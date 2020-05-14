Ryan Gale and Erika Harwood
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

19 White Denim Pieces To Add To Your Summer Wardrobe

Wearing white before and after Labor Day is a lifestyle.

fb
tw

There is an ancient proverb that says something along the lines of "never wear white after Labor Day." But times change, and people change, and white denim is never not a good look. While wearing white year-round is always welcome, there is something about a pair of crisp white jeans or a fresh white denim jacket that says "summer is, at long last, here."

White denim in particular seems to translate to all seasons, which means, in the cursed year of 2020, any white jeans or jackets you pick up for the summer can easily be integrated into your everyday wardrobe. Still, what better time to pick up some white cutoffs or a denim shirt dress than when the sun is out and the weather is warm?

Even if all your future plans include moving from the couch to the bedroom back to the couch, there are plenty of white denim items to liven your mood or, frankly, look fresh on the 'gram. Whether you're lounging at home or taking socially distant walks, we've rounded up the best white denim pieces to freshen up your wardrobe this summer, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

BDG High-Waisted Panel Carpenter Jean
Urban Outfitters

If wearing stark white jeans scares you a bit, this pair from Urban Outfitters has tan patches to ease you into the trend.

Distressed Denim Shorts
Denimist

What goes with white jean shorts? Everything.

WOMEN'S WIDE LEG JEAN
Wrangler

These wide-leg Wrangler jeans are the ultimate closet staple. Wear them with boots or sandals, a sweater or a tank top.

SHORT JUMPSUIT
Tommy Jeans

Few things are easier to wear than a jumpsuit. Throw on this one from Tommy Hilfiger and you're good to go.

Bae Boyfriend Crop Jeans
Universal Standard

This pair of white jeans from Universal Standard have the perfect amount of flare.

Super High Rise Helena
GRLFRND

Can't decide between a pair of black jeans and white jeans? Well, why not both?

High Rise Denim Short
We Wore What

There is no such thing as too many high-rise shorts.

Crisscross Upsized Jean
Agolde

The crossover waist on this pair of white jeans from Agolde sets it apart from all the rest.

ECKHAUS LATTA
Spray Paint-Printed Jeans

This gender-neutral pair of jeans from Eckhaus Latta has some added flair with black spray-painted lines.

denim boxy shirt dress
Asos Design

You'll never need to carry a bag again with the oversized front pockets on this dress.

asymmetric denim skirt
MM6 Maison Margiela

The asymmetric hemlines turned this into an upgraded version of the denim mini skirt.

trucker jacket
Diesel

A white denim jacket is always in style.

OVERSIZED DENIM SHIRT
Zara

Tuck this into a pair of white shorts or jeans and you're ready for Diddy's white party.

Jordache Vintage Women's Cameron Coveralls
Walmart

Throw it back to the '80s in these vintage-inspired coveralls.

Micki Crop
Ética

Ética's dedication to sustainability will make you feel extra good about wearing a pair of jeans.

Le Baggy Jean
Frame

You'll instantly look le cool in Frame's Le Baggy Jean.

High-Rise Long Denim Shorts in Tile White
Madewell

In case you missed it, Bermuda shorts are making its way back into rotation this summer. This Madewell version is slightly slouchier, for a more casual take.

Bailey Denim Miniskirt
Free People

Channel your favorite white jorts in skirt form. We love how this comes off as a DIY project. (We won't tell if you say it is, though.)

The Denim Skirt
Everlane

A crisp denim skirt in white will add polish to any outfit.