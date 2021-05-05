Erika Harwood
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Zendaya wearing trench coat, red track suit, white heels seen outside Michael Kors on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hoodies, Statement Blouses, And More Of Zendaya’s Wardrobe Essentials

The only thing missing is the assistance of Law Roach.

Before she was an Emmy-winning actor, Zendaya was (and still is) a red carpet icon. With the help of her longtime stylist, Law Roach, Zendaya has been delivering show-stopping looks since she was a Disney kid.

Zendaya and Roach’s approach to fashion has always been forward-thinking. From highlighting Black designers and sourcing looks from little-known brands, the pair have managed to claw their way to the top of best-dressed lists from here to Vogue.

“[Outside of editorials] she’s never worn Gucci, she’s never worn Chanel. She’s never worn Dior. She’s never worn Saint Laurent,” Roach told The Hollywood Reporter. “And she had never worn Valentino until she became the face of Valentino. So, it’s quite incredible that we can build that just using smaller and emergent brands and designers. I think it’s really beautiful.”

Zendaya’s sense of personal style doesn’t stop on the red carpet, either. Whether she’s walking to set or running errands, the actor turns heads in some of her fashion staples, including tailored outerwear, hoodies, and statement blouses.

Below, check out five of Zendaya’s go-to wardrobe essentials, and shop some of our personal favorites.

Zendaya Street Style: Suits

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

A good suit is always a good idea. But if your goal is to channel Zendaya, you have to make sure it’s interesting.

Zendaya Street Style: Sporty Jackets

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

A sporty jacket can work with anything and everything, from simple black leggings to leather pants.

Zendaya Street Style: Hoodies

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Yes, Zendaya can make a hoodie look stylish.

Zendaya Street Style: Tailored Coats

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Personal style doesn’t have to leave the conversation the moment temperatures drop. Just look to Zendaya’s love of tailored outerwear.

Zendaya Street Style: Statement Blouses

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

From bold textures to colorful prints, Zendaya can turn any blouse into a moment.

