12 Self-Care Gifts For A Chill Holiday Season

Self-care means a lot of different things to a lot of different people, but if one thing was made clear in the past few years, understanding and tending to whatever self-care looks like for you and your loved ones is crucial. So if you’re still stumped on what to get your friends and family as we inch closer and closer to the holidays, gifts that promote putting back into oneself are a good place to start. From soothing skincare to meditation cushions to cozy blankets, the market is full of options for self-care offerings for your friend who desperately needs to chill, unwind, and put back into themselves. Or, if you find yourself a victim of holiday stress, that “friend” might be you.

Ahead, shop 20 self-care gifts for a chill holiday season. We’ve made sure every pick below will arrive on time — though stock and delivery dates may vary — so, at this point, it may be best to fork out on express shipping.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article