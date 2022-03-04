Fashion
The designer’s eclectic designs have attracted the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and more.
Working his way up from waiting tables to designing for Diane von Furstenberg, Christopher John Rogers is an exciting addition to the American fashion landscape, thanks to his eponymous label and penchant for color, volume, and joy.
Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Rogers grew up with parents who championed his inkling for artistic expression rather than stifled it. His early ascent into fashion design began with anime and comics, wherein drawing clothes for his characters became his introduction into style as a form of expression.