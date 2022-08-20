Swimsuit Cover-Ups Under $35 That Could Upgrade Any Outfit

As summer-friendly styles continue to fly off the shelves, swimsuit cover-ups are also trending for those last few beach days and tropical getaways of the season. Although this particular garment is typically worn for skin protection and modesty, it can also instantly upgrade or easily coordinate with your outfit. Plus, the versatility that comes from multifunctional beach wear is an added bonus for those who want to pack light in their travels.

Available in a variety of styles, colors, designs, and lengths, swimsuit cover-ups can be worn in a number of ways, whether paired with your favorite one- or two-piece or as an actual outfit. While there is the classic shirt dress, cover-up styles have evolved into cool knitted dresses, breezy oversized shirts, and statement pants or skirts.

Whether your warm-weather plans involve a day at the beach or a pool-to-bar hangout, these versatile and stylish pieces will upgrade any outfit. Check out our NYLON-approved swimsuit cover-ups under $35, below.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

This crochet mini dress has more than 6K reviews for being a cute cover-up that is comfortable to wear all day in the sun — and even cuter paired with a beach hat.

Slip on this printed cover-up dress, which boasts more than 4K reviews, that has a deep V-neckline and elastic waistline for a snatched look.

This swimsuit cover-up can be worn open or off the shoulder with a bikini or shorts for a ‘90s vibe. “Many reviewers mentioned it became their summer staple. I think this will be mine too!” said one buyer on Amazon. “I can see me wearing it as a dress, cover up, open blouse over jean shorts with a top, or even long skinny jeans.”

The side slits on this white knitted beach dress elevates any look, whether you’re wearing cute flat sandals or strappy heels. With more than 1K reviews and a near five-star rating, this style is a worthy investment. “Better than expected! Love the leg slit! Soft material!” said one reviewer.

In a gorgeous turquoise (as well as a variety of other colors), this fringe cover-up has three-quarter sleeves and is the perfect length to pair with your favorite bottoms for extra coverage. “I absolutely love my new Cupshe cover-up,” noted one reviewer. “It’s lightweight, super soft, and I get compliments everywhere I go!”

With 45 different options to choose from, including eye-catching embroidered lace designs, you’re bound to look stylish and be super comfortable in this versatile kaftan beach dress. “I bought this as a cover-up for a recent trip to the Caribbean, but it’s nice enough to wear as a maxi dress out to dinner,” said one reviewer.

This cover-up blouse comes in 45 different styles, which you can wear as a button-down or with a loose front knot to cover your bikini top. Add a pair of jeans for a night’s summer stroll. This near-five-star-rated top features close to 2K reviews.

This classic swimwear cover-up has wide-styled short sleeves for breathable and comfortable wear. With a waist tie to highlight curves, this can be worn as a tunic top or alone as a dress. “This is a lightweight, slightly see-through bathing suit cover, which dries quickly in the air/sun. The flowing design feels VERY nice in the ocean wind,” noted one reviewer.

This semi-sheer wrap skirt comes in a number of lengths, from mini to floor-length, which happens to be our top choice. The tie-waist detail makes for an elegant silhouette, along with a revealing slit, and with more than 12K reviews, this swim cover-up is a worthy purchase. “I truly liked this wrap because it was the perfect length and perfect fit,” said one reviewer who gave the skirt five stars.

This sheer and printed cover-up has an open front to show off your swimsuit, but can also be paired with a dress for the ultimate layered beach or poolside look. Whichever you decide, reviewers agree it’s an easy way to casually elevate any look. “I can't say how much I love this coverup. I wear it over my swimsuit, shorts, and a tank top and even over a black short sundress or romper. It looks great with them all,” said one customer.

This chiffon cover-up has more than 3K reviews and a 4.5 rating. Because of its material, style, and length, can also be worn in many versatile ways, such as a dress, skirt, and even a head wrap. “I’m really pleased with it. It’s sheer but not too sheer so I still feel comfortable walking on/around the beach/pool/boat,” said one reviewer.

Several reviewers gave this mesh beach dress five-star reviews saying it makes them feel like a model. This ultra-sheer cover-up is also perfect with high waist jeans and heels for a night out with friends.

With a whopping 16K-plus reviews and a four-star rating, this short tank dress comes in a comfy stretch material and flirty tassel details along the hem. One reviewer said, “I plan to wear this on an upcoming trip as not only a bathing suit cover-up but possibly going out at night around town one evening.”

This flowy cover-up’s crochet-detailed waist has adjustable ties at the front and forms a deep-V neckline and open bottom so you can still show off your swimsuit. “It was very light and breathable. It fit true to size and the quality of the material is amazing,” said one reviewer.

With a button closure, this casual swimsuit cover-up hits just above the knee and can easily be worn on its own with flip-flops or heels. It’s versatile, so it also can be “tucked nicely into denim shorts for a ferry ride and day exploring Isla Mujeres”, one reviewer wrote.

If you’re looking for a cover-up bottom to set off your beach look, these beach pants, embellished with tiny pom poms along the side-slit opening, are a fun and festive choice for your next getaway.

This simple crochet tank dress has a deep scoopneck silhouette and drawstrings at the sides to adjust the length and add a trendy ruche detail. “The feel of it was so soft and you feel like a million bucks with it on,” said one reviewer.