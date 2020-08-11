Ready to shop your heart out? We're partnering with Elite Daily and The Zoe Report to give away a $1500 Amazon gift card to spend on whatever you want right now. Whether you're in need of a summer fashion and beauty upgrade, a genius home improvement, or the latest tech, $1500 to spend on that extra something-something is just what the doctor ordered. Want in? Enter your email below for a chance to win!

Key takeaways: