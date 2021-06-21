Amazon's Prime Day sales are upon us, with new deals constantly dropping from midnight PT on Monday, June 21, through Tuesday, June 22. Whether you're looking to update your self-care stash with an arsenal of sheet masks or snap up a few accents that’ll make hanging out at home 10 times better, you'll find thousands of products on sale for up to 80% off.

Not a Prime member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

Since these deals are truly wild, many of the best Prime Day deals sell out fast — so if you see something you like, you'll want to snag it before it's too late. Overwhelmed by the sheer number of products on sale? Our editors are compiling the best Prime Day finds here, so keep hitting that refresh button to discover the absolute best Prime Day deals of 2021. From genius tech to kitchen gadgets you’ll wish you’d bought earlier, this is the stuff you actually want to buy.

33% Off A Robotic Roomba Vacuum iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Amazon - $199.99 $299.99 See On Amazon With a sleek design and Wi-Fi capabilities, this iRobot Roomba 692 makes vacuuming a breeze. Advanced sensors help it detect dirt and navigate your home, and you can use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to give voice commands and set cleaning schedules. Get it for a serious discount for Prime Day while this deal lasts.

24% Off The Echo Show 10 Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Amazon - $189 $249.99 See On Amazon The Echo Show 10 connects you to Alexa and then to everything you can imagine — from your favorite TV shows to recipes and far-away friends. You can use it to display photographs and even serve as a security camera. The Echo Show boasts a 4.5-star rating and more than 10,000 reviews.

67% Off A 3-Piece Samsonite Luggage Set Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage (3-Piece) Amazon . $178.29 $539.03 See On Amazon This durable hardshell luggage set includes three pieces — one carry-on suitcase and two larger ones — each of which are encased with scratch-resistant material that zips shut. They all feature wheels that can spin in all directions for easy transport, as well as straps on the inside to keep everything in place. Choose from five colors: navy, silver, black, Caribbean blue, and emerald green.

32% Off This 2-Piece Samsonite Luggage Set Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 2-Piece Set Amazon - $249.99 $368.39 See On Amazon It's hard to beat high-quality hardside luggage, and this set from Samsonite is currently on sale for a very low price. It comes with a 20-inch and a 24-inch suitcase with spinner wheels, and the set boasts an impressive 9,300 five-star ratings on Amazon.

24% Off The Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods Pro Amazon - $189.99 $249 See On Amazon Majorly discounted while the sale lasts, these Apple AirPods Pro are a steal, offering active noise cancellation, a water-resistant design, and a more comfortable, ergonomic fit when compared to previous models. With 206,000 Amazon reviews and counting, these best-selling Bluetooth earbuds have earned a near-perfect, 4.8-star rating overall.

35% Off This Smart HD TV With Amazon Fire Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition Amazon - $129.99 $199.98 See On Amazon This 32-inch Toshiba smart TV comes pre-loaded with Fire TV, so you'll be ready to stream your favorite shows as soon as you take it out of the box. It's popular on Amazon with an overall 4.7-star rating from over 16,800 shoppers, and is on sale for a great price.

44% Off Wireless Bose Headphones Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones Amazon - $129 $230.36 See On Amazon "The sound quality is exquisite. I have heard notes in both the music and the artists voice that I haven't heard before," one customer raved about these wireless Bose headphones, and with a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 22,000 reviews, lots of people agree. During Prime, get them at more than 40% off.

50% Off This Highly Rated Smart Toothbrush Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush Amazon - $99.99 $199.98 See On Amazon If you're really dedicated to brushing your teeth properly, this Oral-B Genius X toothbrush uses AI to coach you, ensuring you don't skip any important areas or use too much pressure. It connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, and comes with a rechargeable handle, one brush head, a charger, and even a handy travel case. More than 2,800 Amazon reviewers have given this toothbrush a try, earning it an overall rating of 4.7 stars.

55% Off This Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine Amazon - $99.99 $222.20 See On Amazon Easily deep clean your carpet with the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe, which uses 360-degree brushes and a suction nozzle to powerfully get rid of any dirt or grime. The process will involve getting your carpet wet, but the device uses hot air to dry your carpet. Additional tools help you target stains anywhere. With more than 32,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall, it's safe to say that a lot of people swear by this useful cleaning tool.

44% Off These Satin Pillowcases Love's cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases For Hair And Skin (2-Pack) Amazon - $5.59 $9.99 See On Amazon With a whopping 45,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating overall, these satin pillowcases from Love's cabin are well known on the site for their ability to prevent hair from becoming knotted, frizzy, and matted during sleep since they create less friction than traditional pillowcases. The pillowcases are said to be good for your skin, too. This set comes with two standard pillowcases; choose from a wide range of color options.

50% Off The 23andMe DNA Test 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test Amazon - $99 $198 See On Amazon Half off for Prime Day, 23andMe's best-selling genetic DNA test has helped more than 25,000 reviewers on Amazon discover their ancestral history. This specific version of their classic DNA test also offers insight and data on any specific health concerns related to your genetics and ancestry, making it an even better value. It's earned a glowing 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

38% Off The Kindle Paperwhite Kindle Paperwhite – Ad-Supported Amazon - $79.99 $129.02 See On Amazon Save almost $50 on the lightweight Kindle Paperwhite, which boasts nearly 110,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating from book lovers. The waterproof e-reader has a glare-free display and an adjustable light so you can read anywhere — even in bright sunlight.

45% Off This Cult-Favorite Maybelline Mascara Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara Amazon - $4.98 $8.99 See On Amazon This cult-favorite mascara from Maybelline adds length and volume to your lashes thanks to its 10-layer bristle brush, giving you a clump-free look every time you use it. You'd be in good company if you joined the nearly 65,000 Amazon users who have added this to their carts; this formula has a stellar 4.5-star rating overall on the site. See all deals on Maybelline products.

47% Off The All-New Fire 10 Tablet Amazon All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon - $79.99 $150.92 See On Amazon Newly launched by Amazon, this 10-inch Fire tablet has 32 gigabytes of storage space, has built-in Alexa voice control, and comes with a case that can be attached to Amazon's Bluetooth keyboard (sold separately), adding even more functionality. For just $80 while Prime Day sales last, this is a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade their tech.

43% Off The Waterpik Water Flosser Waterpik WP-660 Water Flosser Amazon - $39.93 $70.05 See On Amazon This Waterpik water flosser is a fan favorite on Amazon, with an overall 4.7-star rating from more than 71,000 shoppers who love the way it cleans their teeth. It has 10 settings and a built-in timer so you know exactly how long you should be using it.

54% Off An Instant Pot Duo plus Instant Pot Duo Plus (6-Quart) Amazon - $54.95 $120.67 See On Amazon The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a nine-in-one heavy-hitter in the kitchen, allowing you to slow cook, whip up fluffy rice, make your own yogurt, and more. With a 6-quart capacity, it has a crystal clear display and one-touch operation that makes it simple to use. It also comes backed nearly 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and you can get it for a major discount for Prime Day.

42% Off This Wildly Popular Hair Dryer REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Amazon - $34.99 $59.99 See On Amazon When it comes to hair tools, the Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer is a true MVP — it has garnered a solid 4.6-star rating overall on Amazon after 273,000 reviews. The two-in-one product efficiently dries your hair while also amping up the volume without damaging your strands. Grab this, and you can look like you had a salon blowout every single morning.

23% Off This Lenovo Laptop Lenovo Flex 5 14" Laptop Touch Display with Digital Pen Amazon - $499 $649 See On Amazon With over 4,000 positive reviews, it's easy to see why everyone is raving about this touch display laptop from Lenovo. It features a 14 inch, crystal clear screen that you can control with your fingertip or the included digital pen. This pick can also be used like a regular laptop, or you can flip it to create an easel for drawing or note taking. And at 28% off today, this laptop is likely to sell out quickly.

35% Off These Pimple Patches Avarelle Acne Pimple Patch (40 Count) Amazon - $6.79 $10.50 See On Amazon Heal pimples and reduce inflammation with these vegan acne patches from Avarelle, which boast ingredients like tea tree oil, calendula oil, and cica. Wear the transparent patches to bed and wake up with calmer skin.

50% Off The Lifestraw Personal Water Filter LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon - $19.98 $39.95 See On Amazon The cult-favorite LifeStraw personal water filter has almost 73,000 reviews on Amazon and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating overall. Ultra-lightweight and durable, the filter removes 99.99% of bacteria, parasites, and microplastics from water — and you can save big on it with this stellar Prime Day deal.

25% Off This Set Of Pumice Stones Foot Pumice Stone - Skin Callus Remover & Scrubber (4-Pack) Amazon - $8.99 $11.99 See On Amazon Your feet, especially those cracks and calluses, will look and feel so much softer after you scrub them with these gentle pumice stones. This pack of four has 33,000 reviews on Amazon, with a 4.5-star rating overall, and you'll save 25% on them today.

48% Off This Silk Pillowcase Ravmix 100% Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Amazon - $23.99 $45.99 See On Amazon This luxurious silk pillowcase has earned a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 25,000 reviews. Why? It's temperature-regulating (to keep you cool all night long), and the smooth texture won't catch on skin or hair. In other words, no pillow creases or hair breakage.

20% Off A 2-Pack Of Gel Pillows Beckham Hotel Collection Set Of 2 Luxury Gel Bed Pillows (Queen Size) Amazon . $31.99 $39.99 See On Amazon Get this two-pack of hotel-quality gel pillows that are perfect for side, back, and stomach sleepers. They boast an overall 4.5-star rating on Amazon from over 120,000 shoppers, and if you click the coupon box, you can score an additional 20% off.

40% Off This Oral-B Toothbrush Oral-B Pro 500 Electric Toothbrush Amazon - $26.24 $43.99 See On Amazon At 40% off, this Oral-B toothbrush will likely sell out fast (be sure to click the coupon box to save an additional $0.73). The rechargeable toothbrush removes up to 100% more plaque than a regular manual brush. The built-in two minute timer ensures you brush for long enough, and the 30 second signal helps you reach all of the areas of your mouth. This set comes with a handle, charger, and brush head.

46% Off The Echo Show 8 Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) Amazon - $69.99 $129.61 See On Amazon With an 8-inch HD screen, the Echo Show 8 offers so much functionality in its table-friendly design. Use this to make calls, watch videos, play music, follow a recipe, or curate grocery lists, all with built-in Alexa technology. It can also ask as a smart home hub, controlling your Alexa-compatible smart light bulbs, outlets, or other home tech. This device has earned a near-perfect, 4.7-star overall rating from more than 220,000 Amazon users.

39% Off This Ultra-Moisturing CETAPHIL Cream CETAPHIL Moisturizing Cream (20 Oz.) Amazon - $10.30 $16.99 See On Amazon This moisturizing cream from CETAPHIL is highly-rated on Amazon — it boasts a 4.8-star rating overall, among 16,200 and growing reviews — with many reviewers specifically commenting that it's amazing for adding moisture to dry skin without causing greasiness or irritation. The cream is fragrance- and paraben-free, and it won't clog your pores. Keep in mind that you'll save an additional 20% off at checkout, making this an excellent deal.

40% Off The Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker Amazon - $59.99 $99.98 See On Amazon Get a great deal on the Fitbit Inspire 2 during Prime if you act quickly. The popular model features a six-day battery life, water-resistance, and built-in GPS. It even comes with a one-year subscription to Fitbit Premium which gives you bonus info on sleep, nutrition, and fitness

40% Off This Smart Rechargeable Toothbrush Oral-B Pro SmartSeries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Amazon - $54.99 $100 See On Amazon This smart electric toothbrush from Oral-B is Bluetoooth-enabled, so you can get real-time feedback about the quality of your brushing in order to improve your technique. With more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating, this popular electric toothbrush has five modes to clean your teeth effectively, and even comes with a charging stand and a travel case.

31% Off An Expandable Samsonite Suitcase Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 20-Inch Amazon - $124 $179.99 See On Amazon This sleek hard-side luggage from Samsonite will have you ready to jet off anywhere, with smooth, 360-degree roller wheels and an expandable design so you can pack as much as you need. The 20-inch size means it's still small enough to use as a carry-on for most domestic airlines, and it has cross straps and a divider inside to help keep you organized while you're on the move.

38% Off The Instant Pot Duo Nova Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon - $49.99 $80.63 See On Amazon This incredibly popular Instant Pot (with a 4.7-star rating and more than 159,000 reviews) has revolutionized the way people cook, making meals faster, easier, and simpler — and it can be yours on Prime Day. This model can cook up to 3 quarts and features 14 one-touch programs and seven cooking functions that include a pressure cooker, rice cooker, and yogurt maker

39% Off A Kindle With A Built-In Front Light Kindle - with a Built-in Front Light Amazon - $54.99 $89.99 See On Amazon This Kindle has so many great features that make for a comfortable reading experience anywhere, like a built-in front light, adjustable brightness settings, and a glare-free screen. Other highlights include a long-lasting battery, built-in Audible, and Bluetooth technology, so you can even use this to listen to audiobooks. Over 25,000 Amazon reviewers left this a five-star rating.

14% This Highly-Rated Bed Sheet Set Mellanni Bed Sheet Set (4 Pieces) Amazon - $30.97 $35.97 See On Amazon This sheet set from Mellanni is an overwhelming favorite on Amazon — it boasts a solid 4.5-star rating overall, among 230,800 and growing reviews — and today you can get it for 14% off (clip the coupon to save $5), so act fast. The four-piece set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, each of which is made from 100% polyester. Choose from a wide range of sizes, and color and print options.

63% Off A Bluetooth-Compatible Toothbrush Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity, Black Edition Amazon - $59.99 $159.99 See On Amazon If you're looking to upgrade your toothbrush, this is the time to do it — because right now, you can score an Oral-B 5000 Smartseries electric toothbrush for an unbeatable price. Not only is it designed with a timer and five cleaning settings, but it's even Bluetooth compatible, so you can sync it with your smartphone to keep track of your brushing habits. See all Oral-B and Crest Prime Day Deals here

24% Off This Stud Earring Set Diamond Stud Earrings Set Amazon - $12.99 $16.99 See On Amazon With a solid 4.5-star rating overall on Amazon, among 22,000 and growing reviews, this set of stud earrings is wildly popular on the site. Made from cubic zirconia with stainless steel backings, each set comes with five pairs of earrings. On Prime Day, they're just $13, so it's a great way to upgrade your look for less.

32% Off A Handheld Fabric Defuzzer Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer/Shaver Amazon - $12.99 $18.99 See On Amazon This compact fabric shaver easily refreshes pilled, fuzzy, and matted fabrics so they look new. Over 69,000 reviewers give it an overall 4.5 star-rating because it's portable, easy to use, effective, and rescues expensive clothing and home furnishings. It's over 30 percent off right now.

25% Off The Apple AirPods Pro With Wired Charging Case Apple AirPods With Charging Case (Wired) Amazon - $119 $159 See On Amazon Customers can't stop raving about the Apple Airpods, giving these wireless earbuds a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after nearly 400,000 reviews. This pair with a wired charging case gives you up to 5 hours of audio on a single charge and 24 hours with the case.

38% Off This Hyaluronic Acid Serum L’Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon - $14.99 $23.99 See On Amazon Compared to high-priced cosmeceutical brands, this hyaluronic acid serum from L’Oreal Paris is a terrific price every day, but it’s even more of a bargain today at 38% off. Amazon reviewers are pleased with how well the product reduces wrinkles and plumps the skin; they give it a solid 4.4-star rating overall on the site, among 18,500 and growing reviews.

35% Off This Best-Selling Swimsuit CUPSHE V Neck One Piece Swimsuit Amazon - $18.89 $28.99 See On Amazon The number one best seller in women's one piece swimsuits, this pick from CUPSHE will likely become your new favorite thing to wear to the beach, pool, or lake. Boasting a solid 4.6-star rating overall on the site, among 9,400 and growing reviews, the swimsuit features a ruffle hem, a plunging neckline, padded cups, and a lace-up back. Choose from a range of color, print, and size options.

44% Off This Maybelline Concealer Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer Amazon - $5.64 $9.99 See On Amazon With 83,000 reviews and counting, Maybelline's best-selling concealer is so versatile, it can even be used as part of your contour. The built-in sponge allows for a seamless application, and you can choose how much formula to dispense by twisting the top. With a 4.4-star rating overall, this well-loved concealer is a great buy while it's on sale for Prime Day.

30% Off A Derma Face Roller RoselynBoutique Derma Roller Amazon - $6.95 $9.95 See On Amazon With more than 6,600 reviews on Amazon and a knockout 4.4-star rating overall, this RoselynBoutique derma roller is excellent for maximizing the benefits of your skin care products. The derma roller is totally painless to use, with 540 titanium needles that are just .25 mm in length.

20% Off The L’Oreal Paris Wonder Water L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water (6.8 Oz.) Amazon - $7.17 $8.97 See On Amazon This wonder water from L'Oreal Paris is said to make your hair silkier and shinier in just 8 seconds thanks to moisturizing ingredients and amino acids that target damaged areas of your strands. This pick is backed by a solid 4.4-star rating overall on Amazon, among 18,500 and growing reviews. The wonder water should be used two to three times per week on wet hair following your normal shampoo routine.

37% Off This Travel Makeup Case Relavel Travel Makeup Case Amazon - $18.98 $29.99 See On Amazon This case from Relavel is perfect for carrying and organizing your makeup and other beauty essentials while traveling. The bag is made from high-quality oxford fabric with a nylon lining (so it's totally waterproof!), and it boasts a variety of adjustable compartments. Amazon reviewers give this pick a knockout 4.6-star rating overall on the site, among 15,400 and growing reviews. Choose from a range of color and print options including black, hot pink, and marble.

29% Off This Portable Steamer iSteam Steamer for Clothes Amazon - $22.70 $31.97 See On Amazon Steaming clothes with this portable steamer from iSteam is much faster and easier than ironing, and it's so small you can fit it into a carry-on bag for fresh and crisp clothes wherever you go. Reviewers love it, giving it a 4.2 star-rating overall on Amazon, among 11,000 and growing reviews, and the price is hard to beat at nearly 30% off.

50% Off KN95 Face Masks KN95 Face Masks, 50 Pieces (Multicolor) Amazon - $20.70 $49.99 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers rave about these KN95 face masks, and today they're less than half the price. This pack of 50 masks are lightweight, disposable, and have five layers to protect you from germs and bacteria.

30% Off A Luxury Brow Serum GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum Amazon - $49 $70 See On Amazon This cult-favorite brow serum uses plant extracts, botanical oils, and proteins to encourage faster, healthier brow growth in just six to eight weeks. With over 1,300 five-star ratings, Amazon customers agree that it makes brows look thicker and fuller, even on the sparsest of brows and bald spots.

30% Off Grande-LASH Eyelash Serum Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, 2 mL Amazon - $45.50 $65 See On Amazon This reviewer-approved lash serum is formulated with peptides, vitamins, and amino acids to help your lashes look longer and thicker in four to six weeks. Simply apply to your lash line once a day and find out why more than 14,000 Amazon reviewers have given it an overall rating of 4.4 stars on the site.

33% Off Crest Whitestrips With An Accelerating Light Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light Amazon - $39.99 $59.69 See On Amazon Boost the whitening and brightening potential of Crest Whitestrips with an accompanying LED light that accelerates your results and lasts up to 36 months. The kit, which is 33% off, comes with 10 treatments and boasts a 4.5-star rating and more than 9,000 reviews.

51% Off This Levi’s Bandana Gift Set Levi's Men's 100% Cotton Multi-Purpose Bandana Gift Set Amazon - $7.97 $16.37 See On Amazon This gift set of bandanas from Levi's has a solid 4.5-star rating overall on Amazon, among 19,900 and growing reviews, with tons of people specifically commenting that the bandanas are super soft since they're made from 100% cotton. The set comes with two bandanas, and you can choose from a range of color options. At more than 50% off, you'll want to click "add to cart" stat on this set.

42% Off This Set Of Reusable Stainless Steel Straws MUTNITT Reusable Stainless Steel Straws (20-Pack) Amazon - $7.58 $12.99 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers can't say enough good things about this set of 20 reusable stainless steel straws from MUTNITT. They last forever, and they feature colorful silicone tips that you can remove for cleaning. The set even comes with four brushes to making cleaning simpler.

44% Off This Foot File & Callus Remover Colossal foot file and callus remover Amazon - $5.57 $9.95 See On Amazon Remove tough calluses and dry skin from your feet without pain or the cost of a salon pedicure with this popular foot file and callus remover. The lightweight foot rasp can be used on wet or dry skin and boasts a 4.7-star rating and more than 57,000 reviews.

53% Off This Set Of Colorful Fineliner Pens Fineliner Color Pens Set (24-Pack) Amazon - $7.99 $15.99 See On Amazon These fineliner color pens are a total steal today. You can get this pack of 24 vibrant fine point markers for more than 50% off. Be sure to click the coupon box for an extra 5% off, too.

53% Off These Hair Cutting Scissors Equinox Professional Razor Edge Hair Cutting Scissors Amazon - $12.09 $25.97 See On Amazon These best-selling hair cutting scissors are exactly what you need for a flawless trim. Over 29,000 happy users agree that these scissors are well worth the investment, and they're 30% off today.

55% Off These True Wireless Earbuds Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbud Amazon - $38 $84.44 See On Amazon These Skullcandy wireless earbuds are Bluetooth-enabled, and have an impressive 16-hour battery life on a single charge. They have an IP55 rating, which means they're resistant to sweat, dust, and water, and are on sale this Prime Day for an incredibly low price, so act fast.

62% Off This Jade Roller & Gua Sha Tool Set RoselynBoutique Jade Roller & Guasha Tool for Face Set Amazon - $9.45 $24.95 See On Amazon Over 22,000 reviewers insist that this jade roller is a miracle worker for tired, dehydrated skin. You can use it to gently spread your favorite serum or lotion on your face, or you can pop it into the fridge to help soothe puffiness.

30% Off Lash Princess Mascara essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon - $3.49 $4.99 See On Amazon When one of the most popular drugstore mascaras of all time goes on sale, you buy it: it's as simple as that. Not only does essence Lash Princess mascara have a devoted following IRL, but it's been awarded over 110,000 five-star Amazon ratings as well. Stock up on a few tubes while they're cheap so you're set for the rest of the year.

32% Off An Outdoor Smart Plug Kasa Smart Outdoor Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet with 2 Sockets Amazon - $16.99 $24.99 See On Amazon Take your smart home to the next level with this Kasa outdoor smart plug, which is ideal for controlling things like garden lights, pool pumps, and other outdoor electrical systems with your phone. Or, if you have a smart device like Google Home or Amazon Alexa, you can control the plug with your voice that way, too. See all amazing deals on Smart Home Devices here

25% Off This Popular Foam Beauty Sponge Aesthetica Cosmetics Beauty Sponge Blender Amazon - $2.97 $3.97 See On Amazon This beauty sponge from Aesthetica is wildly versatile; use it to apply powder, cream, or liquid makeup, and the end result will be precise and seriously gorgeous. The sponge is made from non-latex foam, and it's 100% vegan and cruelty free. Amazon reviewers sing high praises of this pick (giving it a whopping 4.6-star rating overall, among 31,900 and growing reviews), and today it can be yours for 25% off.

32% Off Classic adidas Sneakers adidas Women's Advantage Sneaker Amazon - $44.08 $64.78 See On Amazon Snag these sleek adidas Advantage sneakers for Prime Day, which boast thousands of fans on Amazon. They come in a crisp, solid white with a pop of color on the heel tab and a perforated take on the brand's classic stripes along the sides.

75% Off A Versatile Set Of Nylon Makeup Brushes BS-MALL 14 Piece Makeup Brush Set Amazon - $8.90 $35.99 See On Amazon This 14-piece set of makeup brushes has clocked more than 74,000 ratings on Amazon and an overall 4.6 stars, and the nylon-bristled brushes can be used to apply everything from foundation to eyeliner. One reviewer described: “Terrific brush set! They're soft, strong, durable, easy to clean.” Make sure to click the coupon box for an extra 10% off before you check out.

24% Off A Soft Silicone Scalp Massager Hair & Scalp Shampoo Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager Amazon - $7.57 $9.99 See On Amazon Give your scalp a deeper clean and a relaxing massage with this silicone hair and scalp shampoo brush. The brush removes product buildup, feels amazing, and has more than 83,000 reviews.

20% Off A Pack Of 50 Face Masks LeadPro Disposable Face Mask (50-Pack) Amazon - $1.99 $2.49 See On Amazon If you need to stock up on face masks, this set from LeadPro is an amazing deal; for under $2 you get 50 disposable masks (you'll save an extra 20% at checkout). The general-use face masks feature a three-layer construction. And Amazon reviewers give this pick a solid 4.4-star rating overall, among 17,000 and growing reviews, so you can rest assured that these are the real deal.

68% Off iPhone Charging Cables CyvenSmart iPhone Lightning Charging Cables (10 Ft. 2-Pack) Amazon - $6.48 $19.99 See On Amazon This pack of two lightning cables are each 10 feet long, so you'll have plenty of reach to charge your iPhone no matter where the nearest outlet is. They also feature a braided design for extra durability, and are even MiFi-certified. They boast a 4.6-star overall rating after nearly 14,000 Amazon reviews.

44% Off Unflavored Collagen Peptides Powder Collagen Peptides Powder Amazon - $19.57 $34.99 See On Amazon This best-selling unflavored collagen peptides powder can be added to smoothies, coffee, and food, making it a super easy supplement to add to your routine. It's keto-friendly and gluten-free, and has made it into the homes of more than 84,000 Amazon users who give it a glowing, 4.6-star overall rating.

13% Off A Pro-Grade Ring Light Kit Neewer RL-12 LED Ring Light Amazon - $69.99 $80.74 See On Amazon This 14-inch LED ring light is perfect for illuminating your face while you do your makeup, jump on a zoom, or film a video. With the backing of 8,000 Amazon reviewers and a 4.7-star rating overall, this popular lighting solution comes with its own stand, carrying case, smartphone clamp, and button to shutter images or stop and start recording videos.

54% Levi’s High-Rise Skinny Jeans In Tons Of Colors Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Amazon - $31.95 $69.46 See On Amazon If you love skinny jeans, you'll want to grab a pair of these classic Levis skinny jeans while they're on sale for Prime Day. A fan favorite on Amazon, they boast over 13,000 perfect five-star ratings, and come in so many colors and styles.

66% Off Android Lightning Cables CyvenSmart Lightning Cables for Android (2-Pack) Amazon - $6.75 $19.99 See On Amazon Boasting a glowing 4.7-star rating after 21,000 reviews, this two-pack of Android Lightning cables is a fantastic (and affordable) way to guarantee your devices stay powered up. Plus, for durability, each 10-foot long cable has a bonus spring at the plug-in spot to help prevent fraying.

35% Off A Set Of Smart Plugs 2-Pack Kasa Smart Plugs (Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT) Amazon - $12.99 $19.99 See On Amazon For any smart home enthusiasts, now is the time to stock up on this two-pack of Kasa plugs which work with Alexa and Google Home. You can turn on lights or start kitchen appliances all with voice control or through the associated app. These are a cult-favorite, and boast an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 74,000 Amazon reviews. See all the amazing deals on Smart Home Devices here.

30% Off An Intimate Grooming Kit Gillette Venus Intimate Grooming Kit Amazon - $31.49 $44.99 See On Amazon This intimate grooming kit from Gilette Venus comes with a razor that has an ergonomic handle as well as a moisturizer and 2-in-1 shave gel cleanser, both of which have been tested by dermatologists and gynecologists. The set boasts over 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers.

44% Off Crest Whitestrips Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit Amazon - $27.96 $49.98 See On Amazon This Crest Whitestrips kit comes with everything you need to get whiter teeth at home, including 20 whitening strips and two 1-hour express whitening strips. It’s wildly popular on Amazon with an overall 4.6-star rating from over 45,000 Amazon shoppers.

56% Off Men’s Regular-Fit Levi’s Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans Amazon - $26.11 $59.34 See On Amazon There's nothing like Levi's 505s when it comes to a classic pair of jeans, which is why they have a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon, from among over 57,000 reviews. The mid-rise jeans sit at the waist, and they have a straight leg, zip closure, and lots of room in the hip and thigh. Choose from a bunch of sizes and colors.

50% Off The Amazon Fire Stick 4K Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon - $24.99 $49.98 See On Amazon The fan-favorite Fire TV Stick 4K boasts more than 633,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. This easy-to-install streaming device lets you watch thousands of movies and TV episodes and comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can quickly play your favorite content. Save $25 if you act fast.

50% Of An All-New Echo Dot Amazon All-New Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon - $24.99 $49.98 See On Amazon Few products have earned as cult-like a following as the Echo Dot, which has more than 286,000 Amazon reviews and counting, and a 4.7-star overall rating. With the ability to answer questions, tell you the weather, place your Amazon orders, or listen to podcasts or music, the Echo Dot is a multitalented smart home hub.

41% Off This Comfy Calvin Klein Bralette Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra Amazon - $23.42 $39.69 See On Amazon The rare bra that you won't want to take off, this Calvin Klein bralette is made of smooth, stretchy nylon and has a completely seamless construction for a lightweight feel. Removable pads let you customize the bust fit. With its V-neck front and back, and slightly longer cut, this can double as a crop top, too. This fan-favorite bra is available in 16 colors, from sizes X-Small to X-Large.

30% Off RevitaLash’s Volumizing Primer & Mascara RevitaLash Cosmetics Double-Ended Volume Set - $24.15 $34.50 See On Amazon Get two amazing lash-enhancing products in one with this RevitaLash Cosmetics dual-sided volume set. On one end there's an indigo primer designed to nourish your lashes and create a buildable base. On the other end there's water-resistant mascara to give your lashes gorgeous length and volume. The formula is oil-free, hypoallergenic, and vegan.

52% Off A Calvin Klein T-Shirt Bra Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly-Lined T-Shirt Bra Amazon - $22.08 $46 See On Amazon Stocking up on everyday T-shirt bras like this best-seller from Calvin Klein is always a good idea on sale days. This wardrobe staple has a lightly-lined, machine-washable, supportive design that has earned it a 4.3-star rating overall after 5,600 Amazon reviews.

50% Off This Wire-Free Bralette By Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Wirefree Lightly Lined Triangle Bralette Amazon - $22.02 $44.04 See On Amazon With a 4.3-star average out of over 3,000 ratings, this Calvin Klein seamless triangle bralette is a favorite for its supremely comfortable feel. "The material is very soft and smooth. I forget that I’m wearing it during the day!" one customer reported. Its light lining offers a surprising amount of support (without compromising comfort), so you can even wear it for low-impact workouts like yoga and Pilates.

51% Off A Collagen Peptide Supplement Garden of Life Grass Fed Collagen Peptides Powder Amazon - $21.55 $43.98 See On Amazon This collagen powder helps promote healthy skin, hair, and nails. Garden of Life's grass-fed collagen powder has thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon, and you can get it now for at a low, low price.

30% Off This One-Piece Swimsuit CUPSHE Color Block One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon - $23.09 $32.99 See On Amazon This one-piece swimsuit from CUPSHE has a chic, color block design that comes in a bunch of different color palettes. The decorative tie on one side is a stylish touch, and it even has cups that you can remove if they're not for you. With 5,000 reviews and counting, this 4.1-star-rated swimsuit is a summer essential, and it’s on sale for 30% off.

30% Off A Luxe Mineral Sunscreen MDSolarSciences SPF 50 Mineral Creme Amazon - $21 $30 See On Amazon This popular mineral sunscreen cream has broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection, and absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. It's water-resistant, leaves a matte finish, and has over 800 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

30% Off These Lightweight Joggers That Are So Soft BALEAF Women's Cotton Lightweight Joggers Amazon - $20.99 $29.99 See On Amazon With over 16,000 ratings, these BALEAF joggers are probably the most popular sweatpants on the market, period. As one shopper wrote: "I fantasize about getting home and putting these on. I look forward to it more than anything." These cotton-spandex sweatpants will become your go-to for lounging or low-sweat activities like walks and gentle yoga; but they're surprisingly stylish and sleek-looking, so you can certainly wear them out of the house, too. (One customer even wore them to work.)

50% Off The Echo Dot — 3rd Gen Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker With Alexa Amazon - $19.99 $39.98 See On Amazon Get the third generation Echo Dot smart speaker for a budget-friendly price off this Prime Day. This small-but-mighty Alexa-enabled speaker boasts an impressive 4.7-star rating from over a million Amazon shoppers who say it's super useful.

30% Off A Blow Dry Spray For Smooth, Silky Hair COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, 6.7 Oz. Amazon - $19.60 $28 See On Amazon This cult-favorite humidity-proof spray keeps frizz at bay and creates silkier, smoother strands with just a few sprays before you style and blow-dry your hair. This spray has a 4.3-star rating and more than 23,000 reviews.

50% Off Peter Thomas Roth Tightening Cream For Eyes Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener Amazon - $19 $38 See On Amazon A powerful blend of peptides, panthenol, and retinyl palmitate (a gentler derivative of retinol) in this cult-favorite Peter Thomas Roth eye cream work to temporarily tighten and brighten your under-eyes, while plants extracts offer a hydrating kick.

47% Off A 3-Pack Of Bikini Briefs Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty (3-Pack) Amazon - $18.64 $35.17 See On Amazon These Calvin Klein bikini underwear are made from a blend of 90% cotton with 10% elastane for added stretch and comfort. An Amazon fan favorite, the three-pack boasts an overall rating of 4.6 stars from over 4,000 shoppers.

53% Off This 3-Pack Of Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs, 3-Pack Amazon - $18.59 $39.55 See On Amazon This three-pack of classic Calvin Klein boxer briefs are made from 100% cotton with a brand logo elastic waistband and a functional fly. They come in packs of three in a variety of colors.

72% Off adidas Grand Court Sneakers adidas Grand Court Sneaker Amazon - $18.19 $64.96 See On Amazon These iconic adidas tennis shoes are super popular, with more than 22,000 reviews on Amazon and an overall rating of 4.7 stars. Made from faux leather with rubber soles and cushioned insoles, they're not just cute (and available in a ton of colors), they're also comfortable. And best of all, this Prime Day, they're very much on sale.

30% Off This Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Mario Badescu Drying Lotion (1 Oz.) Amazon - $11.90 $17 See On Amazon This drying lotion from Mario Badescu contains salicylic acid to draw out impurities and diminish the appearance of surface blemishes while you sleep. The spot treatment has a solid 4.6-star rating overall on Amazon after 22,600 reviews — a true testament to the effectiveness of the product. At 30% off, the lotion will likely sell out.

40% Off The Fire TV Stick Lite With Alexa Remote Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $17.99 $29.98 See On Amazon If you want to stream from all your favorite services without a bulky device, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the perfect choice. It has a slim profile that plugs directly into your TV's HDMI port, and it comes with an Alexa-enable remote for voice control.

50% Off This Fan-Favorite Blow-Dry Spray Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray, 6.8 fl. oz., (1-Pack) Amazon - $17.50 $35 See On Amazon Cut your blow-drying time in half with the Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray. In addition to speeding up dry time, this heat protectant keeps unwanted frizz at bay and melts through knots, leaving your hair silky-smooth. A favorite among professional stylists, this has earned an impressive 4.7-star average out of 12,000 ratings overall.

30% Off A Gillette Venus Razor With 4 Blade Refills Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Platinum Women's Razor + 4 Blade Refills Amazon - $16.06 $22.94 See On Amazon Far from flimsy, the metal handle on the Venus Extra Smooth Platinum razor has garnered high praise from reviewers, including one who wrote,"I love the handle, it just looks really nice and is easy to hold." Plus, the pivoting razor comes with four refills, which feature five blades and a lubricating strip for a smooth shave, to get you started. With nearly 5,000 reviews on Amazon thus far, it's a tried-and-true option.

36% Off An 8-Pack Of Razor Refills For Sensitive Skin Gillette Venus Smooth Sensitive Razor Blade Refills (8 Count) Amazon - $16.06 $25.09 See On Amazon Designed to be gentle on sensitive skin prone to razor bumps, these Gillete razor blades come in a pack of eight, and have a "lubrastrip" that allows the razor to glide over your skin without causing any irritation. With 1,400 Amazon reviews and counting, these best-selling blade refills have earned a 4.5-star overall rating.

47% Off This Cotton Bralette That’s Perfect For Lounging Calvin Klein Regular Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon - $14.89 $28.09 See On Amazon With more than 11,900 five-star ratings on Amazon, this Calvin Klein bralette has accumulated tons of rave reviews describing how comfortable it is. One fan wrote, "This is the softest, most comfortable bralette I own," and another called it "unbelievably comfortable yet supportive." Plus, the racerback design means you won't ever have to fiddle with falling straps. Don't be surprised if you want to wear it every day.

70% Off The Amazon Echo Auto For Your Car Amazon Echo Auto Amazon - $14.99 $49.97 See On Amazon Amazon's Echo Auto gives you access to your favorite Alexa technology in your car, so you can get guided directions, ask Alexa questions, and connect to your favorite music and playlists on SiriusXM, Spotify, and Apple Music. With over 100,000 Amazon reviews, this new device has won over so many users who spend a lot of time in their cars.

30% Off This 50-Pack Of Sweet & Salty Snacks Frito Lay Sweet & Salty Snack Variety Box (50 Count) Amazon - $13.99 $19.99 See On Amazon You can satisfy your cravings on a budget with this 50-count variety box of sweet and salty snacks from Frito Lay. Perfect for road trips, work lunches, and simple afternoon munching, the pack includes favorites like Sun Chips, pretzels, and mini chocolate chip cookies.

33% Off High-Waisted Biker Shorts BALEAF Women's 8" High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon - $13.99 $20.88 See On Amazon These popular bike shorts have a high waisted silhouette with a wide, comfortable waistband that won't dig in. They're made from a supportive blend of polyester and spandex, and boast over 33,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

30% Off This OPI Nail Strengthener OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Amazon - $12.57 $17.96 See On Amazon From cult-favorite brand OPI comes the Nail Envy nail strengthener, which has garnered a 4.5-star rating after 24,000 reviews. Formulated with hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium, it fortifies nails so they won't crack, bend, or break... no matter what.

46% Off A 3-Pack Of Tommy Hilfiger Boxer Briefs Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack) Amazon - $15.99 $29.50 See On Amazon These Tommy Hilfiger boxer briefs are made from soft and breathable combed cotton for all-day comfort. The highly rated pack includes three pairs in assorted colors, but act fast, because this deal won't last long.

35% Off This Hydrating Hair Oil MIZANI 25 Miracle Nourishing Oil, 4.2 Fl. Oz. Amazon - $14.30 $22 See On Amazon A blend of nourishing oils like coconut, jojoba, and sunflower in this MIZANI leave-in treatment adds hydration, definition, and a natural-looking sheen to all hair types, without added weight or greasiness. The mostly-natural formula works beautifully as a face oil, as well.

30% Off This Soothing Mario Badescu Facial Spray Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater Amazon - $8.40 $12 See On Amazon Give your skin an instant refresh with the cult-favorite Mario Badescu facial spray packed with hydrating aloe. It has earned a 4.5-star rating overall with nearly 40,000 customer reviews so you know it's well-loved.

30% Off The OPI Top Coat Spray OPI RapiDry Top Coat Spray Amazon - $7.67 $10.95 See On Amazon Banish nail polish smudges for good with this top coat spray. Just spritz it on at the very end and 60 seconds later, nails are good to go. You can even use it in between manicures to amp up the shine. No wonder it has 4.5 stars overall after more than 3,000 customers have chimed in.

30% Off This Fan-Favorite Cuticle Oil CND SolarOil Nail & Cuticle Care Amazon - $5.95 $8.50 See On Amazon More than 10,000 customers have given this nail and cuticle oil a perfect five-star rating, with many writing things like "it's a miracle!" and "absolutely amazing." There's no better time to see the magic for yourself (or stock up) than Prime Day.

50% Off A 6-Pack Of Glide Dental Floss Glide Oral-B Dental Floss, Scope Flavor (6-Pack) Amazon - $9.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Score a six-pack of this popular Glide dental floss, which has an overall 4.7-star rating from over 1,700 Amazon shoppers, for just $10 on Prime Day. Each pack contains over 43 yards of shred-resistant dental floss that's infused with the fresh mint flavor of Scope mouthwash.