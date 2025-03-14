Clara McGregor is not just the daughter of legendary actor Ewan McGregor—she’s a force of her own, blending creativity, style, and passion for the arts into everything she touches. From starring in thought-provoking films like American Pastoral to her presence in fashion and culture, for example, NYLON’s NYFW – Clara’s talent knows no bounds.

Birthday: September 23, 1996

Childhood: Clara was born and raised in the United Kingdom with her dad, Ewan McGregor, and mom, Eve Mavrakis, a production designer. Clara spent much of her childhood surrounded by movie stars and Hollywood folks but she also maintained a relatively low-key personal life during her early years. Her upbringing involved both the artistic and global aspects of her family, which likely shaped her diverse interests in acting, modeling, and advocacy.

Parents & Siblings:

Dad: Ewan McGregor – An internationally acclaimed actor known for roles in Trainspotting, Moulin Rouge!, Star Wars, and many others.

Ewan McGregor – An internationally acclaimed actor known for roles in Trainspotting, Moulin Rouge!, Star Wars, and many others. Mom: Eve Mavrakis – A production designer and former wife of Ewan McGregor. She has worked on various film projects but is less well-known in the public eye compared to her husband.

Siblings:

Esmé McGregor – Clara's younger sister.

Jamyan McGregor – Her younger brother, who was adopted from Mongolia by Ewan and Eve.

Anouk McGregor – Her youngest sibling, who is also the child of Ewan and Eve.

9-5: Clara McGregor has worked in both film and modeling. Her acting debut was in the short film The Birthday Cake (2020), marking her entry into the film industry. She has also appeared in American Horror Story: NYC. On the side, Clara has walked for fashion brands with her distinct look, appearing at fashion events such as Paris Fashion Week.

Social: On Instagram, you can find Clara sounding off on fashion shows, sharing highlights from her travels, and even weighing in on the decades-old Blur vs. Oasis feud.

Relationship Status: Clara has kept her personal life relatively private. When in relationships, she has shared little and her current dating status is unknown. You’ll more likely hear about her latest film or advocacy work than her romantic life.