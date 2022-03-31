Culture
Don't cross Billie.
Billie Eilish is a style chameleon — going from rocking oversized jackets and green hair to becoming an icon of classic Hollywood glamour for today’s times, with blonde hair and long, strapless gowns — with an ease that only comes from being truly cool. She’s generally regarded as one of Hollywood’s best dressers, but recently, a TikTok creator wasn’t so enamored with one of her looks.
“I hate to do it, but here’s my worst-dressed from the Oscars,” the TikToker said, referencing a photos of Eilish in her Alessandro Michele gown with a long, dramatic train, a look that Vogue loved so much they deemed her and Finneas as “Best Dressed Siblings” of the night. “I’ve had enough of her sh*t,” he continued.