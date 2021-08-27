Culture
She was an icon far before she started starring in films alongside Timothée Chalamet
Saoirse Ronan is a chameleon of an actor — able to play buttoned-up period piece characters in Brooklyn or Little Women as easy as she’s able to loosen up and play fun, fiery roles, like Christine in Lady Bird. Think of her final form as the relatable weird girl, one who teachers wouldn’t describe as “a pleasure to have in class,” even though she’s secretly the favorite.
Ronan made her acting debut at the age of nine in this extremely popular Irish medical TV show that she acts in alongside her father, Paul Ronan. You might need subtitles to understand anything they’re saying, but Ronan is adorable as a very serious child who has to hang out in the hospital all the time. (Tubi)