The Best Deals From Amazon's Early Holiday Sale For Prime Members

The air is cooler, the lattes pumpkin-spiced, and Amazon’s much-hyped fall sales event is here. Amazon confirmed their Prime Early Access Sale just in time for holiday shopping. Starting Tuesday, October 11, at 12 a.m. PDT, and running through Wednesday, October 12, Prime members can find thousands of amazing deals across every product category.

If this news is a little overwhelming, we got you. Our team of editors have sifted through pages and pages to find the best deals, whether you’re looking for a steal on Levi’s jeans or a deeply discounted Fire TV. Bookmark and return to this page throughout the sale to see the best (and lowest!) prices updated in real time.

65% Off A Set Of Fan-Favorite Microfiber Sheets Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces) Amazon - $16.99 $37.99 See On Amazon With more than 129,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, these bed sheets from Danjor Linens are quite popular on the site due to the fact that they're breathable, incredibly soft, and moisture-resistant. The set comes with six pieces (including pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet), and you can choose from different colors and sizes based on your needs. Snag this pick while the price is this low — you can't beat it!

67% Off A Robot Vacuum Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner Amazon - $129.99 $299.99 See On Amazon Finally, a powerful robot vacuum cleaner without the exorbitant price. This cleaner has 360-degree sensors that allow the vacuum to detect problem areas and avoid places it might get stuck. Fitting under most beds and sofas, this cleaner reaches tight spots and uses strong suction power on pet hair and dirt. Use the cleaner's app to set home cleaning schedules, toggle between the four clean modes, and more.

52% Off This Comfortable Wire-Free Bra Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra Amazon - $22.99 $48 See On Amazon Fans have reported that this seamless wire-free bra from Bali is "the most comfortable bra ever," and is perfect for all-day wear. Smooth and soft, it features four-way stretch, wide bands that won't dig into shoulders, and reinforced zones for support and shaping.

41% Off A 2-Pack Of Luxurious Satin Pillowcases Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) Amazon - $5.94 $9.99 See On Amazon More than 67,000 Amazon reviewers have granted these silk satin pillowcases an overall 4.5-star rating. The lustrous, wrinkle-free fabric comes in 27 colors and is machine washable, while an envelope closure keeps your pillow in place while you rest your head. Make sure to click the coupon box to save an extra dollar.

27% Off A 6-Pack Of Super Soft Underwear Fruit of the Loom Beyondsoft Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon - $8.72 $17 See On Amazon It doesn't get any better than full-coverage underwear, and these Fruit of the Loom panties deliver, with a 4.6-star overall rating after 29,000 reviews. Soft and durable, they feel great on, and hold up wash after wash.

50% Off A 5-Pack Of Lightning Charging Cables Vodrais Original Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger 5 Pack (6 feet) Amazon - $10.99 $21.99 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star overall rating, this set of lightning cables is Amazon's choice for iPhone chargers, and I totally get why. With a classic look and 6-foot cord, these chargers have a copper core and smart chip that keep your Apple products from overcharging. There's no better time to stock up on lightning cables for your Apple products than on Prime Day, and this five-pack is on a deep, deep discount.

42% Off A Pair Of Classic Crocs Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog Amazon - $34.79 $49.99 See On Amazon The fan-favorite original Crocs clog is lightweight, waterproof, supportive, breathable, and versatile, which explains its best-selling status. It also has over 140,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

20% Off These Pimple Patches That Treat Blemishes Overnight COSRX Acne Pimple Patches (96-Pack) Amazon - $10.80 $13.50 See On Amazon You can easily (and subtly) treat blemishes with these hypoallergenic COSRX pimple patches, which have earned over 30,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating. Formulated for all skin types, the patches have a hydrocolloid dressing and are designed to protect the area for faster healing. Try using them while you sleep — by morning, reviewers have reported that blemishes are smaller, less inflamed, and well on their way to disappearing.

35% Off Crest 3D Whitestrips Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit (22 Pack) Amazon - $29.99 $45.99 See On Amazon This Crest 3D Whitestrips kit comes with 44 individual whitening strips (or 22 sets) to bring you professional-level whitening at home, removing up to 14 years of staining — just use them once per day for 30 minutes, and in three days you'll start to see a whiter smile. More than 50,000 Amazon reviewers have given this kit a perfect five-star rating.

52% Off Revlon’s Cult-Favorite One-Step Dryer & Volumizer REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Amazon - $28.88 $59.99 See On Amazon This cult-favorite hair tool performs double duty. Not only will it dry and straighten your hair, but it also adds volume for a salon-worthy blowout. It's made its way into the bathrooms of 13,000 Amazon reviewers and has a glowing 4.6-star average rating.

69% Off This Cordless Water Flosser B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser Amazon - $29.97 $95.99 See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

50% Off The Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $19.99 $39.99 See On Amazon This Fire TV Stick is Amazon's latest version of their best-selling device — and this one comes with faster streaming in full HD. Along with the usual Fire TV streaming features, this comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that lets you use your voice to search and launch shows across apps. Another new feature includes preset buttons that take you quickly to the shows you want to watch.

59% Off These Gold Under-Eye Masks That Reduce Puffiness Gold Under Eye Mask (20-Pack) Amazon - $8.14 $19.97 See On Amazon Amazon's number-one best-seller in eye masks, these under-eye patches are made with real gold powder, an anti-inflammatory that can help depuff and rejuvenate tired eyes. High-powered ingredients like allantoin, hydrolyzed collagen, and amino acids provide further tightening-and-brightening benefits. You'll be glad you have this pack of 20 moisturizing masks the morning after a late night — even better if you store them in the fridge.

43% Off The Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case Amazon - $89.99 $159 See On Amazon These Apple AirPods offer Bluetooth and superior 24-hour battery life, plus they come with a lightning charging case. The wireless earbuds have a high 4.8-star rating and more than 539,000 reviews.

49% Off This Genius Hair Dryer That Uses Infrared Heat REVLON Infrared Hair Dryer Amazon - $12.69 $24.99 See On Amazon This best-selling Revlon hair dryer uses infrared technology designed to keep your hair from over-drying while you use it. The ceramic coating also prevents damage to your hair from the heat of the dryer, so you're left with smooth and sleek, shiny hair in no time at all. No wonder this fan-favorite hair dryer has a 4.6-star average rating after 36,000 reviews.

32% Off 2 Reusable, Nonstick Silicone Baking Mats Amazon Basics Nonstick Baking Mat (2-Pack) Amazon - $7.13 $10.49 See On Amazon Swap out tinfoil or oil for this set of two reusable silicone baking mats, which make post-cooking cleanup a breeze. These mats fit half-size sheet pans and are safe in the oven up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Snag them for an incredible price while sales last.

35% Off L’Oreal Lash Paradise Mascara L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara Amazon - $7.29 $11.99 See On Amazon Get next-level volume and feathery-soft lashes with L'Oreal's Lash Paradise, one of Amazon's best-selling beauty products. The formula is developed to prevent flaking, smudging, or clumping, leaving behind nothing but gloriously full, defined lashes. It’s earned 4.4 stars overall from almost 87,000 enthusiasts.

34% Off A Brightening Retinol & Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream Neutrogena Retinol Eye Cream, 0.5 fl. oz. Amazon - $13.55 $20.39 See On Amazon With a 4.4-star overall rating and 20,000 ratings to date, this fan-favorite Neutrogena eye cream proves that you don't need to splash out on retinoids. Packed with retinol and hyaluronic acid — two of the most powerful ingredients in skin-care — the formula is proven to brighten, tighten, and rejuvenate under-eyes in as little as one week. This already-affordable eye cream is seriously discounted today, so grab it while it's still in stock.

30% Off Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Anastasia Beverly Hills - Brow Wiz Amazon - $16.09 $23 See On Amazon With over 16,000 five-star ratings and an overall 4.7-star rating, shoppers and professional MUAs alike trust this retractable pencil for spot-filling in areas on your brows by mimicking natural hair-like strokes. With a smudge-proof formula designed to last all day, one reviewer wrote, “the color goes on easily and smoothly, does not cake.”

30% Off This Lash Serum That Works In As Little As 4 Weeks GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Amazon - $25.20 $36 See On Amazon With over 36,000 reviews and an overall 4.3-star rating, this lash serum is a fan favorite. Just apply it to the lash root of your eyelids once a day and you can get the look of longer, thicker lashes. Infused with a mix of vitamins, peptides, and amino acids, GrandeLASH-MD promises results within 4 to 6 weeks, and full improvement of your lashes within 3 months.

66% Off A Pair Of Hotel-Caliber Pillows COZSINOOR Hotel Bed Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon - $26.80 $79.99 See On Amazon With a skin-friendly and breathable polyester cover, plush hollow fiber filling, and a 4.4-star average rating after 16,000 reviews, these gel down-alternative pillows have a lot going for them. They're soft to the touch, but firm, to give side, back, and stomach sleepers a good night's rest. Plus, the pillows are machine washable and the stitching is reinforced for extra durability.