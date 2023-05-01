NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line O...
What Everyone Wore to the 2023 Met Gala

The first Monday in May was filled with gorgeous, glamorous looks honoring the late Karl Lagerfeld.

The first Monday in May is fashion’s most exalted night. This year’s Met Gala celebrates The Costume Institute’s spring 2023 exhibition, which will examine the work of the late Karl Lagerfeld. With a dress code like “In honor of Karl…,” the homage to the iconic designer could inspire any number of looks, with an array of fabrics and silhouettes — and plenty of camellias.

The Met Gala is famously a time for both camp and glamour, and we will soon see which lane celebrities selected. Among the first to arrive is Phoebe Bridgers and Emily Ratajkowski, both in Tory Burch, and both opting for opulent glamour. Nicole Kidman, on the other hand, paid a more literal tribute to Lagerfeld by wearing a dreamy Chanel Haute Couture dress from a 2004 Chanel No. 5 commercial she shot with Baz Luhrmann.

Follow along for more Met Gala 2023 looks throughout the evening.

Phoebe Bridgers in Tory Burch

Emily Ratajkowski in Tory Burch

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora in Prabal Gurung

Emma Chamberlain in Miu Miu

Nicole Kidman in Chanel

Dua Lipa in Chanel

Penélope Cruz in Chanel

Anok Yai in Prabal Gurung

Michaela Coel in Schiaparelli

Ice Spice

Gisele Bündchen

Suki Waterhouse in Fendi and Robert Pattinson in Dior

Sydney Sweeney

  Karlie Kloss in Loewe
Amanda Seyfried

Julia Garner

Margot Robbie in Chanel

Yara Shahidi

Jessica Chastain

Doja Cat

FKA Twigs in Maison Margiela

Daisy Edgar-Jones

  Halle Bailey
Billie Eilish in Simone Rocha

Lea Michele in Michael Kors

Vanessa Hudgens

Kaitlyn Dever

Kim Petras

Christina Ricci in Fendi

Lil Nas X

Jared Leto

Kylie Jenner in Haider Ackermann

Emily Blunt in Michael Kors

Alexa Chung in Róisín Pierce

Janelle Monáe

Anne Hathaway

Paris Hilton in Marc Jacobs

Allison Williams in Chanel

Jeremy Pope

Cardi B

Camila Morrone

Anne Hathaway

