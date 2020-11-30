When Black Friday deals seem to vanish as swiftly as Thanksgiving leftovers, Cyber Monday is a second chance to shop — and save. And whether you're stocking up on basics or scoring fashion and tech at killer discounts, Amazon has you covered, with thousands of amazing deals on all kinds of products. Cyber Monday will last an entire 72 hours on Amazon this year, running from Saturday November 28 through Monday November 30. But some things are too good to last the entire three days, which is why our editors are here to help you find the absolute wildest deals on the most incredible items — before they disappear.

Yep, that's right — the only guide you need to score the best Cyber Monday deals is right here. With our editors working tirelessly to update this list, all you need to do is keep refreshing the page. And since the holidays are right around the corner, there's never been a better time to buy gifts for your loved ones, nab that stand mixer for your bread-making hobby, or scoop up enough moisturizer to soothe your skin all winter long.

42% Off This Roomba Robot Vacuum iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum Amazon - $399 $687.93 See On Amazon With powerful suction and Smart Map technology, this robot vacuum is easy to use and does a great job on even tough jobs like pet hair. It's compatible with Alexa for voice control, and the app lets you create custom schedules. It even recharges itself when it's running low on batteries.

50% Off A 50-Pack Of Disposable Triple-Layer Masks SUDILO Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon - $9.99 $19.99 See On Amazon This value pack of 50 disposable face masks is a great purchase any day, but on Cyber Monday? It's just $10 — a whopping 50% off. Made with a three-layer fabric for added protection and comfy, elastic ear loops for a snug fit, these masks have won over thousands of Amazon reviewers, with one describing these as "light and comfortable." No wonder they have a 4.6-star overall rating.

20% Off A 4-Pack Of Fast-Charging Cables For Androids NIMASO Android Fast-Charging Phone Cables (4-Pack) Amazon - $10.39 $12.99 See On Amazon For 20% off today, you can grab this four-pack of USB-C cables, which are designed to provide a quick charge for all Android devices. They're made with extra-durable materials and are each 10 feet long, which is why over 3,500 reviews have given them 4.8 stars.

35% Off This 24-Pack Of Reusable Face Masks Gildan Reusable 3-Layer Cotton Face Mask (24-Pack) Amazon - $14.99 $22.99 See On Amazon Right now you can snag a 24-pack of popular face masks for less than $15. Garnering over 4,000 reviews, this Gildan cotton face mask is one of the best-selling masks on Amazon — and for good reasons. It's constructed with three layers of cotton and has cotton-covered elastic ear loops to ensure a comfortable fit.

68% Off This Racerback Sports Bra With Over 26,000 Reviews FITTIN Racerback Sports Bra Amazon - $9.74 $29.99 See On Amazon There aren't many fashion items on Amazon that have made it into the closets of 26,000 reviewers. This racerback sports bra is one of them. With a 4.4-star rating overall, this workout staple has won over fans far and wide in part due to its comfortable and moisture-wicking design. It's even constructed with "Climacool" technology which provides superior ventilation to keep you cool and dry during your sweaty workout sessions. You can get this single sports bra (or some of the fun, multi-colored packs), for 68% off during Cyber Monday.

20% Off A Pack Of 10-Foot iPhone Charging Cables BSTOEM iPhone Charging Cables, 10-Foot (3-Pack) Amazon - $11.19 $13.99 See On Amazon These iPhone chargers are each 10 feet long and can be folded more than 9,000 times without breaking. One end connects to most recent Apple devices while the other plugs into a USB port for safe, fast charging — and since they're MFi-certified, they have over 4,300 reviews and 4.4 stars.

58% Off The iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer Amazon - $24.99 $59.99 See On Amazon With a 4.5-star rating after more than 65,000 Amazon reviews, this infrared touchless thermometer has amassed a serious fan base thanks to its fast, accurate, and painless readings. Score the deal and get it for an impressive 50% off.

40% Off The Alexa-Enabled Amazon Fire Stick 4K Fire Stick 4k with Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $29.99 $49.99 See On Amazon If you haven't made the full switch to a smart TV, the Fire Stick 4K is a must-have with over 385,000 ratings and an overall score of 4.5 stars. The Fire Stick makes it easy to stream all your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. This isn't just your average streaming device, though — it's also an Alexa-enabled device, so you can use the remote for everything from controlling smart home devices to pulling up your favorite playlist. Get it now for 40% off

41% Off A Pair Of Plush Gel Pillows Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon - $23.79 $39.99 See On Amazon Nab these ultra-comfy, incredibly plush gel pillows for an impressive 41% off now. They come backed by more than 40,000 positive reviews so you can rest assured you're getting a quality set of pillows.

50% Off This 23andMe Genetic DNA Test 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Amazon - $99 $199 See On Amazon If you've ever wondered about your ancestry, there has never been a better time to dive in and find out more. This popular genetics test, which boasts more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, can give you insight into how your genetics affect your health and more — plus it's 50% off.

30% Off A Makeup Remover Towel You Can Wash & Reuse The Original Makeup Eraser Amazon - $16 $20 See On Amazon With just water and one swipe, this best-selling towel can easily remove a full face of makeup, including waterproof mascara and foundation. The best part? It's machine washable, so you can reuse it time and time again. Over 1,600 Amazon reviewers have tried it out and given it a glowing, 4.6-star overall rating, with many comparing it to "magic."

31% Off Apple AirPods & Charging Case Apple AirPods With Charging Case Amazon - $109.99 $159 See On Amazon It's a rarity for Apple products to get such a deep discount, so you'll want to grab these Apple AirPods before they sell out. Featuring an overall 4.8-star rating on Amazon with more than 220,000 reviews, these wildly popular wireless AirPods come with a handy charging case that will give you more than 24 hours of battery life. Get them for 31% off today.

50% Off The Fan-Favorite Revlon One-Step Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Amazon - $29.99 $59.99 See On Amazon The cult-favorite Revlon One-Step is already marked down 33%, but you can get an extra 10% off if you clip the coupon at checkout. This legendary hair tool dries, volumizes, and styles your hair all at once, which makes it easy to achieve a salon-level blowout at home with barely any effort involved. Over 90,000 Amazon reviewers gave it a five-star rating.

52% Off A Slim Portable Power Bank For Phones Anker 10000mAh Portable Power Bank Amazon - $15.39 $31.99 See On Amazon In the market for a portable phone charger? The Anker power bank has over 6,600 reviews and an impressive 4.7 stars. Even though it's roughly the size of a smartphone itself, it has 10000mAh to fully charge most models two times over.

20% Off This Easy-To-Use Finger Pulse Oximeter mibest OLED Finger Pulse Oximeter Amazon - $19.90 $24.95 See On Amazon This pulse monitor uses AAA batteries to monitor your pulse and oxygen levels no matter where you happen to be. It has over 10,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating because it's accurate, easy to use, and affordable — especially today.

37% Off A Best-Selling Digital Meat Thermometer Powlaken Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon - $12.57 $19.95 See On Amazon With over 10,000 Amazon reviews and the stamp of approval that comes with a near-perfect, 4.8-star rating, this digital meat thermometer is one of the most popular models out there. It can accurately read temperatures up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit in just three seconds, so you can quickly move onto your next kitchen task. For Cyber Monday, it's 37% off if you act fast.

49% Off A 10-Pack Of Adjustable KN95 Masks KN95 Masks (10-Pack) Amazon - $18 $34.99 See On Amazon 2,200 reviewers have given these KN95 masks a 4.4-star rating. Each one in the 10-pack has stretchy ear loops and an adjustable nose bridge, while the thermal cotton insulation and non-woven fabric help to prevent the spread of germs.

39% Off A Set Of 72 Professional Watercolor Pencils Arteza Professional Watercolor Pencils (72-Piece) Amazon - $23.69 $38.84 See On Amazon Get these professional watercolor pencils for 39% off. They have 4.7 stars and 2,600 reviews because they're vivid, easy to blend, and come with 72 different colors for endless creative options.

40% Off This Ring Home Security System Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit Amazon - $149.99 $249.99 See On Amazon This eight-piece alarm set from Ring has a glowing five-star rating from over 5,000 shoppers, so you know it's a good deal. The set includes a base station and keypad as well as multiple contact sensors, a motion detector, and a range extender, so you can create a fully functional DIY home security system. It's also Alexa-compatible, making this the perfect addition to your smart home.

24% Off A Convenient Air Vent Phone Mount LISEN Phone Holder For Cars Amazon - $12.99 $16.99 See On Amazon This air vent phone holder keeps your device steady while you're driving, which is perfect for when you need to follow directions. It has six strong magnets that keep it firmly in place and it's compatible with most smartphones and even some tablets. This holder has more than 7,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star overall rating, and is being offered at 24% today.

31% Off A Wireless Charger For iPhones & Androids Anker Wireless Charger PowerWave Stand Amazon - $12.99 $18.99 See On Amazon Whether you're team iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, or Note, if you have a wirelessly charging device, this Anker charger will power it up safely and quickly. With a 4.6-star rating after more than 40,000 reviews, it's a popular choice to keep and give.

37% Off A 40-Pack Of Flavored Coffee K-Cups Keurig Flavored Coffee Collection Variety Pack (40-Count) Amazon - $17.90 $28.41 See On Amazon Stocking up on everyday essentials is a great idea on big sale days, and during Cyber Monday you can get a great deal on this variety pack of K-Cups if you act fast. This 40-pack includes a range of regular coffee pods in a bunch of fun flavors including hazelnut, raspberry chocolate lava, and cinnamon roll, all from a variety of coffee makers. Almost 29,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out these K-Cups, and given it a collective 4.6-star rating.

81% Off This Whitening Electric Toothbrush Set AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush With 8 Brush Heads Amazon - $26 $37.14 See On Amazon With eight brush heads included in each package, this electric toothbrush set will have you covered for months to come, and with a 4.6-star rating after more than 21,000 reviews, customers have tried it and loved it. Plus, it's wireless, water-resistant, and each charge lasts 30 days.

43% Off A Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Shark Cordless Anti-Allergen Lightweight Stick Vacuum Amazon - $169.99 $279.99 See On Amazon This cordless stick vacuum from Shark makes it easy to clean your house without getting tangled in cords. The built-in (and self-cleaning!) brush can quickly pick up pet hair, and the powerful suction will ensure your floors are spotless when you're done. It's even designed with anti-allergen technology that traps dust and dander, so your air will be cleaner, as well.

41% Off A Set Of 5 CZ Stud Earrings Wssxc Stainless Steel Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Set (5 Pairs) Amazon - $9.99 $16.99 See On Amazon Not only are these stainless steel stud earrings stylish, but they're also hypoallergenic and come in five different sizes so you'll have all your bases covered. In fact, these studs are so beloved, they've earned ratings from 8,000 Amazon reviewers — who give them an impressive 4.5-star rating overall. If you act fast you can get these earrings for less than $10 during Cyber Monday.

51% Off Levi's Women's 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans Amazon - $33.92 $69.50 See On Amazon It's rare to find a good pair of jeans for under $50, but right now, you can score these best-selling Levi's for half the original price. Made of a comfortable, stretchy denim, they have a high-rise waist and come in lots of stylish colors and washes. Impressively, over 3,000 Amazon reviewers awarded them a five-star review or rating.

42% Off The 4th Gen Echo Dot Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon - $28.99 $49.99 See On Amazon The all-new Echo Dot is back with a new design, and is seriously discounted while sales last. With all the same features that made the Echo Dot a best-seller, this smart speaker has Alexa built in, can be used as a hub for your smart home devices, can play music, tell you the weather, and so much more. Get it for less than $30 if you act fast.

51% Off A Pack Of Calvin Klein Bikini Underwear Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panty (5-Pack) Amazon - $24.09 $49 See On Amazon Now is a great time to stock up on basics like underwear — so pick up these best-selling Calvin Klein panties, which have been given over 3,000 five-star ratings by Amazon shoppers. Sold in a pack of five in assorted colors and made of a comfortable, cotton and elastane blend, they're over 50% off right now.

39% Off A 57-Piece First Aid Kit First Aid Only First Aid Kit (57 Pieces) Amazon - $12.99 $21.41 See On Amazon It's always a good idea to be prepared in case of an emergency, and this 57-piece first aid kit has you covered. The kit is OSHA compliant and includes enough bandages, antibiotic ointment, trauma pads, and more to treat up to 10 people. It boasts more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating and is offered at 39% off.

42% Off A Pair Of Waterproof & Warm Sperry Rain Boots Sperry Top-Sider Women's Saltwater Rain Boot Amazon - $75.75 $120 See On Amazon These popular Sperry Top-Sider rain boots are lined with micro-fleece to keep your feet warm and have a rubber sole with plenty of traction to ensure you have stable footing on slippery grounds. The nylon upper is flexible and soft, so it won't feel restricting around your calf, and they come in 21 different colors and styles. Over 8,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out these waterproof boots and the reviews are rave.

30% Off This Gillette Venus Swirl Razor & Refill Set Gillette Venus Swirl Razor and 4 Blade Refills - $16.06 $22.94 See On Amazon The Gillette Venus Swirl razor features a pivoting ball that contours to your body for a close shave, along with a micro-comb that guides hair toward the blades — so you never miss a spot. Plus, a moisture ribbon leaves skin hydrated and soothed. The razor comes with four refills, all at an affordable Cyber Monday-only price.

38% Off A Fan-Favorite BISSELL Vacuum Cleaner BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Rewind Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon - $97.99 $158.05 See On Amazon With more than 8,400 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, customers love this BISSELL vacuum for its powerful suction and brush roll that's great at trapping dirt and hair on both hard floors and carpets. The 27-foot cord gives you plenty of reach.

35% Off A Pack Of Gillette Venus Blades For Sensitive Skin Types Gillette Venus Smooth Sensitive Women's Blades (8-Pack) Amazon - $16.06 $24.71 See On Amazon This eight-pack of razor blades from Gillette is a must-buy for anyone with sensitive skin. Coated with a "lubrastrip," these blades are sharp but gentle, so they won't cause your legs or underarms to become irritated. They're even tested by dermatologists who give them the thumbs up for sensitive skin types.

52% Off These Sony Bluetooth Headphones Sony Black Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Amazon - $118 $245.83 See On Amazon With over 4,000 Amazon reviews, Sony's Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones are one of the most popular headphones on the market today. They offer hands-free calling, a built-in microphone, and up to 30 hours of battery life. While normally a pair of high-quality headphones from a trusted brand like Sony would set you back quite a bit, on Cyber Monday they are seriously discounted if you act fast.

31% Off A Set Of Organic Aromatherapy Essential Oils Cliganic Organic Essential Oil Set (Set of 8) Amazon - $14.99 $22.04 See On Amazon This set of organic aromatherapy essential oils has received more than 6,700 reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall, and it makes for a fantastic gift for yourself or a loved one. It comes with eight popular essential oils, like lavender to de-stress and peppermint to help enhance mental focus.

60% Off This 50-Pack Of Disposable Face Masks Vibeey Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon - $7.92 $12.98 See On Amazon These disposable face masks offer three layers of protection, and the pleated design and nose wires help ensure a secure fit. They've earned more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall, with buyers writing that they're "very comfortable" and "easy to breathe in." The set comes with 50 masks, so you won't run out anytime soon.

37% Off This iPhone & iPad Charging Cable Set Aioneus iPhone and iPad Charging Cables (4-Pack) Amazon - $10.70 $16.98 See On Amazon These iPhone and iPad Lightning charging cables are made with ultra-durable aluminum alloy and braided nylon, and the bright colors mean you'll always be able to find one when you need it. The four-pack includes cables in four different lengths: 1.5-foot, 3-foot, 5-foot, and 6-foot. Get them on the cheap while they last.

28% Off A Gillette Fusion5 Razor With 4 Blade Refills Gillette Fusion5 Razor and 4 Blade Refills Amazon - $11.86 $16.47 See On Amazon With over 6,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating, the Gillette Fusion5 is a fan-approved way to get a close, comfortable shave. The razor features five anti-friction blades and a lubrication strip to soothe skin. Plus, with four blade refills, you won't have to stock up again anytime soon.

60% Off A Protective Silicone Cover For Your AirPods Case ATUAT AirPods Pro Case Amazon - $5.94 $6.99 See On Amazon Keep your AirPods charging case protected with this silicone cover that's garnered more than 11,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall. Made from durable silicone, it guards against dust, falls, and scratches, and the cutout means you can still charge.

57% Off A Biotin Supplement With Over 33,500 Reviews Sports Research Biotin Supplement (120 Count) Amazon - $12.70 $29.53 See On Amazon Whether you're already a biotin user or hoping to add it to your cabinet in 2021, this Sports Research biotin supplement is one of the highest-quality options you'll find on Amazon (just scan through the 25,000+ five-star ratings for proof). The non-GMO and certified vegan soft gels are delivered in cold-pressed coconut oil, and each of the 120 capsules in the bottle contains 10,000 micrograms of biotin to support hair growth, nails, and skin, too.

63% Off This Serum That's Made To Even Out Your Complexion SeoulCeuticals 20% Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon - $14.44 $16.99 See On Amazon Get your glow on with this potent serum packed with vitamins C and E, as well as antioxidant ferulic acid and hydrating hyaluronic acid. More than 5,000 reviewers have given it a 4.3-star rating. "Goodness, this product is amazing. It has slowly, but surely helped to fade my acne scars," one customer raved, later adding, "My face seems brighter. I have gotten so many compliments on my skin."

27% Off A Pair Of Blue Light-Blocking Glasses WMAO Blue Light-Blocking Glasses Amazon - $8.99 $11.99 See On Amazon The blue light coming from digital screens can cause eyestrain and headaches, while messing with your circadian rhythm, but these blue-light-blocking glasses shield your eyes while you type, scroll, watch videos, and play games. They have a cool, retro aesthetic, and you can get them for a low price on Cyber Monday.

60% Off True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Clarium Black Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones Amazon - $11.89 $29.73 See On Amazon These true wireless Bluetooth earbuds pair quickly with your device and offer precise sound quality for listening to music, videos, or podcasts. They're rated IPX5 water-resistant, which means they'll hold up to sweat during a workout (but not swimming or submersion). They come with their own quick charging case, and the backing of thousands of reviewers who have tried these out and collectively given them a 4.4-star rating overall.

33% Off A BLACK+DECKER Handheld Vacuum BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum, Cordless, 16V Amazon - $39.99 $59.69 See On Amazon Don't let the size and the fact that it's cordless fool you: This BLACK+DECKER handheld vacuum still cleans super well. "It has a lot of power for such a small unit," one customer raved, and with a 4.5-star rating after more than 35,000 reviews, lots of others seem to agree.

60% Off A 5-Pack Of KN95 Disposable Face Masks KN95 Disposable Face Masks (5-Pack) Amazon - $12.99 $19.98 See On Amazon Face masks are an everyday essential right now, so while you're shopping Cyber Monday deals, go ahead and add this five pack of KN95 disposable face masks to your cart while they are being offered at such a low price. With five soft layers of protection, stretchy, elastic ear loops, and an adjustable nose bridge, they are comfortable and reliable.

37% Off These Best-Selling High-Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets IUGA High-Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets Amazon - $18.65 $29.60 See On Amazon With a high waist that won't roll down while you move, ever-handy pockets, and four-way stretch to keep things super comfortable, these yoga leggings have won over plenty of fans on Amazon. In fact, more than 31,000 reviews have given it a 4.6-star rating overall. Choose from a rainbow of colors as well as space dye options.

21% Off These Plush Memory Foam Slippers ULTRAIDEAS Women's Memory Foam Slippers Amazon - $20.31 $25.71 See On Amazon These high-density memory foam slippers have received 19,000 reviews and a stellar 4.5-star overall rating. The cozy slippers feature thick, treaded soles and plush fleece lining for maximum durability and comfort.

60% Off These Colorful LED Lights With A Remote Maylit LED Strip Lights, 16.4 Feet Amazon - $11.89 $29.73 See On Amazon Customize your room in a snap with these colorful LED lights you can control with the included remote or an app. Get 16 million colors to choose from and there's even a music mode that'll sync the lights to your tunes. With a 4.5-star rating after more than 3,000 reviews, customers have called them "awesome."

40% Off A Smart Scale With Over 100,000 Reviews RENPHO Smart Body Composition Scale Amazon - $23.78 $39.63 See On Amazon This smart scale measures 13 body composition data points, like muscle mass and bone mass, so that stepping on the scale becomes a more insightful experience. It's compatible with many fitness trackers, and it's earned an astounding 104,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating.

46% Off A Pair Of Silicone Scalp Massagers Cbium Pro Scalp Massagers (2-Pack) Amazon - $6.36 $11.78 See On Amazon This two-pack of scalp massagers is an easy way to create salon-grade shampoo sessions at home. The flexible bristles stimulate circulation and help reduce tension, while the handles make them easy to use — even when your hands are wet.

50% Off This USB Flash Drive That Works Across Devices Sunany 128GB USB Flash Drive Amazon - $17.84 $36.58 See On Amazon Cyber Monday is a great time to stock up on electronic accessories for incredibly cheap, and this USB flash drive is a prime example. Boasting 4,800 reviews, the high-speed drive offers 128 GB of storage space, and reviewers reported that it's "easy to use" and "transfers files fast."

45% Off An Adjustable Magnetic Car Mount Trianium Magnetic Dash Car Mount Phone Holder Amazon - $5.94 $10.80 See On Amazon With this magnetic car mount from Trianium you can easily keep your phone visible while using GPS navigation. It's equipped with four powerful magnets to keep your phone in place, and the swiveling head allows you to find just the right angle. Get this phone mount for incredibly cheap while this deal lasts.

74% Off This Phone Armband That's Designed For Working Out Tribe Water-Resistant Cellphone Armband Amazon - $12.73 $48.96 See On Amazon If you love going for runs no matter what the weather is like, this water-resistant armband is a must-have accessory. It's compatible with most iPhone and Samsung models, and is made from a breathable neoprene and Lycra blend. It also features reflective details and an adjustable band for a perfect fit.

50% Off A 50-Pack Of Disposable Masks MEDLYNA Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon - $5.99 $11.99 See On Amazon These three-ply face masks are currently 50% off. They feature soft fabric, a flexible metal nose strip, and elastic ear bands, not to mention three pleats that automatically adjust for the best fit. It's no wonder that they have 1,600 reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall.

38% Off A USB Charger With 6 Ports Anker 60W 6-Port USB Wall Charger Amazon - $22.09 $35.63 See On Amazon This six-port USB charger boasts an overall five-star rating on Amazon and over 2,600 reviews. It helps to charge devices up fast thanks to the combination of PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology, which gives this a whopping 2.4 amps per port. It's compatible with most smartphone and tablet models, including Apple, Samsung, and LG products, and it comes with an 18-month warranty.

52% Off A 3-Pack Of Hugo Boss Boxer Briefs Hugo Boss Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack) Amazon - $25.03 $38.75 See On Amazon While supplies last during Cyber Monday, you can snag this three-pack of Hugo Boss boxer briefs. Made with a soft, breathable blend of cotton and elastane, the set includes three different colors — new grey, charcoal, and black — and comes highly rated on Amazon, with hundreds of perfect five-star reviews.

44% Off A 3-Pack Of Emporio Armani Undershirts Emporio Armani Men's Regular Fit V-Neck Undershirt (3-Pack) Amazon - $27.44 $49 See On Amazon These soft, 100% cotton undershirts come in a bunch of neutral colors, ranging from the navy, gray, white combination pictured here, to a classic set of three black or white tees. You'll get three V-neck T-shirts in this pack, and reviewers say they work great as an undershirt or a basic tee, meaning you can wear these daily. Get them at a great discount while sales last.

52% Off The Levi's 711 Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans Amazon - $33.23 $69.23 See On Amazon With more than 7,500 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating overall, these popular Levi's skinny jeans are likely to sell out on Cyber Monday. The mid-rise jeans feature four-way stretch fabric, for a stylish look plus unmatchable comfort.

90% Off The Invicta Pro Diver Watch Invicta Pro Diver Quartz Watch - $51.85 $495 See On Amazon Water-resistant up to 200 meters, this Invicta diver watch features a stainless steel band and unidirectional bezel for a timeless aesthetic that'll last for years to come. Plus, with more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall, it's a fan-favorite on Amazon.

54% Off This Classic Bracelet Watch Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch Amazon - $29.59 $65 See On Amazon Whether you're looking for an everyday timepiece or something a little dressier, this sophisticated Anne Klein bracelet watch fits the bill. With stylish Roman numerals and Japanese quartz movement, it's simple and stylish, and with 99 feet of water resistance, it's also super functional to wear on the daily.

39% Off This Cult-Favorite Down Coat Orolay Thickened Down Jacket Amazon - $149.99 $246.99 See On Amazon This duck down winter coat is so nearly perfect that it has a cult following on Amazon where over 12,000 people give it 4.5 stars. It's toasty, loaded with pockets, has a luscious soft lining in the hood, and comes in 13 colors. Don't miss nearly $100 in savings. That's almost 40% off. This will go fast.

39% Off A 5-Pack Of Wool-Blend Winter Socks Senker Warm Wool Thick Knit Winter Socks (5-Pack) Amazon - $8.47 $13.99 See On Amazon You can snag this set of five warm wool-blend socks at a serious discount during Black Friday. Over 5,000 Amazon reviewers have invested in this value pack and the reviews are rave (4.5 stars on Amazon!). These socks come in a range of neutrals (pictured here), but you can also pick it up in a bunch of different styles and colors, including chevron designs and fun patterns.