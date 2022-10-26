How Carly Rae Jepsen Turned Bad Dates Into Songwriting Material

Culture
The singer was on the apps long enough to get a hit song.
Sure, everyone is talking about Midnights, but Carly Rae Jepsen’s The Loneliest Time is also out, gifting the world with an hour of clutch-your-heart-on-the-dance-floor music that makes you feel as good as it does seen.
Jepsen recently spoke with Vogue about her new album, which marks her latest since 2019’s Dedicated. From a first listen, it’s safe to say that The Loneliest Hour is going to inspire the same raw cult-like devotion as Dedicated and 2015’s Emotion.