Bella Hadid Has Been Sober for the Last 6 Months

She said she’s tired of waking up with “horrible anxiety.”
The newest face of sober curiosity is none other than a face people know really, really well. While everyone who attempted Dry January have been dropping off like flies in the past few weeks, supermodel Bella Hadid became sober months before an arbitrary New Year’s Resolution inspired most people to. Read on to learn more about why she decided to give up drinking, which she shared in a recent interview with InStyle Magazine.
Hadid said she sometimes felt like she couldn’t control her drinking. "I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself.” After her doctor showed her a brain scan showing the effect of alcohol on her brain, Hadid said it became “a lot harder to pick up the glass.”