The skinny jean had a good and long run, but the time has come for us to re-embrace bootcut or even full-on flare jeans. The debate over the death of skinny jeans has been ongoing for years. Perhaps people have finally had it with their legs being confined into tight denim or maybe the turmoil of 2020 and the rise of sweatpants have resulted in the final nail in the very skinny coffin for the trend. Regardless, we need some new options in the mix.

From '70s-inspired, TikTok roller-skater-friendly bell bottoms to distressed jeans with just a little flare to keep things interesting, there's a style for everyone looking to try out some different denim this fall. Flare jeans are available in just about every wash, style, and size imaginable, so to keep things from getting too overwhelming, we've curated a list of 13 different flare jeans options that will suit your style best.

It may not be the death of skinny jeans, per se, but just an extended hiatus. A nice sabbatical for them to reflect on their years as the most sought-after pants. This isn't goodbye, but see you later.

