Jacquelyn Greenfield
Courtesy of @viviennewestwood Instagram

Fashion

8 Fashion Brands To Shop For The Best Dark Academia Outfits

Just in time for fall and winter.

When the world stopped back in the spring and students, teachers, and their classrooms went online, it left a lasting impression that getting dressed for school would remain a thing of the past. However, the Dark Academia trend is here to remind you that fall (and even winter) is still the best time to reimagine scholarly looks from the comfort of your own home.

Over the past few months, Dark Academia has become more of a lifestyle. Quickly adapted by teenagers and internet culture alike and with its hashtag having over 180 million views on TikTok to date alone, it's no secret as to why the gothic-leaning aesthetic — think Hermione Granger from Harry Potter — has been everywhere.

But the moody-meets-cozy look has been around in fashion for some time (Ralph Lauren, anyone?), along with a few recent additions to the shopping space, like Uniqlo's exciting collaboration with JW Anderson. They're both proof that the preppy school uniform is a timeless sartorial choice, especially when you add in some textured knitwear in various autumn-friendly shades. Up ahead, eight brands that can help you channel your deepest, darkest academia vibes yet.

COS

Layering is key when it comes to nailing the right Dark Academia outfit, as well for any cold weather-ready ensemble, and Cos has all of the quality, layer-friendly pieces you need this season.

Knitted Balloon-sleeve Cashmere Cardigan
Cos

This 100% cashmere V-neck sweater is perfect for the colder months ahead.

Brandy Melville

The laid-back Califorinia brand offers an array of argyle-patterned knits and vintage-feel sweaters.

Elizabeth Sweater
Brandy Melville

Nothing says academia quite like an argyle-patterned sweater.

Storets

Known for its sophisticated, fun style, Storets offers a ton of pleated and tailored looks that won't break the bank.

Greta Pintuck Wide Leg Pants
Storets

The pleats on these pants add even more sharpness to this tailored look — not to mention, wide-leg pants are huge right now.

Polo Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is the godfather of ivy league dressing, and its Polo sub-brand is responsible for one of the biggest preppy trends of the 2000s.

Oversize Cotton Broadcloth Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren

Anyone in academia will tell you a classic white collared button down is a must. This oversized collar will take your look to the next level.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters has been offering an array of vintage-style pieces, from blazers to trousers, that add a dash of cool to any Dark Academia fit.

UO Huntley Wool Wrap Mini Skirt
Urban Outfitters

This wool-blend skirt with a warm pair of tights will be your go-to winter combo.

Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood brought her classic silhouettes in wonderfully broody shades that scream Dark Academia.

Alcoholic Jacket Brown Tartan
Vivienne Westwood

A tartan print jacket is a must for any wardrobe.

Aritzia

Aritzia's latest collection is filled with classic tailoring pieces to instantly polish off your whole look.

Babaton Slouch Coat
Aritzia

This double-breasted Italian wool coat is just right for any fall and winter look.

Uniqlo

With a collaboration with JW Anderson and a longtime partnership with Christophe Lemaire for Uniqlo U, the Japanese retailer brand has plenty of Dark Academia choices, especially if you're on a budget.

Women Flannel A-Line Long-Sleeve Dress
Uniqlo

This flannel A-line dress will help you channel the popular aesthetic in comfort.