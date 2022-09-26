Shopping

44 RIDICULOUSLY USEFUL THINGS UNDER $25 AMAZON REVIEWERS SAY THEY CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT

Cliché Wynter

Have you entered that stage of adulthood where you finally realize that all those appliances and gadgets your parents had around the house cost a lot of money? Hard same. As if adulthood, with all of its bills and responsibilities, weren’t enough, you have to shell out cash to outfit your home as well. Fortunately, some of the most useful products on Amazon won’t drain your entire life savings. In fact, plenty of said items can be found on Amazon for less than $25.

Lately, I’ve been able to slow down and truly hone in on my cooking skills, which has fostered a new-found appreciation for appliances and tools that makes the whole process simpler. That’s why I’ve been eyeing this mini waffle maker for a minute. It takes the guesswork out of preparing waffles that reach fluffy, golden perfection each and every time. Plus, it’s available in a variety of hues, so you can add a pop of color to your kitchen.

As you spend time at home, it also becomes crystal clear that organization is key. This three-tier organizer can be super helpful during the decluttering process, and it can be used in just about any room to store everything from spices to cosmetics to office supplies, and more. I’ve compiled a list of over 40 must-have items on Amazon that are useful and under $25. Check them out below.

1. This Fine-tip Pen Set That Comes in 18 Pretty Colors

Add a pop of color to any page with this 18-pack of fine-point art pens. The #1 best-selling product in the drawing pens category on Amazon, they have garnered more than 70,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating. They feature a 0.38-millimeter tip and nicely pigmented water-based ink that's ideal for everything from drawing to journaling.

iBayam Colored Journal Pens
Amazon

2. These Door Stoppers That Are Easy to Stack

These heavy-duty door stoppers come with an adhesive holder you can stick on the bottom of your door. That way, your stopper is always handy. If one of these isn’t quite tall enough for your specific door, they have a stackable design. Simply pop one on top of the other and prop open your door like normal.

Wundermax Door Stoppers (3-Pack)
Amazon

3. This Lightweight Bag That Goes Between Your Car Seats

Clip this lightweight bag between your front car seats so you don’t throw all of your stuff on the floorboard. The hanging design is the perfect size for your bag, umbrella, sunglasses, and more. Plus, the mesh lets you easily see and grab your things while you drive.

Car Caché Car Net Pocket
Amazon

4. This Milk Frother With Astronomical Ratings

With more than 10,000 ratings, this milk frother has gained a loyal following, with reviewers praising its ability to create thick, delicious foam for hot beverages in just seconds. It’s also a handy whisk for making smoothies and shakes, making this a versatile buy. The battery-operated device even comes with a metal stand for storage.

Bean Envy Milk Frother
Amazon

5. The Grips That Keep Rugs Firmly in Place

These grippers ensure your rugs don't budge but stay firmly on the ground. They utilize reusable adhesive to prevent slippage and curling, and the best part is that they won't leave behind any sticky residue, according to the brand. So wave goodbye to rugs that curl up at the corners — which isn't just an eyesore but a tripping hazard as well.

Ledgebay Rug Pad Grippers
Amazon

6. This Space-saving Silverware Drawer Organizer

This compact kitchen drawer organizer is truly a godsend when you're working with limited space. Not only does it allow you to stack your utensils on top of each other to save room, but it allows you to quickly grab whatever you need by the handle. It even has little icons that let you know what's stored in each slot.

Joseph Joseph Kitchen Drawer Organizer
Amazon

7. A 2-in-1 Snow Broom With a Built-in Scraper & Storage Solution

Keep this two-in-one snow broom handy for whenever inclement weather hits. It has a built-in ice scraper that clears ice from your windshield and a non-abrasive foam head that is gentle on glass surfaces. The broom is lightweight and is complete with a bracket holder for convenient storage.

Snow Joe The Original 2-In-1 Telescoping Snow Broom + Ice Scraper
Amazon

8. This Moisturizer With Vitamin C Built Right in

This cruelty-free moisturizer is super brightening because it has vitamin C built right in. The unique formula actually protects collagen, hydrates your skin, and the clinical strength vitamin C isn’t irritating. Plus, it’s complete with green tea for antioxidants and a tri-peptide complex that helps out with elasticity.

Bliss Vitamin C Moisturizer
Amazon

9. A Sleek Cabinet Organizer for Any Room in Your House

Keep all your knickknacks within eyeshot with the help of this cabinet organizer. The three-tier rack can be used anywhere in your home, from the kitchen to the bathroom to the bedroom or office. It's designed with deep shelves that can store even bigger objects, and you can grab it in 10 cool colors, including pistachio, steel blue, and cream.

  • Available colors: 10
Copco Basics Kitchen Cabinet Organizer
Amazon

10. These Mesh Laundry Bags That Protect Your Delicates in the Wash

These mesh laundry bags will help you save lot of cash at the dry cleaners. The durable bags are perfect for your lingerie and delicate items that require a little extra care when being washed. Simply pack them with your items, zip, and toss in the washing machine and dryer. They're available in a slew of size options and can be purchased in white or a blue dot pattern.

BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (Set of 5)
Amazon

11. The Handheld Clothes Steamer Reviewers Swear by

Do yourself and your wardrobe a favor and invest in this handheld steamer. Trust me. It's affordable, lightweight, and super effective at keeping your clothes wrinkle free. The device is designed with a long 9-foot power cord that gives you plenty of room to move around, and it can steam for 15 continuous minutes before needing to be refilled. "Cannot express how much I love it," wrote one reviewer. "Super easy and convenient to use and does a great job."

Hilife Handheld Clothes Steamer
Amazon

12. A Body Glitter With an Adhesive-free Gel Formula

Yes — you can totally skip the primers and sticky glues with this body glitter. It has a gel formula that glides right onto your skin wherever you want a highlight moment. Plus, all of the glam glitter inside is actually made from 100% renewable plant starches.

Unicorn Snot Body Glitter Gel
Amazon

13. A Convenient Rack for Storing Pans & Lids

Step your organization skills up a notch with this pan and lid rack. It comes with six steel dividers that can be adjusted to fit items of varying sizes, and the nonslip protective feet keep it in place. And if you're a dedicated chef who doesn't mind spending a little more cash, the rack is also available in a larger expandable version.

YouCopia StoreMore Adjustable Pan Organizer
Amazon

14. This Under Eye Gel Moisturizer That’s Super Versatile

This little bottle of antioxidant under eye moisturizer has the most luxurious feeling. The gel formula stands out from thick creams or runny serums. It’s complete with aloe, collagen, and unique elderflower if you love a good de-puffing ingredient. Plus, it’s super versatile for your forehead, lips, and more.

Wake Skincare Eye Gel
Amazon

15. The Scrapers That Clean Your Cast Iron Pans

Keep your cast iron skillet in pristine condition with these pan scrapers. The tiny but mighty tools are designed with notches and curves that gently rid the skillet of excess food and grime but without removing seasoning. They're heat-resistant up to 275 degrees Fahrenheit and are dishwasher-safe.

Lodge Grill and Pan Scrapers (2-Pack)
Amazon

16. These Genius Silicone Stretch Lids That Replace Plastic Wrap

Ditch your plastic cling wrap and opt for these reusable silicone stretch lids instead. The pack includes six lids in varying sizes, all made from BPA-free silicone, and you can stretch them across bowls, plates, glassware, and jars. This is a great way to preserve everything from fruit and vegetables to sauces and meats.

ExcelGadgets Silicone Stretch Lids (6-Pack)
Amazon

17. A 3-tier Shelf That Will Help Organize Your Cabinets

Let's be honest, sometimes cabinets can turn into a catchall for random cups, plates, and containers, and it can end up being a mess. Luckily, this three-tier corner shelf helps keep things a bit more organized. The sturdy iron rack not only declutters, but frees up extra space for more efficient storage, since you can stack items on top of each other.

Smart Design 3-Tier Corner Shelf
Amazon

18. A Cream Eyeshadow That Won’t Get All Over Your Fingers

This cream eyeshadow is all about the stick design that keeps it off of your fingers (and your eyeshadow brushes). Simply roll up the waterproof, smudge-proof, and crease-proof formula to use it. Plus, this neutral shadow moisturizes your lids with jojoba oil before it dries with a powder finish.

Alleyoop Cream Eyeshadow Stick
Amazon

19. A Compact Gadget That Makes Mini Donuts in Minutes

Satisfy your pastry cravings in a flash with this Dash Mini Donut Maker. It’s designed to make seven tiny donuts in just a matter of minutes and is so simple to use. And when you’re done, cleanup is no problem thanks to the nonstick plates.

Dash Mini Donut Maker
Amazon

20. The Clip-on Strainer That Makes Draining So Easy

How clever is this clip-on strainer? It's designed to snap onto the edge of any pot or bowl, so you can use both hands to tip it over and strain. Just as good, it takes up so much less cupboard space than a standard strainer. It's dishwasher-safe and comes in bright colors like red and lime green.

Kitchen Gizmo Snap n Strain
Amazon

21. An Adjustable Tablet Stand for Easy Viewing

Place your tablet on this adjustable metal stand to help combat neck and hand fatigue. Compatible with both Android and iOS devices, it has rubber feet that protect surfaces from scratches, and it can be used for vertical and horizontal viewing. The tablet stand is available in black, rose gold, and silver.

Lamicall Adjustable Tablet Stand
Amazon

23. This Door Draft Stopper That Keeps Out the Chill

This door draft stopper is made from adjustable silicone that easily slides onto the base of any standard-sized door, where it keeps the heat inside during the colder months and blocks the hot air during the warmer months. It's engineered with waterproof adhesive that stays put through all weather conditions, and it's available in black, brown, gray, and white.

Suptikes Door Draft Stopper
Amazon

24. This Durable Spoon Specifically for Your Go-to Match

Keep this stainless steel spoon right next to your go-to matcha powder. The design gives you the perfect 1 gram scoop, which is especially helpful for making your tea on sleepy mornings. Plus, it has a 5-inch handle in case your matcha comes in a bag or if you store it in an aesthetic jar.

PureChimp Matcha Tea Scoop
See On Amazon

25. These Travel Water Bottles With Minimalist Style

This set of lead-free glass bottles looks so aesthetic in your car’s cup holder or your bag. This minimalist travel set is complete with screw-on air-tight lids with a simple white design. Plus, you can see how much of your smoothie is left through the shatter-proof glass.

Paksh Novelty Travel Drinking Bottles (6-Pack)
Amazon

26. The Memory Foam Bath Mat That Feels Like Walking on Clouds

There’s no better feeling that stepping out of the shower and onto this plush memory foam bath mat. It has a soft, velvety microfiber layer that quickly absorbs water and ensures it doesn’t linger at the surface, and it also features a nonslip backing that prevents skidding. Snag yours in over a dozen vibrant colors including blue, camel, and lavender.

  • Available sizes: 7
  • Available colors: 20
Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat
Amazon

27. A Power Strip Cube With Over 25,000 Reviews

With over 25,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating, shoppers have declared this power strip cube a must-have. It includes three AC outlets and three USB ports in a single compact hub, and for flexibility, you can plug in from multiple sides. The strip has overload protection to keep devices and appliances safe, and it's available in two sizes: 5 feet and 8 feet.

Anker Power Strip Cube
Amazon

28. This Set of Tongs That Won’t Melt Against Your Pan

No more melted and misshapen kitchen tongs with this budget-friendly pack of lightweight kitchen tongs. The silicone grippers are heat resistant up to 600 degrees, so they’ll totally hold up against a hot pan. Of course, all of these stainless steel tongs are complete with an easy-to-lock design.

Hot Target Kitchen Tongs (3-Pack)
Amazon

29. This Hot Air Brush That Makes Blowouts a Breeze

This hot air brush is lets you dry and style your hair at the same time, and since it comes with two barrels — a 1-inch barrel and a 1.5-inch barrel — you can choose how much volume you get. The brush is designed with a ceramic coating and ionic technology to help prevent heat damage while leaving hair with a smooth finish. The brush is lightweight, easy to use, and has a tangle-resistant swivel cord. One reviewer wrote: "Makes styling your hair so much easier than juggling a blow dryer and a round brush."

Revlon Ceramic Hot Air Brush
Amazon

30. An Electric Egg Cooker That Prepares a Quick & Healthy Breakfast

Prepare the perfect eggs every time with this electric cooker. It can cook up to six eggs at once, exactly to your liking, whether that's poached, omelets, or soft, medium, or hard boiled. The best part is the shells come out ready to be peeled, so you won't have to struggle with the final step in the preparation process.

DASH Electric Egg Cooker
Amazon

31. This Oversized Umbrella That Won’t Break on You

Not only is this 58-inch umbrella super oversized, but it’s also so reliable. It’s complete with a fiberglass design that won’t flip up, snap, or break on you when it’s pouring. Plus, there’s a non-slip handle and a double canopy detail that gives you some air flow under this windproof umbrella.

EEZ-Y Golf Umbrella
Amazon

32. This Cleansing Balm With Citrus Oil & Marigold Extract

The marigold flower extract and tangerine peel oil really goes with the aesthetic of this pale yellow cleansing balm. Of course, it has plenty of other unique ingredients that remove makeup, moisturize, and reduce irritation. This soft balm is even complete with strengthening moringa seed extract.

KIMTRUE Makeup Remover
Amazon

33. The Wool Dryer Balls That Speed Up Drying Time

These reusable dryer balls are made from 100% wool and are an eco-friendly alternative to fabric softeners and dryer sheets. They cut down drying time and help soften laundry without the use of harsh ingredients. Unlike softeners and dryer sheets, they’re also scent-free. So, they’re nicer to sensitive skin. This reusable option works on so many fabrics, even including neoprene.

Simple Natural Products Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack)
Amazon

34. An Adhesive Led Light Strip You Can Bend & Trim

Bend and trim this LED light strip to fit behind your TV, under your kitchen cabinets, or above a closet shelf. It’s complete with a 3M adhesive backing and a USB at the end. This lighting setup comes with a remote that’s easy to store in your living room next to your TV remote.

Power Practical LED Lights
Amazon

35. This Portable Charger That Quickly Powers Devices on the Go

This portable charger ensures your devices never run out of power while you're on the go. It's small, compatible with Android and iOS devices, and charges quickly. Each purchase comes with a travel pouch and a USB C cable. Plus, you get a mini flashlight right on the front of this charger.

INIU Portable Charger
Amazon

36. A Doorbell Kit That’s Completely Wireless

This long-range doorbell kit is completely wireless and is easy to see with its LED light accents. Mount it next to your front door with the included double-sided tape or screws, and you’re ready for visitors. Just be sure to pick one of the 50 chime sounds and four volume settings before you invite someone over.

SadoTech Wireless Doorbell
Amazon

37. The Kitchen Tool That Pits & Slices Avocados

Slice and dice your avocado like a pro with this three-in-one slicer. The kitchen tool splits, pits, and then cuts your avocado into uniform pieces. It has a nonslip grip that gives hands a firm hold, and the blade is designed to cut through the fruit but isn't sharp to the touch. Once you're done, place it on the top rack of the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

OXO 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer
Amazon

38. A Wireless Phone Charging Pad That’s Easy to Use

This phone charging pad is complete with a soft fabric-like finish that looks super sleek. Even with this minimalist style, this charging pad still has temperature control, circuit protectors, and a quick charging speed. There’s even a tiny and color-changing LED charging light that’s not too bright.

Encased Wireless Charger
Amazon

39. These Stain-resistant Leftover Containers

Store any and every type of leftover in these glass meal-prep containers because you’ll never have to worry about staining them. borosilicate glass is baking-friendly, freezer-ready, and stain-resistant. The glass design also means they stay odor-free after every run in the dishwasher. You’ll also get matching and stackable leakproof lids.

FineDine Superior Glass Meal-Prep Containers (3-Pack)
Amazon

40. These Durable Sandals With a Unique & Comfy Fit

It’s all about the unique insole with these durable slide-style sandals. It has a deep food bed with a small ridge all the way around, so these lightweight shoes feel cozy and secure. They’re finished off with a trendy and thick strap plus an easy-to-clean material.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 11.5 (including half sizes)
  • Available colors: 4
Happy Lily Sandals
Amazon

41. A Knee Pillow That Helps Reduce Back Pain

If you're a side sleeper, you can turn to this memory foam knee pillow for a more comfortable night of sleep. It has an ergonomic design that supports the legs and improves spine alignment, so you don't wake up with a sore back. Plus, the memory foam molds to your body for totally tailored support.

ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow
Amazon

42. This Scrunchie Holder That’s Super Versatile

The clear acrylic design of this scrunchie holder won’t compete with all of your trendy hairbands. Plus, it doubles as a minimalist display rack for watches or even your spiral-style hair ties without stretching them out. You can even display around 20 to 30 of your fluffiest scrunchies.

FAIRY DECOR Scrunchie Holder
Amazon

43. A Sleek Toothpaste Dispenser

Why squeeze your own toothpaste, when this automatic dispenser can do it for you? Utilizing suction power, i's durable, convenient, and easy to install. Simply mount it to the wall using the adhesive strip, and you're good to go. It's available in black, pink, and gray.

iHave Toothpaste Dispenser
Amazon

44. The Dish-drying Rack That Rolls Up When Not in Use

This dish-drying rack will be especially useful if you're working with limited space in your kitchen. Made from durable, rust-proof stainless steel with silicone tips that grip the counter, it can be used to drain fruits, vegetables, and dishes, and then rolled up when no longer in use.

KIBEE Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack
Amazon

45. These Genius Silicone Gap Covers That Fit Between Your Stove & Counter

These stove-counter gap covers will go a long way in keeping your kitchen clean. The covers help prevent grease and gunk from slipping between your counter and stove (where it's difficult to clean), and they're heat resistant up to 460 degrees Fahrenheit. Made from soft, flexible silicone they can be easily be trimmed to fit your space.

Mofason Stove-Counter Gap Covers (2-Pack)
Amazon
