70 Black Friday Deals On Amazon That Are SO Freaking Cheap

It's that time of year again: Black Friday is Friday, November 27, and it's bound to be a good one for online shoppers. Black Friday on Amazon always offers up tons of steep discounts on the coolest products, and 2020 is no exception to the rule. Whether you're looking for the newest beauty products and fashion finds or the most helpful gadgets and home goods, Amazon will have something for you. Plus, with the end of the year fast approaching, it's a convenient opportunity to stock up on household necessities and get all of your holiday shopping done in one fell swoop.

Deals tend to go fast, but NYLON's editors are here to help by finding all the must-have deals on Amazon that day, including any time-sensitive lightning deals, before they sell out. This page will be updated constantly and new deals will be added as they land so that you don't miss a thing. Scroll down to find the most exciting Black Friday deals of 2020, and make sure to keep checking back for new updates throughout the day.

41% Off This Best-Selling Foot File
Pefei Professional Stainless Steel Foot File
This foot file works like magic to remove dead skin and calluses from your feet, making them look and feel soft and smooth. No wonder this tool has a 4.7-star rating, and nearly 10,000 rave reviews, from enthusiastic users. You can get it for 41% off while sales last.

20% Off This Cult-Favorite Mascara With 72,000+ Amazon Reviews
essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
This cult-favorite mascara by essence is the next best thing to falsies. The fiber brush lengthens your eyelashes while it coats them, leaving them looking lush and long. Bonus, this formula is cruelty- and gluten-free. Over 72,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out this volumizing mascara and the reviews are rave. You can get it for 20% off (just $4) during Black Friday.

31% Off These Apple AirPods & Charging Case
Apple AirPods With Charging Case
It's a rarity for Apple products to get such a deep discount, so you'll want to grab these Apple AirPods before they sell out. Featuring an overall 4.8-star rating from more than 222,000 Amazon reviewers, these wildly popular wireless AirPods come with a handy charging case that will give you more than 24 hours of battery life. Get them for 31% off today only.

44% Off Crest Whitestrips
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips
Crest Whitestrips are the gold standard when it comes to whitening your teeth at home, and at this price, you'll want to hop on this deal fast. The kit comes with 20 whitening treatments, plus two express treatments for last-minute brightening.

41% Off A Set Of Plush & Supportive Gel Pillows
Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows (2-Pack)
Nab these ultra-comfy, super-plush gel pillows for an impressive 41% off now. They come backed by more than 51,000 reviews so you can rest assured you're getting a quality set of pillows.

50% Off The Cult-Favorite Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer
The cult-favorite Revlon One-Step is already marked down 33% for Black Friday, but you can get an extra 10% off if you clip the coupon at checkout. This legendary hair tool dries, volumizes, and styles your hair all at once, which makes it easy to achieve a salon-level blowout at home with barely any effort involved. Over 90,000 Amazon reviewers gave it a five-star rating.

39% Off These Popular adidas Running Shoes
adidas Women's Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe
This popular running shoe from adidas is a real investment on a normal day. But if you act fast, you can get it majorly on sale for Black Friday. Designed with great traction and built-in lace closure, this shoe is a great buy for anyone on their feet a lot, running, walking, or standing.

30% Off This Value Pack Of Adjustable 5-Ply N95 Masks
LundyBright K95 Face Mask (5-Pack)
This 5-ply N95 mask is designed with two polypropylene non-woven layers, two meltblown filter cloths, and one non-woven cotton middle layer. It features an adjustable soft nose clip and comfortable elastic ear bands. Several reviewers note that these masks are thick and protective, but also extremely comfortable and breathable. The mask has a 4.4-star rating and comes in a value pack with five masks.

32% Off The Apple Airpods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
A rare find on Black Friday, Apple's AirPods Pro headphones are sweatproof, designed with active noise-cancelling technology, and on sale for 32% off while deals last. These feature soft silicone tips in three sizes so you can find a perfect fit, making them even more comfortable than AirPods of the past. This best-selling pair has earned over 90,000 Amazon reviews and a glowing, 4.7-star overall rating.

33% Off The Instant Pot Ultra
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6-Quart
With thousands of devoted fans on Amazon, the Instant Pot Ultra Pressure Cooker serves as 10 appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, steamer, and more. It boasts a 6-quart capacity and allows you to do everything from slow cook meat to whip up yogurt with ease.

57% Off A No-Touch Forehead Thermometer
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer
With a 4.5-star rating after more than 65,000 Amazon reviews, this infrared touchless thermometer has amassed a serious fan base thanks to its fast, accurate, and painless readings. Score the Black Friday deal and get it for an impressive 60% off.

23% Off A 5-Pack Of USB Type-C Charging Cords
AIOXQNL Nylon Braided Charging Cables (5-Pack)
Score this five-pack of durable nylon charging cords for 23% off this Black Friday and you'll be able to charge anywhere, thanks to the versatile cable lengths (you get two 3-feet and two 6-feet cords, and one 10-foot cord). Compatible with all USB type C devices, you can power up everything from a Samsung Galaxy to a Nintendo Switch.

53% Off An Ancestry DNA At-Home Kit
AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test
Stay connected to family — even at a distance— with this AncestryDNA at-home kit, which has a whopping 4.6-star rating overall with more than 29,000 Amazon reviews. Simply mail in a saliva sample and in only a few weeks you'll learn the origins of your ethnicity so you can start building a family tree. For Black Friday only, get this memorable gift at an unbeatable price.

50% Off A 50-Pack Of Triple-Layer Face Masks
MEDLYNA Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack)
These three-ply face masks are currently 50% off. They feature soft fabric, a flexible metal nose strip, and elastic ear bands, not to mention three pleats that automatically adjust for the best fit. It's no wonder that they have 1,600 reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall.

57% Off A Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Electric Toothbrush

This rechargeable electric toothbrush from Philips Sonicare uses sonic technology to remove plaque — and with more than 32,000 reviews on Amazon, it's clear that users love it. It operates on a two-minute timer to help you brush for the recommended amount of time, plus it pulses when it senses you're applying too much pressure. The battery holds charge for up to 14 days, but it's easy to recharge when you need to.

15% Off This Easy-To-Use Pulse Oximeter
ANKOVO Pulse Oximeter
This fingertip pulse oximeter is a handy health gadget to have at home, and can read your pulse rate and oxygen saturation levels and display them on an easy-to-read digital LED screen. Over 8,000 Amazon reviewers have invested in this pulse reader, and given it a glowing 4.7-star rating overall.

47% Off This Oral-B Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B Pro 3000 3D White Electric Toothbrush
This best-selling electric toothbrush is designed with three modes to clean your teeth — a daily clean mode, a sensitive teeth mode, and a gum care mode. It also has a 30-second timer that lets you know when to switch to a new area of your mouth. With more than 4,000 Amazon reviews, this toothbrush has earned a glowing 4.7-star rating overall.

40% Off A Handy Digital Meat Thermometer
iKanzi Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Get a temperature readout in just two to three seconds with this digital meat thermometer, which boasts a 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon and more than 1,000 reviews. With a range from -4 to 302 degrees Fahrenheit, it works for meat as well as other dishes, and thanks to the crystal clear LED display, it's really easy to use, too.

37% Off A Set Of Satin Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Hair
Love's cabin Silky Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack)
During Black Friday, these already-affordable satin pillowcases are even cheaper — just $6 for a set of two. These pillowcases have earned 20,000 reviews on Amazon and an overall rating of 4.5 stars, making them some of the most popular pillowcases on the site. Snag them for 37% off, if you act fast.

30% Off A 2-Pack Of V-Neck T-Shirts
Amazon Essentials Men's Loose-Fit V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack)
A basic tee is a classic wardrobe staple that you can always count on (and throw on) no matter what the occasion. For Black Friday only, you'll get two Amazon Essentials men's V-neck T-shirts for less than the cost of one at most retail shops anywhere else. More than 3,000 shoppers have given this set positive ratings, with many noting they are the "perfect length and fit."

15% Off A 3-Pack Of Extra-Long iPhone Charging Cords
SMALLElectric 6-Foot iPhone Charger Cables (3-Pack)
Get three 6-foot iPhone charging cords for under $9 with this Black Friday deal. Impressively, these have garnered over 12,000 five-star ratings and reviews from Amazon shoppers, who rave about their quality, convenient length, and durable, tangle-free design.

40% Off A Classic Pair Of Levi's
Levi's Women's Straight 505 Jeans
More than 7,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in on these straight-leg jeans from Levi's, with the majority of shoppers giving them a perfect five-star rating. With a crisp leg, mid-rise, and a classic button fly, these jeans offer casual style.

90% Off A Fan-Favorite Quartz Watch
Invicta Pro Diver Quartz Watch

Water-resistant up to 200 meters, this Invicta diver watch features a stainless steel band and unidirectional bezel for a timeless aesthetic that'll last for years to come. Plus, with more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall, it's a fan-favorite on Amazon.

20% Off This Shiny Nail Polish Top Coat
Butter London Hardwear Shine UV Top Coat
This top coat locks your nail color in with a coat of serious shine that's chip- and UV-resistant. Best of all, you won't have to wait for results. This eight-free formula dries in seconds so it helps to prevent smudging, too.

42% Off These Classic Sneakers From adidas
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Sneaker
With over 2,000 Amazon reviews, adidas' Stan Smith sneaker is one of their most popular sneaker styles, and it's a comfy classic. It's designed with a leather and synthetic upper and has a bold pop of color on the heel. If you act fast, you can get this essential wardrobe staple for a deep discount.

59% Off This 2-Piece Set Of Samsonite Luggage
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Spinner Luggage (2-Pieces)
Black Friday is one of the best days to stock up on high-quality luggage like this two-piece set from Samsonite, which is being offered at an extraordinary price. The set includes two sleek suitcases — a 20-inch and a 24-inch. Both are expandable, with a retractable handle, smooth spinner wheels, and an extra-durable hardside shell.

52% Off A Pair Of Levi's Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
With more than 7,500 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating overall, these popular Levi's skinny jeans are likely to sell out on Black Friday. The mid-rise jeans feature four-way stretch fabric, for a stylish look plus unmatchable comfort.

25% Off A 4-Piece Microfiber Sheet Set
AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheets (4-Piece)
Upgrade your bedding on the cheap with these AmazonBasics microfiber sheets. With material that's soft and lightweight, the four-piece set comes complete with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet with pockets to accommodate thicker mattresses. Best of all, they're made in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, so you know they're high quality.

40% Off These Award-Winning Beats Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
These top-of-the-line Beats headphones have earned 8,000 Amazon reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating. Offering award-winning sound and 40 hours of play, these cult-favorite wireless headphones are a sure way to upgrade your listening experience.

52% off The Ninja Foodi 9-In-1 Cooker
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 6.5-Quart Cooker
With the nine-in-one Ninja Foodi, you can pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sear, sauté, air crisp, bake, roast, and broil, all in one machine, and with a 4.8-star rating after more than 21,000 reviews for the line, it's definitely customer tested and approved. With a 6.5-quart capacity, it's large enough for group or batch cooking.

57% Off A 6-Pack Of Gillette Shave Gel
Gillette Series Sensitive Shave Gel (6-Pack)
Black Friday is a great day to stock up on basics, like this sensitive shave gel from Gillette. It's lightly fragranced and formulated with aloe to help soothe irritated skin. With over 6,000 Amazon reviews and a near-perfect, 4.8-star rating, this is one of the most popular hygiene products on Amazon, and you can get a great deal on this six-pack while deals last.

42% Off A 4-Pack Of Gillette Venus Razor Blade Refills
Gillette Venus ComfortGlide Refills With Olay Razors (4-Pack)
With five blades in each cartridge and built-in lather, this four-pack of Gillette Venus refills offers a smooth shave without needing a separate shave cream. It features a sweet "sugarberry" scent, and reviewers have given it a 4.7-star overall rating.

68% Off A Set Of Crest Whitestrips With A Stain-Reducing Light
Crest 3D Whitestrips With Light
Over 3,500 Amazon reviewers have tried out these best-selling Crest Whitestrips and given them a rave, 4.5-star rating overall. This set of 10 treatments comes with a handheld light that you hold up to your teeth while you wear the treatments, to enhance your results. In fact, Crest even says the results of these whitening treatments can last up to 36 months (three years!). This teeth-whitening kit is seriously on sale for Black Friday.

30% Off The Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
With more than 20,000 positive reviews on Amazon, these fan-favorite Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds from Beats are certainly powerful, with up to nine hours of listening (and more than 24 hours if you utilize the charging case). Secure-fit ear hooks keep the buds in place, even during high impact activity, and they're water-resistant too.

38% Off A 6-Pack Of Scotch Gift Wrapping Tape
Scotch Gift Wrap Tape, 6 Rolls
Stock up on all the tape you'll need for holiday gift wrapping with this discounted six-pack from Scotch. The tape has a satin finish that fans report looks "almost invisible" on packages.

45% Off This Shark Navigator Vacuum
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Corded Lightweight Upright Vacuum With Detachable Pod
Whether your floors are hardwood or carpet (or both), this Shark vacuum can help you get it clean, all while its HEPA filter helps capture 99.9% of dust and allergens. With an easy-to-detach pod, it also doubles as a hand-held unit for furniture, stairs, and more. Get it for a serious bargain during Black Friday.

37% Off An Anker Portable Charger
Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger
With more than 21,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, the Anker portable charger is a fan-approved way to juice up your electronics on-the-go. Compatible with both Apple and Android devices, it's lightweight, compact, and can charge two devices at once.

28% Off A Pair Of adidas Running Shoes
adidas Women's Fluidflow Running Shoe
If you're a runner, these adidas Fluidflow running shoes will get you where you want to go — fast. The engineered knit upper stretches around your foot to give you the kind of control that only comes with a great fit, and the cushioned midsole absorbs impact whether you're hitting the pavement or the treadmill. Best of all, right now they're available at a solid discount.

44% Off A 3-Pack Of Native Deodorant
Native Natural Deodorant (3 Pack)
This three-pack of Native natural deodorant is an Amazon favorite. The aluminum-free, vegan deodorant comes backed by thousands of reviews, with fans singing its praises for being long-lasting and great-smelling. And for Black Friday, you can score the set — which features three unique scents — at a major discount.

72% Off A 3-Piece Luggage Set From American Tourister
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage (3-Piece)
Whenever you're ready to travel (safely) again, this American Tourister hardside luggage set has you covered. This suitcase set has earned a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon after thousands of reviews, and it comes with three different sizes: 21-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch. You'll be able to get to your destination seamlessly thanks to the 1.5-inch expansion, smooth telescoping handles, and 360-degree roller wheels.

30% Off This Gillette Venus Razor With 4 Refill Cartridges
Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive Women's Razor Handle + 4 Refills
Stock up on shaving supplies with this Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive Razor, which comes with four refill cartridges. The head of the razor pivots and each of the refills features five blades and a lubricating strip for a smooth shave.

45% Off Crest Arctic Mint 3D Whitestrips
Crest Arctic Mint 3D Whitestrips
These Crest Whitestrips come with a minty serum that'll add a burst of freshness to your teeth-whitening session. The set comes with 14 treatments and will leave you with noticeably brighter teeth.

30% Off A Comfy T-Shirt Dress
Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
This Daily Ritual T-shirt dress is comfortable, soft, and stretchy — plus it has a cute ballet back. Nearly 2,000 reviewers have collectively given it an average rating of 4.2 stars, and fans say that you can switch it up by wearing the scoop neckline in the front, too.

20% Off This Cordless Shark Vacuum That Can Also Mop
Shark VACMOP Pro Cordless Vacuum Mop With Disposable Pad
With more than 3,100 positive ratings, this cordless Shark vacuum gets high marks from Amazon shoppers for being "lifechanging" because it gives you two tools in one— a vacuum with powerful suction and a spray mop to wipe up stuck-on grime. This model is rechargeable and only weighs 5 pounds. For today only get it (and a disposable pad) at an extraordinary discount: Under $100!

54% Off This Anne Klein Watch
Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch
Whether you're looking for an everyday timepiece or something a little dressier, this sophisticated Anne Klein bracelet watch fits the bill. With stylish Roman numerals and Japanese quartz movement, it's simple and stylish, and with 99 feet of water resistance, it's also super functional to wear on the daily.

30% Off A 20-Pack Of Gillette Mach3 Razor Blade Refills
Gillette Mach3 Sensitive Men's Razor Refills (20-Pack)
Got sensitive skin? This 20-pack of Gillette Mach3 razor blade refills won't cause irritation, thanks to a lubricating gel strip that makes the razor glide across your skin. Three sharp blades and microfins that smooth your skin before each stroke ensure a close shave. If these razor blades are exactly what you need, there's never been a better time to stock up than on Black Friday.

20% Off This Nail-Strengthening Base Coat
Butter London Horse Power Nail Rescue Base Coat
As the name would suggest, this is a high-powered base coat. Not only will it help your manicure last longer, this eight-free formula is also packed with ingredients like calcium, vitamin B, and biotin to strengthen nails and prevent damage.

30% Off This Gillette Men's Razor With 5 Blade Refills
Gillette Mach3 Sensitive Men's Razor Handle + 5 Refills
Give yourself (or someone you love) the gift of a quality shave with this discounted Mach3 razor and blade refill set from Gillette. The razor comes with a comfy, grippy handle and each razor refill promises to deliver up to 15 shaves so you'll have this pack for a while.

40% Off The Fire Stick 4K With Alexa Remote
Fire Stick 4k with Alexa Voice Remote
If you haven't made the full switch to a smart TV, the Fire Stick 4K is a must-have with over 385,000 ratings and an overall score of 4.5 stars. The Fire Stick makes it easy to stream all your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. This isn't just your average streaming device, though — it's also an Alexa-enabled device, so you can use the remote for everything from controlling smart home devices to pulling up your favorite playlist. Get it now for 40% off.

30% Off A Ring Video Doorbell
Ring Video Doorbell
Never wonder who's at the door again with this new video doorbell from Ring. Not only does it feature 1080p HD video, it also pairs with most smartphones and tablets as well as some Alexa-enabled devices for even more functionalities. It has an overall rating of 4.5 stars from over 30,000 shoppers, and it's currently 30% off.

33% Off A Kindle
Kindle
If you don't already own a Kindle, or are looking to get another one for a friend or family member, now is the time to buy because Amazon's classic e-reader is currently 33% off. With over 25,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this designed-for-reading tablet has a built-in front light, and comes in both ad-supported and ad-free versions.

50% Off A 23andMe Test
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service
If you've ever wondered about your ancestry, there has never been a better time to dive in and find out more. This popular genetics test, which boasts more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, can give you insight into how your genetics affect your health and more — plus it's 50% off.

39% Off This Complete First Aid Kit
First Aid Only First Aid Kit (57 Pieces)
It's always a good idea to be prepared in case of an emergency, and this 57-piece first aid kit has you covered. The kit is OSHA compliant and includes enough bandages, antibiotic ointment, trauma pads, and more to treat up to 10 people. It boasts more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating and is offered at 39% off.

42% Off The Amazon Echo Dot — 4th Gen
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
The all-new Echo Dot is back with a new design, and is seriously discounted while sales last. With all the same features that made the Echo Dot a best-seller, this smart speaker has Alexa built in, can be used as a hub for your smart home devices, can play music, tell you the weather, and so much more. Get it for less than $30 if you act fast.

30% Off This Best-Selling Makeup Remover Towel
The Original Makeup Eraser
With just water and one swipe, this best-selling towel can easily remove waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation, and more, leaving your face clean. This towel is cruelty-free, vegan, hypoallergenic, and machine-washable so you can reuse it time and time again. Over 1,600 Amazon reviewers have tried it out and given it a glowing, 4.6-star overall rating. One reviewer raves, "This is magic."

47% Off This Fan-Favorite Fire HD Tablet
Fire HD 10 Tablet (32 GB)
With over 92,000 Amazon reviews (not a typo!), this wildly-popular tablet has won fans for a good reason: It has a large, crystal-clear widescreen display and a fast processing system that allows you to easily stream your favorite videos, play games, or browse the internet. With somewhere in the neck of 10 to 12 hours of battery life depending on your usage and 32 gigabytes of storage, this is a great purchase any day — even better when it's 47% off for Black Friday.

33% Off A Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker
This Fitbit has over 12,000 5-star reviews, and an overall rating of 4.5-stars from over 18,000 shoppers. More than just a basic fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 4 also has some solid entry-level smartwatch capabilities, like the ability to play music from Spotify as well as call and text alerts. It also features a built-in GPS and is fully submersible up to 50 meters.

40% Off A Smart Security System For Your Home
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit
This 8-piece alarm set from Ring has a glowing 5-star rating from over 5,000 shoppers, so you know it's a good deal, especially at a 40% discount. The set includes a base station and keypad as well as multiple contact sensors, a motion detector, and a range extender, so you can create a fully functional DIY home security system. It's also Alexa-compatible, making this the perfect addition to your smart home.

53% Off The Amazon Echo Dot — 3rd Gen
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
This incredibly popular speaker, with more than 755,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, can be controlled with your voice and is versatile: use it to stream music, make phone calls, set alarms, check the weather, ask random questions, and more. The compact speaker comes in four colors and is available at 53% off.

24% Off A Phone Mount That Clips To Your Car's Air Vent
LISEN Phone Holder For Cars
This air vent phone holder keeps your phone steady while you're driving, which is perfect for when you need to follow directions. It has six strong magnets that keep it firmly in place and it's compatible with most smartphones and even tablets. This holder has more than 7,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating and is offered at 24% off.

34% Off This iRobot Roomba With Voice Control Compatibility
iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum
This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum takes all the work out of cleaning, and can even sync with your smart assistant so you can control it from anywhere in your home simply by using an app or the sound of your voice. It's also designed with multi-surface rubber brushes and a high-efficiency filter, making it a great buy for anyone with allergies or hard-to-clean pet messes. Nearly 5,000 Amazon reviewers have tried it out and given it a rave, 4.4-star overall rating. Get it for 34% off while sales last.

See all deals on iRobot Roomba vacuums.

48% Off These Zinc Supplements From Best Naturals
Best Naturals Zinc 30mg Supplements (120 Count)
Zinc supplements can help to boost your immune system and promote healthy enzyme function, and these ones have over 4,300 reviews on Amazon and a 4.7-star rating overall. Reviewers love that these capsules, which come with 120 in a bottle, are free from common allergens and additives.

15% Off A Sleek Wireless Charging Station For Different Devices
Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Pad
Nab Amazon's most popular phone charging station for less than $10 (that's 15% off) to make sure your phone never runs out of juice. The Anker charging pad easily powers up your phone or earbuds — all you have to do is place them on the center of the pad. It's compatible with a bunch of phone models, from iPhones to Samsungs, and more than 54,000 reviewers have collectively given it a 4.4-star rating on Amazon.

20% Off A Smart Plug With A Near-Perfect Rating On Amazon
Kasa Smart (KP400) Outdoor Smart Plug by TP-Link
Over 5,000 reviewers have tried out this smart plug and given it a near-perfect, 4.8-star rating. Not only is this long-range plug weather resistant, but it can also be used with two different outdoor devices, making it great for several strands of string lights, patio lights, and more. You can connect it to your smart assistant and turn the lights on from wherever you are. It even has a built-in "away" mode that will automatically turn your lights on and off while you're away, to make it look like someone is home. It's just $20 while sales last.

53% Off A 10-Pack Of Fast-Drying Paper Mate Gel Pens
Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pens, Fine Point, Black, 10 Count
These smooth-writing, fast-drying gel pens from Paper Mate have over 7,000 reviews and an average 4.5-star rating. They feature a textured, ergonomic grip, and dry three times faster than some similar pens, which means fewer smudges on your important documents. Right now, a 10-pack is 53% off.

23% Off A Multicolor Smart Bulb That's Wi-Fi Compatible
Kasa Smart Light Bulb, Multicolor
This smart LE light bulb from Kasa is all about the ambiance, allowing you to wirelessly control color and brightness using voice control or an app on your phone. Create light schedules or adjust the bulb whenever you feel like it. And because you control the bulb via Wi-Fi, you don't need to purchase any expensive hubs — as long as you have a phone and an internet connection, you're good to go. Get it for 23% off on Black Friday while supplies last.

50% Off A Convenient Cup Holder Phone Mount
WeGuard Cup Holder Phone Mount
Keep your phone safely within view for navigation and music control. This car phone mount (which has 650 reviews and 4.8 stars) fits most standard cup holders, rotates 360 degrees, and has a quick one-button release.

57% Off A Value Pack Of Energy-Efficient LED Light Bulbs
SYLVANIA Soft White LED Light Bulbs (24-Pack)
With a 4.7-star rating after more than 24,000 Amazon reviews, this value pack of 60-watt LED bulbs is wildly popular for a reason. The long-lasting, energy-efficient lighting provides a soft, white glow to warm up any space. Pick up 24 bulbs for less than $23 now while the deal lasts.

25% Off A Derma Roller That Can Help Clear Your Complexion
RoselynBoutique Derma Roller
With its 2,700 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating overall, you can tell right away that this RoselynBoutique derma roller is a game-changer for your beauty routine. Its 540 titanium micro-needles painlessly stimulate your skin to boost collagen production, which can help promote a clearer, brighter complexion.

20% Off A Set Of Nonstick Silicone Baking Mats
Kitzini Silicone Baking Mats (3-Pack)
Silicone mats are a game-changer for anyone who loves to bake, and you can get this best-selling three-pack for 20% off during Black Friday. These nonstick sheets help distribute heat evenly to your baked goods, can handle temperatures of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and eliminate all the mess of baking. They've earned high marks on Amazon, with a 4.7-star overall rating and thousands of fans.

31% Off An Organic Elderberry Liquid Extract
NutraChamps Organic Elderberry Syrup Liquid Extract (2 Fl. Oz.)
This elderberry liquid extract is organic, vegan, GMO-free, and packed with antioxidants that can help promote immune health. Over 2,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out this elderberry supplement and have given it an impressive 4.7-star rating. One fan raves, "The berry flavor is great tasting and it's the perfect immune booster for us. I love that it's vegan and organic." Snag it for 31% off during Black Friday.

49% Off A Set Of Indoor-Outdoor String Lights
SANJICHA String Lights (66-Feet)
More than 1,300 Amazon shoppers have given this 66-foot-long set of string lights a five-star rating, and many love that it can be used indoors and outdoors. For Black Friday only, these twinkle lights can be yours for nearly 50% off, making this a great time to stock up for holidays to come.

40% A 2-Pack Of L'Oréal Lash Paradise Mascara
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara (2-Pack)
This L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise mascara has an incredible 32,000 reviews and 4.4 stars on Amazon. Why? It creates thick, soft lashes without flaking, smudging, or clumping — and today it's 40% off for a pack of two.

30% Off This Fan-Favorite Lash-Enhancing Serum
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Scan through the thousands of five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers and you'll see why this GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum is so worth picking up on Black Friday: "It really works." All you have to do to start getting its lash-enhancing results is to apply it like eyeliner once a day. Get it as a stocking stuffer or stock up for yourself before it sells out!

65% Off This Physician's Formula Butter Bronzer
Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer (0.38 Oz.)
With nearly 16,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating, this cult-favorite bronzer is made with three types of butters sourced from the Amazon — murumuru butter, cupuaçu butter, and tucuma butter — to moisturize and hydrate your skin while you bronze. You can get it for 65% off during Black Friday.

35% Off The OPI Nail Strengthener
OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener
This cult-favorite nail strengthener is packed with ingredients like hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium that'll harden and reinforce the strength of your nails. This nail strengthener dries clear and works terrifically as a base coat under your favorite polishes. Over 14,000 Amazon reviewers have left their feedback and the overall consensus? This is a fantastic nail strengthening polish great for anyone with chipped or weak nails. Snag it for 35% off during Black Friday.

50% Off A Must-Have Weighted Blanket
YnM Weighted Blanket
The best-selling YnM weighted blanket has 26,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.6-star rating because it's considered a great value under normal circumstances — but right now, you can grab its calming glass beads and seven-layer structure for less than $40.

32% Off A Blackhead Remover Vacuum
Alin&Alan Blackhead Remover Vacuum
Thanks to its USB-rechargeable design and four interchangeable heads, this blackhead remover vacuum has earned reviews from 1,600 Amazon fans and boasts a 4-star overall rating. This handy gadget works to suck out excess oil and impurities from your pores, leaving your complexion soft and smooth.

27% Off A 2-Pack Of Foot Exfoliation Masks
LAVINSO Foot Exfoliation Peeling Mask (2-Pack)
These exfoliating foot masks are seriously discounted for Black Friday. Formulated with a combination of lactic acid and salicylic acid, this two-pack of masks is an exfoliating powerhouse. And, because the mask also has aloe vera on its ingredient list, they'll soothe and soften your feet, as well. More than 9,000 Amazon users have left reviews, giving this two-pack of foot masks a glowing, 4.3-star rating overall.

36% Off This Delicious Mango Body Scrub
Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub Tropical Mango (18 Oz.)
This gentle, skin-softening sugar scrub is made from shea butter, sugar, mango fruit, and a blend of six nourishing oils, including avocado, macadamia, sweet orange, sweet almond, and evening primrose. This super popular (as in, a 4.7-star rating and over 52,000 reviews) scrub is sulfate- and alcohol-free, delivers a lovely spa experience, and comes at a truly unbeatable price.

37% Off A 12-Pack Of Cherry ChapStick
Chapstick Classic Lip Balm Skin Protectant (12-Count)
Boasting more than 11,000 reviews, this classic ChapStick glides on smoothly and keeps lips hydrated and comfortable for hours. With this bargain buy, you score 12 cherry Chapsticks, so you can slip one each of your bags, and never be without hydration again.

36% Off A Set Of 6 Organic Lip Balms
Cliganic Organic Lip Balm Set (6-Pack)

You get an organic lip balm for about a buck a pop with this incredible deal in six different flavors: mint, citrus, beeswax, eucalyptus mint, vanilla, and coconut. Made with nourishing ingredients like beeswax, Vitamin E, and coconut oil, the cruelty-free balm has more than 6,000 Amazon reviews and a glowing 4.6-star rating.

43% Off This 4-Piece Tweezer Set
Pefei Professional Tweezers Set (4-Piece)
These best-selling precision tweezers come in a pack of four and have various-shaped tips to suit a wide range of needs. They're made from stainless steel and have earned a 4.5-star rating with 8,000 Amazon reviews. One reviewer raves, "Best tweezer set I've ever bought!"