'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

Self-care means a lot of different things to a lot of different people, but if one thing was made clear in 2020, understanding and tending to whatever self-care looks like for you and your loved ones is crucial. So if you’re still stumped on what to get your friends and family as we inch closer and closer to the holidays, gifts that promote putting back into oneself are a good place to start.

From virtual meditation subscriptions and at-home acupuncture mats to clean face masks and Instagrammable humidifiers, the market is full of options, regardless of what kind of self-care your loved ones prefer.

Ahead, shop 17 perfect gifts for your friend who desperately need to relax, unwind, and put back into themselves.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article