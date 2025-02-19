Cazzie David & Elisa Kalani Answer Your Relationship Questions

Cazzie David and Elisa Kalani know a thing or two about love — or, at least enough to write a movie about it. In their new film I Love You Forever, currently playing a Quad Cinema in New York and available to rent on VOD, the longtime creative collaborators tell the story of a young woman who inadvertently falls into an emotionally abusive relationship in a romantic comedy gone wrong. In honor of the film’s release, NYLON enlisted the pair to answer our readers’ burning relationship questions submitted over Valentine’s Day weekend.

I've been seeing a guy for a year and a half but we don't like each other... What do I do?

Cazzie: What do you mean what do you do? What is there to do? You don’t even like each other?

Elisa: You have to stop seeing each other. It’s nice to have someone to play boyfriend but it’s a probably getting in the way of you finding a real boyfriend. If you’re too comfortable in a situation-ship (sorry, hate that word, but it is what it is), you’re never going to push yourself to meet the right person (or at least a more right person). Stop talking to this man!

An ex always reaches out every time he is single. Am I the one that got away or the last resort?

Cazzie: In my own personal similar situation I thought I was the one who got away, but now that I’ve read this question, I think I may be the last resort. Never occurred to me… Shit.

Elisa: Unless you guys are (literally or figuratively) in different places in your life, there’s no reason for you to not just be together. If it’s not that, him hitting you up unfortunately probably has less to do with you and more to do with his inability to be alone. Again, stop talking to this man!!

Are guys with Aesop soap at their apartment a red flag?

Cazzie: I don’t know if it’s a red flag per sé, but he definitely got the Aesop from his ex-girlfriend. He might just be a sheep though.

Elisa: Yellow flag. He might be the cool guy male manipulator and you need to run, but there’s the chance he’s really just actually one of those girlfriend guys that learned things from his ex and appreciates the nice things she introduced him to. Or he works at the Aesop store, which means he’s probably not a bad guy, he’s just a guy with an employee discount.

What is an untraditional gift that I can give to my significant other?

Cazzie: If you detest shopping like I do, you’re really only left with a few options. Breakfast in bed is always very cute and thoughtful! The best gifts are always when you remember something they said they needed or wanted and had the foresight to write it down months before. I love receiving anything soft or cozy!

Elisa: I literally got my boyfriend crocs this year [for Valentines Day] because he is so jealous of mine every time I slip them on to take out the dog. That’s pretty untraditional and arguably the least sexy thing you could get your significant other. That being said, I love receiving expensive jewelry.

The guy I'm dating insists on texting in all lowercase — should I run?

Cazzie: Why does he do that? How old is he? Doesn’t seem like enough of a reason, but yeah maybe run just in case.

Elisa: Yeah, but tell him to grow up and get a job before you go. And “creative director” doesn’t count as a job if he doesn’t have savings.

I need a new opening line for starting conversation on dating apps. Any ideas?

Elisa: I hated small talk on the apps. It’s like, let’s get to the point, let’s meet up. I think it’s cool to just start the convo by asking them out. Like, “Srinks Thursday?” Maybe that’s really bad advice and a dangerous way to interact with a stranger from the internet, but it’s nice to keep first date things to talk about for the actual date.

Cazzie: I personally like anything that draws attention to how weird it is to be doing what we all are forced to do. Maybe something like, “I can’t believe I just messaged you. Insane of me.” Okay, is it me or is that actually a good opening line…

What's a red flag that nobody talks about?

Elisa: Love bombing. Worse than not talking about it, I think people actually mistake it for a genuine connection or whirlwind romance. That’s what our movie is about! If you want to watch it!

Cazzie: If him and his mom are obsessed with each other. But I’m pretty sure people talk about that.