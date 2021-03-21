49 Cool Things Under $30 That You'll Get A Sh*t Ton Of Use Out Of

Wasting money is easy, but you know what’s way harder? Saving it. And since my bank account has been looking a little worse for wear lately, I’ve made a deal with myself: I can still buy whatever I want, but only if it’s a cool, affordable Amazon product I’ll get a sh*t ton of use out of.

That might sound a little restrictive at first — but luckily for both of us, Amazon has a massive selection of useful items that won’t break the bank. Case in point? The mandoline on this list that helps you slice up everything from cheese to vegetables. Not only does it help you get dinner on the table quickly, but the blades are also made from stainless steel. And don’t get me started on the flash drive designed to work with smartphones. With 128 gigabytes worth of space, you’ll find yourself reaching for it every time you need to clear up some memory — a must-have if you love taking videos.

Whether you’re looking to save money or spend it, you can’t go wrong with products that you’ll get a sh*t ton of use out of. So what are you waiting for? Everything featured here is priced at $30 or less — keep scrolling to see some of my favorites.

1 This Knee Pillow Filled With Soft Memory Foam ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon Unlike some knee pillows, this one is filled with soft memory foam that contours to the shape of your legs. Sleeping with it between your knees can help keep your spine properly aligned, which can in turn help alleviate sciatica pain — and one reviewer even wrote about how it “works so much better than a pillow.”

2 These Sleeves That Help Moisturize Dry Heels NatraCure Vented Moisturizing Gel Heel Sleeves Amazon $10 See On Amazon Put these sleeves on your heels before bed; their gel linings will gradually release therapeutic oils and vitamins while you sleep, helping to moisturize dry skin. Most reviewers saw results after just one week, and each pair is made from breathable fabric that won’t leave you sweating.

3 These Grippers That Let You Pick Up Hot Bowls Toysdone Microwave Bowl Huggers (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Don’t risk burning yourself on a hot bowl — use one of these grippers to pick it up instead. They’re made from heat-resistant silicone, and you can even use them as trivets in a pinch. Plus, one size is made to fit most bowls.

4 A Running Belt That Won’t Bounce As You Jog Dimok Running Belt Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not only is this running belt designed so that it won’t bounce as you move, but it’s also made from water-resistant neoprene — just in case you get caught in the rain. The best part? You can even use it as a treat bag for dogs when you’re out for a walk.

5 The Hair Clips That Won’t Leave Creases MADHOLLY Hair Clips for Makeup & Styling (8-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Unlike some styling clips, these ones are made without teeth so that they won’t leave creases in your hair. They’re made with high-quality stainless steel — and one reviewer even raved that they are “perfect to hold your hair back while you're doing your beauty routines.”

6 A Handbag Holder That’s As Stylish As It Is Functional Witeo Car Net Pocket Amazon $13 See On Amazon With its sleek argyle pattern, this handbag holder looks good in any car — and it’s even scratch-resistant as well as waterproof. Installation is as easy as looping the adjustable straps onto your headrests, and you can also use it to hold snacks during long drives.

7 The Flash Drive That Works With Smartphones Sunany Flash Drive Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you have an iPhone or an Android, you can still use this flash drive to backup your saved photos and videos. There’s enough space for up to 128 gigabytes worth of data — and the fingerprint scanner on the front helps protect your files from prying eyes.

8 A Layered Flatware Organizer That Fits In Tight Spaces Joseph Joseph Kitchen Drawer Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon When you’re short on kitchen storage, a slim flatware organizer like this one can help you make the most of your space. Despite its compact size, it’s able to fit up to 24 utensils — and each compartment is labelled to help you keep everything organized.

9 This Balm That Helps Prevent Wine Stains On Your Teeth WineBlock Lip & Teeth Balm Amazon $13 See On Amazon Swipe this balm onto your teeth before you take a sip of wine, and it’ll help keep your pearly whites looking — well, pearly white. It even works on your lips if you apply it as lip balm. Plus, a little goes a long way, as each jar comes with enough for about 30 uses.

10 A Greek Yogurt Maker That’s Surprisingly Versatile ZWDTGS Nut Milk & Greek Yogurt Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Simply load the top of this Greek yogurt maker with plain yogurt, then leave it in your fridge overnight. In the morning, you’ll find it’s transformed into velvety-smooth Greek yogurt. And if you don’t like yogurt? You can also use it to make fresh nut milk at home.

11 The Must-Have Tool For Mixing Natural Peanut Butter Harold Import Company Self Cleaning Peanut Butter Mixer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Mixing natural peanut butter with a knife can send oil dripping down the outside of the jar — so grab this tool. It’s specially designed to mix the entire jar after just a few spins, and the excess peanut butter quickly drips off the tool and back into the jar once removed.

12 A Veggie Slicer That Does The Work For You Fullstar Mandoline Slicer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Slide your vegetables back and forth on this mandoline slicer the next time you need to get dinner on the table quickly. Not only does it do all the slicing for you, but each order comes with four blades so you can also grate, spiralize, and ribbon your greens. Plus, the blades are even made from sharp stainless steel.

13 These Magnetic Mounts For Your Car That Work With Any Phone WixGear Magnetic Phone Mount (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Looking for a hands-free way to use your phone while driving? These mounts are designed to work with any brand of smartphone, and they easily slip onto your air vents so that your phone is always at eye level. Many reviewers also wrote about how they’re “easy to install.”

14 A Liquid Eyeliner With An Eraser At The Other End Mistake Erase Liquid Eyeliner and Corrector Amazon $15 See On Amazon Unlike some liquid eyeliners, this one features an eraser at the opposite end — just in case you need to touch up a mistake. The eraser won’t disturb the rest of your makeup like serums or solutions will, and the eyeliner itself is even water-resistant.

15 The Ring Light That Clips Onto Your Phone XINBAOHONG Selfie Ring Light Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether you’re taking a selfie or answering a video call, this ring light can help you look your best. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to seven hours, and you can even adjust the brightness up to three levels (depending on your surroundings).

16 A Pack Of Smart Light Bulbs That Work With Alexa NITEBIRD Smart Light Bulb (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Pair these smart light bulbs with Alexa, and you’ll be able to turn them on and off — all from the comfort of your couch. You can also use the downloadable app to set schedules so that they’re on you aren’t home. Plus, each one uses up to 80% less energy than a traditional incandescent bulb.

17 These Tongue Scrapers Made From Stainless Steel BASIC CONCEPTS Tongue Scraper (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon When mouthwash and toothpaste aren’t doing enough to freshen your breath, it might be time to give these tongue scrapers a try. They’re made from 100% medical-grade stainless steel that smoothly glides across your tongue, and the narrow scraper heads are made to accommodate smaller mouths.

18 The Acne Patches That Help Flatten Unwanted Blemishes MEDca Acne Patch (56-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Stick one of these acne patches over an unwanted blemish that’s popped up, and the hydrocolloid dressing will help absorb impurities to flatten it out. They also help protect the blemish against further irritation, and one reviewer even raved that they “they really help the blemish open up and heal much faster than it normally would.”

19 This Drain Cover That Lets You Soak In Deeper Baths Gorilla Grip Premium Bathtub Overflow Drain Cover Amazon $11 See On Amazon Your bathwater can only get so deep before the overflow drain kicks in — unless you’ve got this cover on top of it. Twelve suction cups on the back keep it adhered to your tub so that you can soak in peace, while the hole at the top helps prevent your tub from overflowing onto your floors.

20 A Strap That Cinches & Stays Nite Ize Cinch-a-Lot Stretch Strap Amazon $4 See On Amazon If your fabric lanyard is old or falling apart, it might be time to upgrade to this silicone version. The cinch slider allows you to secure it around water bottles, wrists, and more. Plus, the S-biner micro-lock features space for up to three keys.

21 These Fridge Liners That Help Keep Veggies Fresh Dualplex Fruit & Veggie Life Extender Liners (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon By absorbing the excess moisture in your refrigerator, these liners can help extend the life of your fruits and vegetables. Each one is made from mold-resistant material that’s BPA-free — and you can also trim them to fit smaller spaces.

22 These Spatulas That Help You Get Every Last Drop S&T INC. Mini Spatulas (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Ever throw away a bottle of ketchup or lotion, even if there’s a little bit left inside? These miniature spatulas are made with narrow heads to help you scrape every last drop out of nearly any bottle. The flexible silicone heads contour to the shape of the container, and they’re also completely BPA-free.

23 A Finishing Stick That Helps Tame Unwanted Flyaways BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Give those flyaways a few swipes with this finishing stick, and the plant-based formula will help smooth them down for a sleek look. It goes on completely transparent — making it suitable for all hair colors — and it even provides light hydration to parched strands.

24 This Oil Sprayer With Thousands Of Positive Reviews Misto Brushed Aluminum Oil Sprayer Amazon $10 See On Amazon More than 16,000 reviewers awarded this oil sprayer either four or five stars — and its brushed aluminum exterior is only part of the reason. It doesn’t require any chemical propellants to spritz an even mist over your pans and meals, yet it’s completely reusable.

25 A Pack Of Food Storage Bags Made From Reusable Silicone Zip Top Store Reusable Food Storage Bags (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Looking for a reusable alternative to wasteful plastic baggies? Search no further than these food bags that are made of food-grade PEVA. They’re leakproof, waterproof, and can even lock out freezer burn in order to help keep your ingredients fresh. Each order comes with 10 in sizes ranging from snack- to gallon-sized bags.

26 The Laundry Bags That Help Preserve Delicate Garments BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon I can’t tell you how many times I’ve ruined my bra clasps in the wash, which is exactly why I started washing my laundry using mesh bags like these. Not only do they keep my delicates from getting tangled, but they also work great for separating dirty clothes from clean ones in my suitcase.

27 A Stylish Phone Case That Doubles As A Wallet ZVE Phone Wallet Case Amazon $24 See On Amazon With space for more than 10 credit cards in addition to cash, this phone case is as functional as it is stylish. The crossbody design makes it easy to keep track of where it is when you’re out, and you can even adjust the golden chain detail to make it as long or short as you like.

28 This Discreet Trimmer You Can Keep With You Kingwell Facial Hair Remover Amazon $14 See On Amazon Slip this discreet trimmer into your bag, and it’ll be ready to remove unwanted facial hair at a moment’s notice — even if it’s the middle of the workday. The blades are made from hypoallergenic stainless steel, while the trimmer head detaches for easy cleaning.

29 A Mini Bag Sealer That Helps Snacks Stay Fresh Karidge Mini Bag Sealer Amazon $8 See On Amazon Don’t let your snacks go stale quicker than they have to — use this miniature bag sealer to help them stay fresh. It’s designed to work with a variety of bags, including ones made from plastic, foil, as well as certain types of paper. Many reviewers also raved about how it “works great” and “heats up quickly.”

30 The Pads That Help Protect Your Cookware From Scratches BOYAN Pots & Pan Protectors (12-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Stacking your pots and pans inside each other can accidentally scratch the nonstick coating — unless you keep them separated with these pads. They’re made from nonslip polyester that grips onto your cookware to help keep it from shifting. Plus, you can also use them to help prevent chips in your ceramic and glass bakeware.

31 A Scrubber That Gets Those Tough-To-Reach Spots On Your Back HOPESO Silicone Back Scrubber Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only is this scrubber suitable for all types of skin, but the food-grade silicone also helps gently exfoliate away dry flakes. Simply add a dollop of your favorite soap, then extend the handles behind your back to scrub those hard-to-wash spots that loofah’s can’t reach.

32 These Silicone Lids That Stretch To Fit Containers longzon Silicone Stretch Lids (13-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Tired of digging through a mountain of mismatched lids? Save yourself some stress with this set of stretchy silicone ones. Each order comes with a variety of sizes to fit nearly any container — and you can even stretch the smaller ones over halved citrus to help keep it fresh for later.

33 A Shelf That Adds Storage Space Above Your Outlets ECHOGEAR Outlet Shelf Amazon $15 See On Amazon Need someplace to keep your phone while it charges? This outlet shelf is not only perfect for small electronics, but it’s so sturdy that it can support up to 10 pounds. Installation is as simple as switching out your outlet cover — and the built-in cable management system helps conceal wires to keep it looking tidy.

34 The Reusable Notebook That Can Upload Your Notes To iCloud HOMESTEC Reusable Smart Notebook Amazon $19 See On Amazon Ever wish you could save your hand-written notes electronically? Not only does this smart notebook allow you to backup your notes to iCloud, Slack, Google Drive, and more, but the pages are also reusable. Simply wipe them clean with the included microfiber cloth — they’re so sturdy that one notebook can be reused more than 500 times.

35 A Set Of Reusable Silicone Straws That Fit Into Tumblers Flathead Bent Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (10-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Some reusable straws are too short to fit into tumblers, whereas these ones are extra-long — and the angled tips make it easier for you to sip. Each one is made from food-grade silicone that’s completely BPA-free. Plus, the included pipette brush makes it easy to scrub their insides clean.

36 This Drain Catcher That Won’t Block The Flow Of Water LEKEYE Shower Drain Hair Catcher Amazon $10 See On Amazon Unlike some drain catchers, this one is designed with elliptical holes that latch onto debris without impeding the flow of water down your pipes. The silicone edges prevent hair from sneaking underneath — and it’s even made from rustproof stainless steel instead of plastic.

37 A Fridge Deodorizer That Lasts 6 Times Longer Than Baking Soda NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep this deodorizer in the back of your fridge to help keep it smelling fresh. It’s completely nontoxic and odorless. Plus, each order comes with enough deodorizing material to last for up to six months — or up to six times longer than baking soda.

38 The Balance Disc That Can Help Strengthen Your Core Gaiam Balance Disc Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only does this balance disc work great as a floor cushion in a pinch, but it also forces you to engage your core in order to remain upright. It’s an easy way to help passively train your abdominals throughout the workday, and one reviewer even wrote that “you can feel it working that core just after a few minutes.”

39 An Eyelash Comb Made With Stainless Steel MSQ Eyelash Comb Amazon $5 See On Amazon Sometimes, clumpy mascara is unavoidable — so make sure you’ve got this eyelash comb at your disposal. The tines are made from rust-resistant stainless steel (not plastic), and the contoured shape is designed to fit around the natural curve of your eye.

40 This Bedside Caddy That Helps You Keep Track Of Remotes HAKACC Bedside Organizer Amazon $7 See On Amazon Remotes, tablets, magazines, glasses — you name it, this bedside caddy likely has space for it. Installation is as easy as folding the oxford cloth underneath your mattress to keep it in place, while the mesh pockets allow you to see what’s inside without needing to unpack anything. Choose from two colors: black or brown.

41 A Draft Stopper That Also Helps Soundproof Doors Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Amazon $9 See On Amazon Looking for cost-effective ways to reduce your electricity bill? These draft stoppers not only help keep cold air out of your home, but they also provide light soundproofing. They’re designed to fit most doors, while the adhesive backing makes installation a breeze.

42 These Paper Towels You Can Wash & Reuse Kitchen + Home Reusuable Bamboo Towels Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whereas most paper towels are made from, well, paper, these ones are made from tough bamboo that you can wash and reuse over and over. But the best part? They’re incredibly eco-friendly, as one roll can replace six months’ worth of paper towels.

43 A Felt Organizer That Slips Into Your Purse ZTUJO Purse Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don’t have to let your purse turn into a black hole; use this felt insert to get your bag looking organized and tidy. The study walls add shape to large bags, and it’s available in a variety of sizes to fit nearly any tote. Choose from more than 10 colors: beige, coffee, red, and more.

44 The Rocking Foot Rest That Can Help Prevent Fatigue HOKEKI Foot Rest Amazon $22 See On Amazon Sitting at your desk all day can leave your legs feeling sore, but using a foot rest like this one can help promote blood circulation in order to prevent fatigue. It’s filled with high-density memory foam to help keep your feet comfortable, and the velvet cover is also removable.

45 A Blackout Paper Shade That’ll Dim The Room Redi Shade Paper Shade Amazon $34 See On Amazon Don’t want light peeking in through your windows? Allow this black pull-down shade to give you some privacy. The adhesive strip at the top makes it easy to hang, and it even features a reflective layer that helps insulate your home from heat.

46 This Moldable Glue That Sticks To Practically Everything Sugru Moldable Glue Amazon $10 See On Amazon Glass, ceramics, wood, metal, plaster — you name it, this glue will likely adhere to it. It works similar to clay in that you can mold it around broken objects, like handles or shoe soles — and you can even use it to insulate electricity up to 24 volts.

47 A Shampoo Brush With A Soothing Vibration Feature Vitagoods Scalp Massaging Shampoo Amazon $12 See On Amazon Turn any boring bath into a spa-like experience with this shampoo brush. The gentle vibration feature only requires a single AA battery, and the water-resistant shell helps keep it safe from corrosion. Plus, the rubber bristles are suitable for sensitive scalps.

48 These Matte Pasties That Come In A Travel Case Nippies Skin Nipple Covers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only do these pasties feature a matte finish, but they also come in a case that’s so easy to travel with. Each one is made from hypoallergenic silicone, and the strong adhesive backing won’t come loose until you’re ready to peel it off.