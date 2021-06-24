Dan and Georgina’s Baby

Georgina shows up in the Humphrey loft pregnant and says she’s having Dan’s baby. Dan steps up to the role despite no paternity test and big surprise — the baby ends up not being his! Georgina actually had an affair with a married Russian man, whose wife threatened to have her killed when she found out, but called off the hit after she said Dan was the father. Eventually, she just moves out of the loft and takes the baby with her. And none of this was remotely interesting!