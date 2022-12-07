MENU
Martin Medina/ worldredeye.com
Inside NYLON House At Miami Art Week
Celebrating NYLON’s Art Issue at the goodtime hotel.
Written by
BDG Studios
2 hours ago
NYLON House made its return to Miami, and it was everything. Strawberry Moon at the goodtime hotel was transformed into a party paradise, and Basel attendees and celebs alike came out to enjoy a night of art, dancing, music, AR experiences, and more.
Craig Barritt/ Getty
David Grutman joined NYLON and BMW to debut the brand new XM, and displayed it in a custom installation inspired by its iconic grill. They even turned up the party with a surprise laser show.
Jeff Stockwell
Tap
Beauty
Entertainment
Culture
Fashion
Amplifying Our Voices
Nylon Nights
about
newsletter
archive
advertising
terms
privacy
DMCA
masthead
editorial standards
Careers
FB
TW
IG
PT
YT
NYLON © 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.