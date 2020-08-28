Collaborations have become such the norm in fashion that some partnerships can feel out of touch, unexpected, or just totally random. Luckily, the latest surprise link-up involves two of our favorite indie boutiques: Philadelphia's YOWIE, which offers cool home decor and merch to keep our quarantine aesthetic on point, and San Francisco-based Lisa Says Gah, which stocks up on the small labels you see all over Instagram, like Holiday The Label, House of Sunny, Paloma Wool, and its own coveted in-house line.

The capsule collection features a unisex graphic long-sleeve tee in two pastel colorways for $55, along with a roomy canvas tote for $35. If there's anything that quarantine has taught us when it comes to getting dressed, it's that basics and big bags (for those weekly grocery trips and errand runs) have become essential items.

"Our collab with @lisasaysgah is your classic quarantine meet-cute: a DM turned into a Google hangout with Lisa and her team (Yes, THAT Lisa!) and that turned into a bubbly brainstorm, which turned into a creative brief," wrote YOWIE's founder Shannon Maldonado in an announcement on Instagram. "A few rounds later and we're launching #YOWIEsaysGAH - our three piece capsule with new friends @lisasaysgah."

Maldonado gave a sneak peek of the upcoming collaboration back in July, posting on Instagram a photo of graphic stickers featuring the capsule's logo on a Hydro Flask (another quarantine essential). Of course, the stickers will come with each order once the items drop on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Plus, in typical internet culture fashion, YOWIE will also release a face filter for your selfies on Instagram.

See more of the YOWIE x Lisa Says Gah collaboration, below, and mark your calendars for when everything drops next week.

Courtesy of YOWIE