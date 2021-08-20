All Of Serena Van Der Woodsen's Boyfriends, Ranked

9. Ben Donovan

In this relationship that never should have made it past the writer’s room, Serena dates her former boarding school teacher. This is after Serena’s mom falsely accuses Ben of statutory rape, which gets him wrongly imprisoned, and Ben and his sister Juliet try to get revenge by ruining Serena’s life. Serena finds out what her mom did, gets Ben freed from prison and they decide it’s a great time to start dating.