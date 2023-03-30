April 2023’s Must-Read Book Releases

Books
Featuring Madeline Cash’s debut fever dream short story collection Earth Angel, Claire Dederer’s nonfiction exploration of bad men Monsters, and more.
Another month, another fresh set of book releases to devour. See NYLON’s monthly reading list, ahead.
Lizzie Plaugic and Kaitlyn Tiffany have been writing an Atlantic column about one of our favorite subjects for the last five years: low-stakes partying. The two best friends run around New York attending events like arm wrestling championships to Winona Ryder-themed parties and write about the people they talk to, capturing the city with observational humor that’s a treat to read.
