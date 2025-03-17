Emira D’Spain’s influence stretches beyond her viral GRWM videos on TikTok, and is a true friend of the NYLON brand. By creating spaces for marginalized voices and elevating conversations on cultural identity and representation, Emira continues to redefine what it means to be seen and to be heard, one runway show at a time.

Birthday: July 17, 1996

Childhood: Emira D'Spain was born in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, and emigrated to the United States at age three. Her family moved from Kansas City to Tampa to Dallas and she was a competitive dancer throughout adolescence.

9-5: Emira D'Spain is a content creator, fashion influencer, and model. In 2022, she became the first Black transgender woman to model for Victoria's Secret. She worked as the beauty director for Paper magazine and is a beauty content creator on TikTok.

Social Media: Emira’s social presence is all about fashion, beauty, and self-empowerment. She has a very authentic and relatable social media presence, focusing on diverse beauty standards like going makeup-free and her past struggles with acne. Emira also engages in discussions around race, representation, and identity, using her platform to elevate voices and experiences that are often underrepresented.

Relationship Status: Emira D'Spain keeps her relationship status private, so there is no widely available information on her romantic life.