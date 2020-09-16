Erika Harwood
Fashion

Every Kind Of Flare Jean For Your '70s-Inspired Fall Wardrobe

Pack up your skinny jeans.

The skinny jean had a good and long run, but the time has come for us to re-embrace bootcut or even full-on flare jeans. The debate over the death of skinny jeans has been ongoing for years. Perhaps people have finally had it with their legs being confined into tight denim or maybe the turmoil of 2020 and the rise of sweatpants have resulted in the final nail in the very skinny coffin for the trend. Regardless, we need some new options in the mix.

From '70s-inspired, TikTok roller-skater-friendly bell bottoms to distressed jeans with just a little flare to keep things interesting, there's a style for everyone looking to try out some different denim this fall. Flare jeans are available in just about every wash, style, and size imaginable, so to keep things from getting too overwhelming, we've curated a list of 13 different flare jeans options that will suit your style best.

It may not be the death of skinny jeans, per se, but just an extended hiatus. A nice sabbatical for them to reflect on their years as the most sought-after pants. This isn't goodbye, but see you later.

High-Rise Flare Jeans in Mersey Wash: Welt Pocket Edition
Madewell

A straight-out-the-'70s fit down to the welt pockets.

High-Rise Flared Jeans
Levi's

As part of the Levi's Made & Crafted line, this pair is made from organic cotton.

Seasons In The Sun Flare Jeans
Free People

A light wash with a sunset-inspired design along the back.

Amelia Vintage Flare Jeans
Citizens of Humanity

For those who still need their jeans a little roughed up.

VINTAGE HIGH RISE FLARE IN PAPER
Agolde

A high-rise white denim with just the right amount of flare at the bottom.

Genevieve - Folk
Paige

For that classic bell bottom look.

Curve bell flare jeans in clean black with pressed crease
ASOS Design

Pitch black skinny jeans with a a little flare.

SELENA MID-RISE CROPPED BOOT CUT
J Brand

Want a flared jean but still show off your ankles? That option exists.

Bell Bottom Flare Leg Jean
Eloquii

Full on bell bottoms!

Dojo in Alpine Drive
7 For All Mankind

The brand added a subtle flare silhouette to its bestselling jean.

Sava High-Rise Flare Jeans In Black
Universal Standard

This jean comes in a dark indigo wash, too.

Tall Bell Flare Jeans
Vibrant Miu

This pair is TikTok roller skater-approved.

Super High-Waisted Flare Jean
AE

Some added distressed details if that's your thing.