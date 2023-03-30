April 2023’s Must-Read Book Releases

On Nobody Famous: Guesting, Gossiping, Gallivanting by Lizzie Plaugic and Kaitlyn Tiffany - Atlantic Editions, April 4

Lizzie Plaugic and Kaitlyn Tiffany have been writing an Atlantic column about one of our favorite subjects for the last five years: low-stakes partying. The two best friends run around New York attending events like arm wrestling championships to Winona Ryder-themed parties and write about the people they talk to, capturing the city with observational humor that’s a treat to read.