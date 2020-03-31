Kaia Gerber Is Starting A Book Club On Instagram

There's no better time than now to give some attention to the books collecting dust on your shelves. Everyone is cooped up indoors, including Kaia Gerber, who has now launched her own book club on Instagram.

To kick things off, the model chose her first book to be Normal People by Sally Rooney. The award-winning novel is currently being turned into a series for Hulu, starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, with a new trailer recently hitting the internet. Rooney co-wrote all of the scripts for the series, which is scheduled to premiere sometime this spring.

While you have some time to read the book before the show starts, you only have a few more days to finish it before Gerber's first book club meeting, which she's scheduled for Friday, April 3, at 5 p.m. PST on Instagram Live.

"I know we are all feeling isolated right now, so I was trying to think of easy ways we can stay connected (beyond just scrolling) and decided i'm gonna start a book club. i read a lot on my own, but would love to be able to talk to you guys about it... so every week i'm gonna post a book to my stories and the following week i'll jump on live (sometimes with a friend, writer, guest etc.) so we can all talk about the book that week!" she wrote on Instagram. "I want to start with a new favorite I'm actually rereading right now: Normal People by Sally Rooney. download it, borrow it, order it if you can! let's all meet here and talk next week."

So finish baking up that banana bread and get to reading.