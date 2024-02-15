Cedar Lakes Estate Is The Ultimate Upstate Getaway — Just Ask Beanie Feldstein & Zosia Mamet

Welcome to Splurge, where NYLON goes in-person to explore luxury experiences around the world to let you know what’s worth the price tag.

When you live in New York, people are always asking you to “go upstate.” This can mean north of any number of geographical coordinates, but what it almost always ends up being is an Airbnb that may or may not have pots and pans. But at Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis, New York (a two-and-a-half-hour trip north on New Jersey transit or an hour-and-a-half drive), everything is thoughtfully arranged. The resort covers all meals and is a bit like a luxury adult summer camp — all you have to do is show up.

Beyond its cozy cabins with picturesque lakeside views and farm-to-table Hudson Valley fare, Cedar Lakes’ ultimate gift is hanging a “do not disturb” sign on your brain. Entering the resort feels like walking directly into a snow globe, one where the fireplace is always lit and where golf carts deliver you to drinks at sunset. It’s 500 acres of bliss dotted with two-person cottages to a two-story, four-bedroom house nestled next to the lake. Unsurprisingly, the romantic resort has served as the locale for celebrity weddings, including Beanie Feldstein’s June 2023 nuptials and Zosia Mamet’s Fall 2016 celebration. While it makes the perfect romantic weekend getaway, Cedar Lakes would also be an excellent option for a decadent girls’ trip or bachelorette. Starting from $2,400 for two nights in a cottage to $9,000 for two nights in the Main House (which sleeps 10 and includes meals), Cedar Lakes Estate isn’t cheap. But it’s a trip worth saving for, especially if you’re looking to go somewhere other than the well-trodden upstate spots of Beacon and Hudson.

Though Cedar Lakes would be special any season, I recommend it for a winter weekend visit to maximize the full potential of its luxurious coziness. Upon arrival, my boyfriend and I checked in at the Canteen and immediately learned that the service at Cedar Lakes is impeccable: The staff monitor a text line constantly, so if you ask for Advil like I did one morning, it’s delivered to your breakfast table within five minutes. After we were driven via golf cart to the nearby Main House, we dropped our bags off and walked 30 seconds to the Pinterest-worthy pavilion for a seated, candlelit dinner next to a giant, crackling fireplace in the center of the room.

Mealtimes at Cedar Lakes feel like small weddings where you get to enjoy delicious food and spend all your time with your plus-one. My first dinner was a coursed affair: house-made ricotta gnudi, braised beef bourguignon, and apple tarte tatin, with The Lumineers and Wilco bumping on the stereo. But the real highlight? A butter cart, where a server wheeled around a cart full of melting butter, which she doled out alongside slices of sourdough, parsley, red pepper, salt, and roasted garlic.

During the days, guests are free to hang in the Treehouse Lounge where there are snacks, games, and a big-screen TV, or participate in any of the resort’s activities, which include snowmobiling and ice fishing (weather permitting), massages, and pie-baking, to name a few. I spent most of my time playing chess, watching movies during a snow squall, and walking alongside the frozen lake. On the first night, I attended Whiskey and Dad Jokes, a tasting with a funny host, which was a nice chance to meet other guests and drink local spirits.

The highlight of the weekend (besides the butter cart) was the Sunset Happy Hour, a luxury add-on that made me feel like I was on my honeymoon. Inside one of the large yurts that dot the property was a candlelit table and a bar cart filled with an impressive variety of vodkas, gins, and martini garnishes, along with boards piled high with charcuterie and more butter. To top it off, there was a couch with a blanket, and a sound system so we could control the music. At the end of the two hours, a golf cart picked up and dropped us off at a Southern-inspired feast.

By the end of the trip, I had never felt so rejuvenated, and not just because of the king-size Casper mattress. Cedar Lakes Estate may be pricey, but it’s absolutely worth skipping other upstate trips to save up — the rest lasts long after your stay.