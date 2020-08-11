Shutterstock
Win a $1500 Amazon Shopping Spree
Enter for a chance to win $1500 courtesy of an Amazon gift card.
Ready to shop your heart out? We're partnering with Elite Daily and The Zoe Report to give away a $1500 Amazon gift card to spend on whatever you want right now. Whether you're in need of a summer fashion and beauty upgrade, a genius home improvement, or the latest tech, $1500 to spend on that extra something-something is just what the doctor ordered. Want in? Enter your email below for a chance to win!
Key takeaways:
- NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.
- The sweepstakes is open to US legal residents, age 13 or older. Void where prohibited by law. Click here for the full rules.
- You are opting into communications from Nylon, Elite Daily, and The Zoe Report.
- The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 AM EST on August 12, 2020 and ends at 11:59 PM EST on September 2, 2020.
- Sponsor: BDG Media, Inc., 315 Park Avenue South, 12th Floor, New York, New York 10010.