19 Self-Care Gifts For Your Friend Who Needs To Relax

From clean face masks to virtual meditation subscriptions.

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

Self-care means a lot of different things to a lot of different people, but if one thing was made clear in 2020, understanding and tending to whatever self-care looks like for you and your loved ones is crucial. So if you’re still stumped on what to get your friends and family as we inch closer and closer to the holidays, gifts that promote putting back into oneself are a good place to start.

From virtual meditation subscriptions and at-home acupuncture mats to clean face masks and Instagrammable humidifiers, the market is full of options, regardless of what kind of self-care your loved ones prefer.

Ahead, shop 17 perfect gifts for your friend who desperately need to relax, unwind, and put back into themselves.

Affirmations Hoodie
We're Not Really Strangers

For anyone who needs a reminder.

vibe personal massager
Maude

A chic and minimal vibrator with three speeds and convenient USB charging. Easy to use, Maude's Vibe is made with soft-touch 100 percent platinum-grade silicone, and comes complete with a natural canvas travel pouch for storing.

BIOACTIVE FACE MASQUE
Lesse

This detoxifying charcoal mask was formulated with nutrient-rich ingredients and potent bio-actives — working to soothe the skin and treat inflammation and redness for the ultimate renewal.

Glass Facial Cupping Set
Skin Gym

Replicate the in-spa experience with this at-home (or on-the-go) facial cupping set.

Humidifier
Canopy

A humidifier that won’t be an eyesore — or spill water all over the floor — finally exists. Canopy’s sleek new system was designed with proprietary technology for clean, filtered moisture to promote healthy glowing skin on top of relieving the common symptoms of cold and flu.

WTHN Acupressure Mat Set
Goop

For someone who loves acupuncture, but couldn’t be trusted to put needles into their own body. This WTHN mat was designed to press and massage hundreds of acupuncture points across the body.

natureofthings Skin Smoothing Stone Set
Standard Dose

A special gift you wouldn’t think to buy for yourself, this set of skin smoothing stones can be used to lightly massage the skin, boosting blood flow, buffing away dry and dull skin, and more.

The Body Ritual
Nécessaire

To help your skincare-obsessed loved ones give their bodies just as much attention as they do their face. Nécessaire's limited-edition Body Ritual kit comes complete with full-size versions of the brand's beloved Body Exfoliator, Body Wash, Body Lotion, and Body Serum.

Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman
Greenlight Bookstore

From the IRL best friends and hosts of the Call Your Girlfriend podcast comes a book exploring friendship as one of the most important and influential relationships a person can have — through all of life's phases, highs, and lows. A perfect gift set against the backdrop of 2020.

Stone Diffuser
vitruvi

An Instagram-approved diffuser that makes a room smell just as good as it'll look on bedsides, countertops, and shelves.

Face Towel (2-Pack)
Resorè

A pack of chic, antibacterial face towels designed with eco-friendly fibers that kill acne causing bacteria. Plus, they’re more soft and absorbent than you typical towel, so they’ll get more use than your standard towel.

1-Year Subscription
Headspace

Give the gift of guided mindfulness and meditation for any goal or mood — from bettering sleep, to quelling an anxious mind, and supporting focus.

Herbal Coffee
Wooden Spoon Herbs

Coffee can often have adverse effects on people, causing jitters and furthering anxiety. This herbal coffee from Wooden Spoon Herbs was designed to be a more holistic alternative, made with prebiotic roots and herbs — like organic cinnamon bark and mace root — that supports energy throughout the day, and won't be harsh on digestion.

Smooth Operator Gift Set
Billie

A powerful, affordable razor cute enough you'll want to post on Instagram? Perfect gift.

The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma
Barnes & Noble

This number one New York Times bestseller offers a refreshing, healing deep dive into understanding and working through trauma in all of its forms.

Supa Scrub Kit
KNC Beauty

Packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, KNC's lip scrub delivers deep moisture, while the exfoliating tool sloughs off dead skin to leave the lips soft and refreshed.

Bodha Linen Aromatherapy Eye Pillow
Standard Dose

This soft linen eye pillow is filled with organic buckwheat groats, lavender flowers, and chamomile flowers for the calming bonus of aromatherapy.

calm thc-free drops
Dosist

Using pure cannabinoid isolates, Dosist’s calm formula works to relax the mind and body.

Stacked Shapes Notebook
Papier

Papier's notebooks and bullet journals are completely customizable — allowing you to choose a soft or hard cover, whether you prefer lined, dotted, or blank paper, and personalization on the cover.