Culture
Remember when Serena said she killed someone?
Part of why Gossip Girl is so iconic is because there is so much to hate and to love simultaneously: Jenny’s smoky eye, the way Serena simply discards her cell phone in a public garbage can when confronted with a stressful text, how Nate never says a single interesting thing. The show’s iconic plotlines fall into that love/hate relationship, with some truly unhinged stories throughout its six-season run. Ahead, you’ll find some of our most absurd favorites.
Georgina shows up in the Humphrey loft pregnant and says she’s having Dan’s baby. Dan steps up to the role despite no paternity test and big surprise — the baby ends up not being his! Georgina actually had an affair with a married Russian man, whose wife threatened to have her killed when she found out, but called off the hit after she said Dan was the father. Eventually, she just moves out of the loft and takes the baby with her. And none of this was remotely interesting!