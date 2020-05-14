There is an ancient proverb that says something along the lines of "never wear white after Labor Day." But times change, and people change, and white denim is never not a good look. While wearing white year-round is always welcome, there is something about a pair of crisp white jeans or a fresh white denim jacket that says "summer is, at long last, here."

White denim in particular seems to translate to all seasons, which means, in the cursed year of 2020, any white jeans or jackets you pick up for the summer can easily be integrated into your everyday wardrobe. Still, what better time to pick up some white cutoffs or a denim shirt dress than when the sun is out and the weather is warm?

Even if all your future plans include moving from the couch to the bedroom back to the couch, there are plenty of white denim items to liven your mood or, frankly, look fresh on the 'gram. Whether you're lounging at home or taking socially distant walks, we've rounded up the best white denim pieces to freshen up your wardrobe this summer, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.