Get ready to make a wish at 2:22 on 2/22/22.
Remember when we thought 2/2/22 was a big deal? Buckle up — because on 2/2/22, the power of numerology is going to be off the charts. There hasn’t been as major a day for numerology since 1/11/11, and we won’t have another palindrome date like 2/22/22 this century.
So what significance does 2/22/22 have? 22 is considered to be a “master number” in numerology, and since 2/22/22 has two 22’s in it, it’s even more powerful. According to numerology, the number 22 channels cosmic wisdom down to Earth and uses it to turn dreams into reality — melding the spiritual and the material. Sounds good!