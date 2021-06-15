Claire Holt Is Also Obsessed With 90s Gwyneth Paltrow And Brad Pitt

While many actors in lockdown during COVID-19 were preparing for post-lockdown productions, hanging out on islands and having babies, Claire Holt was working. In spring 2020, Holt shot Untitled Horror Project, a time-capsule of a film that was made entirely in quarantine without, thankfully, ever mentioning the words “pandemic” or “quarantine.” The cast and crew never even met in person, and the actors filmed scenes in their own homes, rigging lights, operating cameras and doing their own gore makeup, all while getting directed over Zoom, according to a Vanity Fair interview with the filmmakers.

The film, out June 15, is a very meta comedy about a group of actors who all find out their TV show is cancelled and then decide to shoot their own horror movie at home, in a turn-the-camera-on-yourself Blair Witch Project-style, but then accidentally summon a demon. Oops!

Below, Holt takes the NYLON 19, discussing her go-to snack (her kids’ half-eaten pasta leftovers), the toxic Instagram habit she can’t break (you know — the one we all can’t break) and how her Gen Z pals slide in her DMs to educate her on proper emoji-use (generous!).

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? Gemini. I don’t want to say yes because Geminis are meant to be crazy, but yes.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I’m pretty sure I saw one in the reflection of our car window when I was 12. He never came back so couldn’t confirm.

3. What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) A margarita, and my hangover cure is a mimosa. Do NOT come near me with a Bloody Mary.

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Eminem. Cardi B. Swedish House Mafia.

5. What's the weirdest snack that you make? My snacks are mostly my kids’ leftovers so it’s usually a combo of half eaten pasta and some squished berries.

6. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? I doom scroll on Instagram and don’t unfollow people who make me feel shitty.

7. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow’s 90s relationship.

8. Describe your worst date in three words. Major stomach distress.

9. What was the last DM you received? One of my Gen Z pals educating me on which emoji to use.

10. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? Cardi B obviously!

11. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? I went to a Shaggy concert when I was 11, still one of the best days of my life.

12. What was your favorite movie as a kid? The Sandlot.

13. What was your teenage AIM screen name? What lyrics would make up your AIM away message today? Beachbabe193. Maybe “Baby Shark?”

14. What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? That’s like asking me if I have a favorite child.

15. What's your go-to breakup song? I don’t plan on getting divorced again so I REFUSE to think about it.

16. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Anything Zendaya wears. She is perfect.

17. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Cliganic Organic Lip Balm (set of 6) for $7.99 on Amazon — thank me later.

18. What reality show would you most like to appear on? Below Deck.