These Are The Best Deals From Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Event — Here’s What You Don’t Want To Miss
by BDG Commerce
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is underway, and many of the most popular, useful products are flying off the virtual shelves. That’s why BDG’s Commerce editors are finding and updating the best sales on beauty essentials, stylish loungewear, trendy home decor, convenient smart gadgets, and foolproof gift ideas — with many more than 50% off. With prices this low, though, the stock won’t last, so grab your favorites before they sell out.

58% Off This T-Shirt Bra

Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light T-Shirt Bra
This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.

35% Off This Popular Whitening Kit From Crest

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit
Backed by over 98,000 ratings and 4.6 stars overall, the Crest 3D Whitestrips kit is certainly a fan-favorite on Amazon. The easy-to-use, mess-free teeth whitening strips feature an enamel-safe formula that brightens smiles up to 20 levels in about three weeks.

50% Off This Bath Mat Set

BELADOR Bath Mat Set (2-Piece)
These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabric — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.

48% Off These Foldable Blanket Storage Bags

Fab Totes Foldable Blanket Storage Bags (6-Pack)
These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.

48% Off This Surge Protector Power Strip

One Beat Surge Protector Power Strip
This compact power strip features eight outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, making it a go-to for your tech-charging needs. Plus, the flattened cord is 5 feet long, making it easy to charge your devices from a distance. Not to mention, it has 4.8 stars and over 3,000 reviews. Click the coupon for an extra 10% off.

57% Off This Pair Of Satin Pillowcases

BEDELITE Satin Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin (2-Pack)
These smooth-as-silk satin pillowcases have wracked up over 17,000 glowing reviews because don't just feel good, they can actually benefit your skin and hair, too. Plus, they come in 23 colors and four sizes, so they should fit any room decor or pillow size.

28% Off This Air Purifier

Welov Air Purifier
Keep your indoor air fresh and free of most allergens with the help of this air purifier from Welov. It can purify rooms as large as 1,570 square feet in just one hour. The medical-grade HEPA filter helps eliminate up to 99.97% of ultra-fine particles (think: pet hair, dander, pollen, dust, and smoke). And the ultra-quiet sleep mode emits just 23 decibels of noise (aka the equivalent of a whisper), making this purifier ideal even for bedroom use.

37% Off Pet Hair Remover & Reusable Lint Roller

Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover and Reusable Lint Roller
With over 114,000 five-star reviews, plenty of pet parents depend on the Chom Chom pet hair remover to abolish pet hair from their couches, beds, and carpets. Unlike many other pet hair removers, the Chom Chom doesn't depend on complicated sticky tape to clean up the mess. Instead, it locks hair into its chamber for easy removal. It's reusable and a great solution to get a deep clean every time.

44% Off This Dental Flosser & Water Pick

Nicwell Water Dental Flosser & Tooth Pick
The best deals to look out for when sales hit are on the most everyday of items. This water pick and dental flosser is waterproof, can be rotated 360 degrees to get in hard-to-reach areas, and comes with four different pressure settings for all gums and sensitivity levels. Act fast to snag it for less, and join the 36,000 Amazon users who have reviewed this best-selling water flosser.

50% Off This Liquid Eyeliner

stila Stay All Day® Dual-Ended Liquid Eye Liner
stila's Stay All Day® liner is a dual-sided wonder, featuring the brand's signature felt tip on one side and a micro tip on the other that offers a more precise fine line. Its formula is made to stay put all day long, with a wear time of up to 16 hours. This waterproof liner glides on smoothly and is smudge-proof. And with that double-sided tip, you'll be able to easily create thin lines or a bold winged look.

28% Off These Double-Sided Rug Grippers

KppeX Double-Sided Rug Grippers (12-Pack)
To prevent your rugs from slipping and curling at the corners, pick up this 12-pack of carpet stickers. The self-adhesive grippers attach to the corners of rugs and prevent sliding without leaving sticky residue on your floors, and they're washable and reusable.

36% Off This 22-Piece Set From GreenPan

GreenPan Valencia Pro Hard Anodized Ceramic Cookware Set (22 Pieces)
Now is a perfect time to get all the cookware you need at once with this 22-piece ceramic set. It includes everything from saucepans and frying pans to a lidded grill pan. The award-winning set has won over nearly 2,000 fans on Amazon, and you can get it right now for an impressive price.

23% Off This Programmable Slow Cooker

GreenPan Programmable Slow Cooker, 6 Qt.
Preparing big batch meals is a whole lot easier with GreenPan's slow cooker, which combines a sleek ceramic and stainless steel design with eight programmable settings. With a clear LCD display, it can slow cook, steam, sauté, and keep food warm. And it comes in eight colors, so you can coordinate it with your kitchen.

47% Off This Set Of Bed Sheets

Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set (4-Piece)
Get a great night's sleep with this bed sheet set from Utopia. Available in sizes from twin to California king, these sheets are crafted from brushed microfiber polyester. Not only are they soft, but microfiber sheets are also unlikely to shrink or fade in the wash. They're available in over 20 colors.

33% Off This Colorful Ceramic Cookware Set

GreenLife Soft-Grip Ceramic Cookware Set (16 Pieces)
With more than 50,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating, this ceramic pan set is a runaway favorite on Amazon. The robust set includes color coordinated cooking utensils, frying pans, sauce pans, a stockpot, and a stainless steel strainer — and the pieces are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Even better: You can choose from 14 attractive hues.

50% Off These Popular Under-Eye Patches

Celor Under Eye Patches (20 Pairs)
These under-eye patches look fun thanks to mica gold, but they work hard, too. They're infused with powerful skincare ingredients like collagen, castor oil, centella asiatica, and more. When combined, they work to decrease unwanted puffiness and brighten dark circles.

64% Off This Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Mat

KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti Fatigue Mat
This 1/2-inch thick anti-fatigue mat is made of durable, soft PVC material, which adds cushioning and support while you stand to make your lower back, feet, and joints more comfortable. Whether you're working in the kitchen, doing tons of laundry, or typing away at a standing desk, this mat has beveled edges and a non-slip bottom to stay in place. It's water-resistant, easy to clean, and available in seven colors and six sizes.

43% Off These Kitchen Dish Cloths

Homaxy 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Kitchen Dish Cloths (6-Pack)
These soft and absorbent waffle-weave dishcloths will make it less of a hassle to do the dishes every day. Each machine-washable cloth can be used for cleaning, drying, and wiping down dishes and counters. They have a hanging hook attached, in case you want to hang them to dry. Available in a variety of colors, these popular cloths have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

57% Off This Fragrance-Free Cream From Neutrogena

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream, 16 Oz.
This fragrance-free gel cream moisturizer has earned a 4.7-star overall rating after over 20,000 reviews raving about its lightweight formula that features hyaluronic acid. Reviewers say it works well for those with all skin types — including sensitive skin — and it leaves the skin "soft all day without being sticky."

32% Off These Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Lightning Charging Case
You can now snag these wildly popular Apple AirPods (plus the charging case) for under $100. The earbuds have over 500,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and for good reason. With over 24 hours of listening time, in-ear detection, automatic switching, and audio sharing between two sets of AirPods on Apple devices these innovative headphones redefined wireless audio.

46% Off This Spiced Pumpkin Candle

Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar
It's hard to beat a Yankee candle when it comes to scents that make a home feel cozy. This Spiced Pumpkin candle is fragranced to smell like your favorite spiced pumpkin latté, with notes of clove, nutmeg, cinnamon, and brown sugar. It has a long-lasting burn time, from 110 to 150 hours. Coming in a large 22-ounce jar, this candle will make your entire home smell like fall.

50% Off This 11-Piece Cookware Set

Blue Diamond Cookware Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Ceramic Nonstick (11 Pieces)
This stainless steel cookware set contains everything you need for a well-stocked kitchen: three frying pans, two chef's pans, a stock pot, a slotted turner, and a solid spoon. The cookware is made of high-quality stainless steel and non-stick ceramic, and all of the pieces are safe to put in the dishwasher and oven.

40% Off This Combination Shampoo & Body Wash

Balmonds Shampoo & Body Wash
This shampoo and body wash from U.K.-based brand Balmonds is made with nettle, chamomile, lemongrass, chickweed, and more to soothe your skin and scalp. Because of its natural ingredients and formula that's free of sulfates, parabens, perfumes, and other irritating things, this wash is great for people with itchy skin, eczema, psoriasis, and other skin conditions.

40% Off These Teeth Whitening Strips

Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips (21 Treatments)
These teeth whitening strips are a great way to brighten up your smile. Each box contains 42 strips, for 21 individual treatments. All you need to do is use them for 30 minutes, and you'll soon see a difference. They're also great to use if you have sensitive teeth since they don't include any harsh bleaches that other whitening products often contain. Don't forget to click the coupon box if you see it for an even better discount.

21% Off These Probiotics

Physician's CHOICE Probiotics (30 Count)
This shelf-stable probiotic formula is designed to support a gut health and has earned a 4.5-star overall rating with 79,000-plus five-star reviews testifying to its effectiveness. It features 10 diverse high-quality probiotic strains and organic prebiotics including Jerusalem artichoke root and chicory root. The 30 capsules are non-GMO certified and gluten-free.

50% Off This Humidifier

WELOV Humidifier
This cool mist humidifier can run for up to 50 hours straight, humidifying rooms up to 430 square feet in size. Turn the dial to tweak the mist output to your exact liking, and utilize the timer to have the machine turn off automatically after one, two, four, or eight hours.

25% Off These Retractable Gel Pens

SAKURA Gelly Roll Retractable Gel Pens (10-Pack)
These vibrant gel pens have a retractable design and smooth ink for a totally seamless writing experience. With 10 in a set, the pens comes in a mix of blue, black, and red ink. This set has a near-perfect 4.9-star overall rating on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for cheap.

22% Off This Impressive Set Of Pots & Pans

GreenPan Chatham Prime Midnight Hard Anodized Ceramic Nonstick Pots & Pans Set (15 Pieces)
Get two saucepans, two stockpots, two frying pans, a steamer, and a sauté pan (all with lids) in this 15-piece cookware set from pro-favorite brand GreenPan. Made of non-stick ceramic, the pots and pans are safe to use with metal utensils and in the dishwasher, so they're super practical to cook with.

20% Off This 50-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler

Reduce Stainless Steel Tumbler, 50 Oz.
There's a lot to love about this stainless steel tumbler: the generous 50-ounce size, the straw and lid combo, the convenient handle. On top of that, its vacuum-insulated design will help keep your drink cold for up to 50 hours. It's easy to see why this tumbler has racked up more than 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

25% Off This Cool Mist Humidifier

Syvio Smart Humidity Sensor Cool-Mist Humidifier
If your space (and your skin) start to feel noticeably dry when the temperature drops, this cool-mist humidifier could be a game-changer. With a 2.8-liter capacity, it has a range of up to 320 square feet, making it suitable for small and large rooms. Now's your chance to score a great deal on a humidifier that has won over nearly 2,000 fans on Amazon.

40% Off This Moisturizer That’s Great For Sensitive Skin

Balmonds Daily Moisturizing Cream
Formulated with absolutely no perfumes, parabens, or artificial ingredients, this daily moisturizer is suitable for sensitive skin — including for eczema, rosacea, psoriasis, and other conditions. With a shea butter base and gentle botanicals like chamomile, calendula, and nettle, this cream can be used on all skin types for anyone age six weeks and up.

34% Off This Set Of Nonstick Cookware

Blue Diamond Cookware Diamond Infused Ceramic Nonstick (14 Pieces)
Stock your kitchen with all your non-stock essentials thanks to this 14-piece cookware set that includes two frying pans, a sauté pan, two saucepans, a stock pot, a steamer, and some utensils. All of the cookware is made of non-stick ceramic and is dishwasher, oven, and broiler safe.

24% Off These Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple's AirPods are a beloved pair of headphones, and their AirPods Pro level up the experience. These wireless earbuds offer an even more comfortable experience, better audio quality (including active noise cancellation), and a better battery life when compared to their earlier predecessors. Snag them while the sale lasts.

67% Off This Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Believe the hype around robot vacuum cleaners. This one from Lefant works especially well at cleaning pet hair and dirt with its strong suction power and six different cleaning modes. The best part? You can use the Lefant app to schedule all of your cleanings for you.

50% Off These Multi-Purpose Sponges

SCRUBIT Multi-Purpose Sponges (6-Pack)
These heavy-duty sponges from SCRUBIT are like two tools in one — one side has a durable scrubber for tough jobs and the other is a soft microfiber that acts as a dishcloth. They're built to last, and even better, can be tossed in the washing machine and dryer when they need a refresh.

30% Off This Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Beauty experts and consumers alike — just check out the 25,000+ five-star Amazon ratings — are obsessed with LANEIGE's cult-favorite lip sleeping mask. With its sherbet-like texture and delicious fruity scent, it pampers your lips using a blend of antioxidant-rich fruit extracts and botanically derived butters so you wake up with a smoother, softer pout after applying a thin layer before going to bed. Of course, you can use this in lieu of lip balm during the day, too.

10% Off These Apple AirTags

Apple AirTag (4-Pack)
Apple's AirTag is an essential if you find yourself losing your things frequently. This smart tracker easily sits in keychains, wallets, or luggage, so you can keep an eye on your belongings wherever you are (or track them down if you are forgetful). This set of four offers tremendous value, even more so now that it's on sale. Over 70,000 Amazon reviews and counting and the results are rave: This has earned its 4.8-star average overall rating.

52% Off This Seamless Bra

Warner's Easy Does It® Seamless Bra
"Easy breezy" are the best words to describe this bra from Warner's — it's seamless, lightly lined for support, has smoothing side panels, and is made from a super-stretchy nylon blend. Over 4,800 reviewers have given it a five-star review, writing that it's the "most comfortable bra" and causes "no poking, no squeezing, no pinching."

41% Off These Motion Sensor Lights

L LOHAS LED Plug-In Motion Sensor Night Light (2-Pack)
These motion sensor night lights can simply be plugged in, and they're good to go -- no worries about installing them or setting them up with a smart speaker. They emit a warm white light that can be set to two different brightness levels, and they'll automatically turn on when they sense motion within about 15 feet.

40% Off This Powder & Brush Set

NAPRIM Naturals Talc-Free Face Powder And Brush Set
Formulated to nourish and soothe skin, this face and body powder features a blend of plant-based ingredients like arrowroot, calendula, and colloidal oatmeal. It's free of talc and fragrances and suitable for sensitive skin. Best of all, it comes with a brush for effortless application.

