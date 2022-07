The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty - Knopf, August 2

Tess Gunty’s smart debut novel follows four teenagers who have recently aged out of the foster care system living in the same building in small town Indiana, one that’s been economically devastated by the loss of the automobile industry. The coming of age novel centers around Blandine, the best protagonist name I’ve heard in a long time, and takes place over one week.