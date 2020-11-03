8 Fashion Brands To Shop For The Best Dark Academia Outfits

When the world stopped back in the spring and students, teachers, and their classrooms went online, it left a lasting impression that getting dressed for school would remain a thing of the past. However, the Dark Academia trend is here to remind you that fall (and even winter) is still the best time to reimagine scholarly looks from the comfort of your own home.

Over the past few months, Dark Academia has become more of a lifestyle. Quickly adapted by teenagers and internet culture alike and with its hashtag having over 180 million views on TikTok to date alone, it's no secret as to why the gothic-leaning aesthetic — think Hermione Granger from Harry Potter — has been everywhere.

But the moody-meets-cozy look has been around in fashion for some time (Ralph Lauren, anyone?), along with a few recent additions to the shopping space, like Uniqlo's exciting collaboration with JW Anderson. They're both proof that the preppy school uniform is a timeless sartorial choice, especially when you add in some textured knitwear in various autumn-friendly shades. Up ahead, eight brands that can help you channel your deepest, darkest academia vibes yet.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

COS

Layering is key when it comes to nailing the right Dark Academia outfit, as well for any cold weather-ready ensemble, and Cos has all of the quality, layer-friendly pieces you need this season.

Brandy Melville

The laid-back Califorinia brand offers an array of argyle-patterned knits and vintage-feel sweaters.

Storets

Known for its sophisticated, fun style, Storets offers a ton of pleated and tailored looks that won't break the bank.

Polo Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is the godfather of ivy league dressing, and its Polo sub-brand is responsible for one of the biggest preppy trends of the 2000s.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters has been offering an array of vintage-style pieces, from blazers to trousers, that add a dash of cool to any Dark Academia fit.

Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood brought her classic silhouettes in wonderfully broody shades that scream Dark Academia.

Aritzia

Aritzia's latest collection is filled with classic tailoring pieces to instantly polish off your whole look.

Uniqlo

With a collaboration with JW Anderson and a longtime partnership with Christophe Lemaire for Uniqlo U, the Japanese retailer brand has plenty of Dark Academia choices, especially if you're on a budget.