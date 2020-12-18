Products that are best self-care gifts for the holidays

12 Self-Care Gifts For A Chill Holiday Season

From weighted blankets to high-tech gadgets.

The Chill of the Holidays
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Self-care means a lot of different things to a lot of different people, but if one thing was made clear in the past few years, understanding and tending to whatever self-care looks like for you and your loved ones is crucial. So if you’re still stumped on what to get your friends and family as we inch closer and closer to the holidays, gifts that promote putting back into oneself are a good place to start. From soothing skincare to meditation cushions to cozy blankets, the market is full of options for self-care offerings for your friend who desperately needs to chill, unwind, and put back into themselves. Or, if you find yourself a victim of holiday stress, that “friend” might be you.

Ahead, shop 20 self-care gifts for a chill holiday season. We’ve made sure every pick below will arrive on time — though stock and delivery dates may vary — so, at this point, it may be best to fork out on express shipping.

Classic Ultra Mini
Ugg

These low-rise uggs might have gone viral (thanks to Bella Hadid), but they’re also incredibly versatile and comfortable, keeping your toes toasty. For those looking to make more of a statement in their self-care, a platform version is also available.

Forever Eye Masks
Dieux

There’s a running joke between Dieux skin founders that these thin, lightweight, and reusable eye patches are “the perfect crying accessory”, de-puffing your eyes while encouraging your favorite eye-care products to fully sink in.

Tree Napper
Bearaby

Weighted blankets can help ease stress and anxiety for many people, helping you sleep better and calmer. This one from Bearaby is made from TENCEL, keeping hot sleepers cool, and comes in seven color shades to match your bedding.

SILK SLEEP MASK
The Beauty Sleeper

Give the gift of better sleep with this Beauty Sleeper silk sleep mask made of 100 % pure silk, gentle to the delicate skin around your eyes and on your hair.

TheraFace Pro
Therabody

This does-it-all face gadget provides red and blue LED light therapy, microcurrent, and facial massage with the percussive attachment. Using it once a day gives you results over time — a great way to add an easy daily self-care ritual into your life.

Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool
Mount Lai

Gua Sha techniques may have been all of your social media feeds this year, but the practice is actually a 4,000-year-old holistic health massage technique that originates from China. This jade Gua Sha lifting tool is the perfect introductory tool for beginners.

Better Every Day Journal
Inside Then Out

The Better Every Day Journal is a daily guided journal with 365 prompts designed for self-love, reflection, and growth. Making the perfect addition to any self-care routine, it encourages you to become the best version of yourself (hence the name).

Retrospec Sedona Zafu Meditation Cushion
Amazon

If you know someone who meditates daily or wants to incorporate meditation into their life, this cushion may help them better their practice. Firm and versatile, you can easily transport the cushion with its built-in strap.

Super-Plush Robe
Brook Linen

From your favorite linen bedding company, this lush robe is made from combed, long-staple Turkish cotton, for the ultimate plushness and softness.

Casper Glow Light
Nordstrom

One of the most important elements of a self-care routine is sleep. This light is designed with sleep in mind, self-dimming and warm to allow you to wind down in the evening.

Slip Pink Envelope Pillowcase
Amazon

This silk pillowcase not only feels so nice to sleep on but is also a game-changer for your beauty routine. Silk pillowcases can improve skin and hair hydration, prevent fine lines, and stave off bed head.

A Worthwhile Donation
The Loveland Foundation

Did you know that women's rights activists were inspired by groups such as the Black Panthers when framing their ideas around what self-care means? Donating to organizations like The Loveland Foundation, which gives mental health resources to Black women and girls, shows an understanding of self-care as a radical act of self-preservation for many marginalized communities.

