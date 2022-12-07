Martin Medina/ worldredeye.com

Inside NYLON House At Miami Art Week

Celebrating NYLON’s Art Issue at the goodtime hotel.

Written by BDG Studios
NYLON House made its return to Miami, and it was everything. Strawberry Moon at the goodtime hotel was transformed into a party paradise, and Basel attendees and celebs alike came out to enjoy a night of art, dancing, music, AR experiences, and more.Craig Barritt/ Getty
David Grutman joined NYLON and BMW to debut the brand new XM, and displayed it in a custom installation inspired by its iconic grill. They even turned up the party with a surprise laser show.Jeff Stockwell
Tap