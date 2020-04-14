Glossier Is Launching A New Product — And Hospital Workers Get To Be The First To Try It

Glossier might have temporarily paused its in-store retail options due to the coronavirus, but the company's launch of new millennial pink products continue. On April 14, the brand announced that Glossier hand cream is finally on the way. To celebrate the impending arrival of one of its "most requested items," the cosmetics company is giving the cream away for free, and hospital workers will be the first to get their hands on it.

According to the Glossier Instagram, the brand has continually been passing out free product throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with donations of lip balm and face mists, the company is now giving away its hand cream, allowing hospital workers to try it before the official April 23 public launch.

Asking for healthcare workers to submit their information for a free tube, Glossier handed out its supply to 10,000 applicants in mere minutes. Those that successfully secured a spot were able to request the item in increments of 25, 50, and 80.

Sharing news of the product on the company blog, Glossier founder and CEO, Emily Weiss explained that hand cream had been in the works for two years. "We designed Hand Cream with connection and community in mind—over the years, we've heard so many stories about strangers talking, even becoming friends, because they spotted someone using Balm Dotcom in the wild, and we had hoped that Hand Cream might also inspire connection through beauty," Weiss wrote.

Glossier fans only have to wait a few more days to purchase their own hand cream, but Weiss teased that it does feature "ingenious" packaging. There's no word on what makes it so special, but an Instagram peek at the lotion shows a pill-shaped bottle with a cap that protects an applicator. In keeping with the company's signature branding, Glossier is emblazoned on the outside of the bottle.

Ahead of the April 23 launch, get a glimpse at the hand cream, below.