like “In honor of Karl…,” the homage to the iconic designer could inspire any number of looks, with an array of fabrics and silhouettes — and plenty of camellias.

The Met Gala is famously a time for both camp and glamour, and we will soon see which lane celebrities selected. Among the first to arrive is Phoebe Bridgers and Emily Ratajkowski, both in Tory Burch, and both opting for opulent glamour. Nicole Kidman, on the other hand, paid a more literal tribute to Lagerfeld by wearing a dreamy Chanel Haute Couture dress from a 2004 Chanel No. 5 commercial she shot with Baz Luhrmann.

Follow along for more Met Gala 2023 looks throughout the evening.

Phoebe Bridgers Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Phoebe Bridgers in Tory Burch

Emily Ratajkowski Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski in Tory Burch

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Taika Waititi and Rita Ora in Prabal Gurung

Emma Chamberlain John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Emma Chamberlain in Miu Miu

Nicole Kidman Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nicole Kidman in Chanel

Dua Lipa Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Dua Lipa in Chanel

Penélope Cruz Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Penélope Cruz in Chanel

Anok Yai Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anok Yai in Prabal Gurung

Michaela Coel Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Michaela Coel in Schiaparelli

Ice Spice Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ice Spice

Gisele Bündchen John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Gisele Bündchen

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Suki Waterhouse in Fendi and Robert Pattinson in Dior

Sydney Sweeney Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney

Liu Wen Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Karlie Kloss in Loewe

Amanda Seyfried Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amanda Seyfried

Julia Garner Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Julia Garner

Margot Robbie Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Margot Robbie in Chanel

Yara Shahidi Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yara Shahidi

Jessica Chastain Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Jessica Chastain

Doja Cat in Oscar de la Renta Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Doja Cat

FKA Twigs Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images FKA Twigs in Maison Margiela

Kristen Stewart John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Salma Hayek Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Daisy Edgar-Jones

Halle Bailey Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Halle Bailey

Billie Eilish Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Billie Eilish in Simone Rocha

Leah Michele Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lea Michele in Michael Kors

Vanessa Hudgens Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens

Kaitlyn Dever Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kaitlyn Dever

Kim Petras Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim Petras

Florence Pugh in Valentino and Pierpaolo Piccioli Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeremy Strong Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Christina Ricci in Fendi Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Christina Ricci in Fendi

Lil Nas X Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Lil Nas X

Jared Leto Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Jared Leto

Kylie Jenner Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kylie Jenner in Haider Ackermann

Kendall Jenner in Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jodie Comer Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid in Givenchy Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emily Blunt Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emily Blunt in Michael Kors

Alexa Chung Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images Alexa Chung in Róisín Pierce

Janelle Monáe Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Janelle Monáe

Anne Hathaway Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anne Hathaway

Bad Bunny Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paris Hilton Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Paris Hilton in Marc Jacobs

Allison Williams Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Allison Williams in Chanel

Jeremy Pope Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeremy Pope

Cardi B Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cardi B

Olivia Rodrigo Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Camila Morrone Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Camila Morrone

