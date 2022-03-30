April 2022’s Best New Books

Heartbroke by Chelsea Bieker - Catapult, April 5

There’s something about California that makes people a little wacky. In this collection of short stories from the state’s stark and radiant Central Valley, Chelsea Bieker writes about a crusty cast of characters who are all in a state of longing, including a phone-sex operator who falls in love with a cowboy, a mother and son selling dream catchers on a highway leading to a toxic beach, and a woman who steals a baby from a shelter.