45 Cool Things We're Seeing Everywhere That Are Actually Cheap AF

Popularity isn't everything — except when it comes to shopping. I mean, when you start seeing the same thing everywhere, chances are high that you'll want to buy it and see what the hype's about. That's because there's a certain comfort in sticking to products that tons of people love. So rather than letting you take your chances on a random buy, I've gathered some of the coolest products on Amazon that are starting to pop up everywhere — and they're all pretty cheap.

Yup, I'm talking about the stuff you're probably seeing at the store, on virtual shelves, and even on social media. Take, for example, the chic ribbed headbands for new hairstyles or the ankle weights for easy home workouts. And if those aren't enough, be sure to check out the overflow drain cover that'll let you run extra-deep baths. There's even a silky pillowcase here that'll be smooth on your tresses as you relax in luxury.

Is being popular the most important thing in life? No, but it certainly helps when it comes to deciding what genius Amazon products that you want to spend your hard-earned money on (especially if you keep seeing that popular product wherever you go). Keep scrolling to see some of my favorites.

1 This Sleek Charger That Powers Your Phone Wirelessly Anker Wireless Charger Amazon $13 See On Amazon There's no need to go looking around for a power brick when you've got this wireless charger — simply lay your Qi-enabled phone down, and the indicator light will let you know it's connected. This one doesn't require you to remove your phone case, either (unless it's over 5 millimeters thick).

2 A Long-Lasting Mascara With Over 84,000 Ratings essence Lash Princess Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon Not only does this mascara stay on your lashes without any flaking, but the long-lasting formula is also gluten- as well as cruelty-free. Many reviewers raved about how it's "great mascara" at a "great "price," with one writing, "I can wear it all day at work and then to a super high intensity workout class, and it still looks great."

3 The Curtain String Lights That Cast A Warm, Ambient Glow Twinkle Star Curtain Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon Add these curtain string lights to your patio or an empty wall in your home for some quick ambient lighting. The 300 LED bulbs cast a warm glow that's soothing and inviting. Plus, there are eight different light settings to choose from (depending on the occasion): waves, flash, slow fade, and more.

4 A Ribbed Headband You Can Tie Into A Variety Of Styles The Wrap Life Ribbed Stretch Hair Band Amazon $16 See On Amazon With this headband, you've got options: Tie it in a bow for a cute look at work, or simply knot it underneath your head like a regular headband. The ribbed knit gives it texture to add variety to your outfit, and it comes in a variety of earth-toned colors: geranium, clay, cider, and more.

5 This Silk Pillowcase That's Gentle On Your Hair INSSL Silk Pillowcase Amazon $12 See On Amazon Regular cotton fibers usually create more friction against your hair than silk, which means this silk pillowcase can help tame unwanted frizz after waking up. It also features a hidden zipper to keep your pillow from sliding out — and with more than 15 rich colors to choose from, it's easy to match them to your current sheets.

6 A Pair Of Cubic Zirconia Earrings That Come In Rose, White, & Yellow Gold PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon In my opinion, tight little hoop earrings are perfect for any occasion — and the stylish cubic zirconia stones in this pair set them a league above the competition. They boast stainless steel posts and come in three color choices: rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold.

7 The Clip-On Ring Light That Illuminates Your Selfies & Video Calls Hongdayi Selfie Ring Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon It doesn't matter how dark it is inside or outside your house: Just clip this ring light to your phone, and it'll help illuminate everything from selfies to video calls. The brightness is adjustable up to three levels and the battery is rechargeable via the included USB cable.

8 A Hot Air Brush That Dries & Styles Simultaneously REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Amazon $42 See On Amazon When no amount of teasing will inject life into your roots, it might be time to give this hot air brush a try. The tufted bristles allow you to get extra-close to your scalp, helping channel heat directly into your roots to give them volume and style as you blow-dry. And since the heat is adjustable up to three levels, it's suitable for all types of hair.

9 This Silicone Shampoo Brush That Massages As It Lathers Heeta Scalp Massager Amazon $8 See On Amazon Just add a dollop of your favorite shampoo to this brush, then gently massage the silicone bristles into your scalp to thoroughly wash your hair. The handle on the back helps you maintain a firm grip when wet, and it's suitable for all types of hair — no matter the length.

10 A 50-Pack Of Face Masks For Less Than $15 SUDILO Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon With triple-layered fabric for added protection, this pack of 50 disposable face masks is an incredible bargain at less than $15. Plus, many reviewers have raved about how these ones don't put uncomfortable pressure on your ears. Choose from three colors: black, blue, or a colorful variety pack.

11 The Hair Towel Wrap That's Ultra-Absorbent Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap Amazon $23 See On Amazon Microfiber absorbs more water than cotton, which means this hair towel wrap can help get your hair drier, faster. The loop on the back lets you secure it to your head so you can move around your home freely. But the best part is that it's suitable for any length of hair.

12 A Set Of Nourishing Lotions Made With Shea Butter La Chatelaine Hand Cream Set (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Shea butter and argan oil are only a few of the nourishing ingredients you'll find in this trio of hand creams. The plant-based formula absorbs quickly into your skin without leaving behind greasy residues — but the best part is that they're non-GMO as well as paraben-free.

13 These Thick Socks Made From Cozy Wool YZKKE Vintage Wool Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon You don't have to sacrifice warmth for style with these wool socks, as the vibrant patterns add a delightful pop of color to any outfit. And since one pack comes with five pairs, it's a total bargain. You can even choose from various different colors and patterns, all of which are comfortable.

14 A Soothing Essential Oil Diffuser With 7 Color-Changing Lights InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $15 See On Amazon Add a few drops of essential oils to this diffuser, then sit back and relax as your favorite scents waft through the air. The water reservoir is large enough for up to eight hours of continuous mist, while the seven color-changing lights make it easy to set the mood. Choose from two finishes: white or faux wood grain.

15 This Pair Of Ankle Weights That Come In A Variety Of Sizes BalanceFrom Ankle Weights Amazon $15 See on Amazon No matter what your skill level is, you can still use these ankle weights to help you get toned when you can't make it to the gym. They're available in weights ranging from 1 to 10 pounds — and since the Velcro strap is adjustable, you can also use them on your wrists.

16 The Color-Coded Resistance Bands With Over 40,000 Positive Reviews Letsfit Resistance Bands (5-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Reds, blues, pinks, purples — and if those aren't enough, these resistance bands are also available in rainbow colors. They range in difficulty from extra-light to extra-heavy, and each order also comes with a handy travel bag to keep them all together.

17 The Spaghetti-Strap Sports Bra That Doubles As A Tank Top Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon With light padding and a stretchy fabric blend of nylon and spandex, this padded tank is cute and versatile. It's available in more than 15 colors to complement any pair of bottoms, all while the moisture-wicking fabric helps keep you dry while you sweat.

18 An Eyelash Comb Curler Made With Stainless Steel MSQ Eyelash Comb Curler Amazon $5 See On Amazon Now's a good a time as any to upgrade your eyelash comb to this sleek version, especially if your mascara tends to clump throughout the day. Its tines are made from rust-resistant stainless steel — not plastic — while the cap attachment keeps them clean in your makeup bag.

19 This Smartphone Tripod That Comes With A Remote UBeesize Phone Tripod Amazon $17 See On Amazon You don't have to race against a timer to hop into your own photos — just use the remote that comes with this smartphone tripod. It's universally compatible with nearly any type of phone, and the flexible octopus legs can be adjusted to balance on uneven surfaces.

20 A Calming Lavender Spray For Your Pillows Muse Apothecary Pillow Mist Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you have trouble falling asleep at night, this soothing pillow mist can help put your mind at ease. It's made with plant-based fleur de lavender essential oils, and the formula is completely cruelty- as well as paraben-free.

21 The Tool That Slices Up Delicious Avocado OXO Good Grips Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon There's no need to dirty up a knife and spoon the next time you're in the mood for avocado — just break out this handy tool. The stainless steel pitter latches onto the avocado seed to effortlessly lift it away, while the slicer cuts it up into seven uniform pieces. Plus, there are no super-sharp edges; just a slightly serrated edge for initially cutting through the avocado.

22 An Exfoliating Lip Brush Made From Soft Silicone YOUKOOL Lip Brush (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon When balms aren't strong enough to save your chapped lips, it might be easier to simply exfoliate away all that flaking skin with these lip brushes. The silicone tips are soft to the touch, but they provide enough friction to gently get rid of old skin. Many reviewers even wrote about how they "work perfectly."

23 These Reusable Silicone Straws That Fit Into Tumblers Flathead Reusuable Silicone Straws (10-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made from food-grade silicone, these drinking straws are perfect for tumblers of nearly any shape or size — and since they're bendable, you don't have to crane your neck to use them. Each order also comes with a pipette cleaning brush so that you can easily keep them clean.

24 A Stretchy Wallet That Fits On Your Smartphone Hoblaze Phone Card Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon Add this stretchy wallet to the back of your phone, and you'll always be able to keep at least three credit cards with you — even if you forget your wallet. The lycra material expands so that you can also fit cash or coins if needed, and each order comes with 3M adhesive for effortless installation.

25 This Fabric Shaver With Stainless Steel Blades BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver Amazon $12 See On Amazon Got a few sweaters that are beginning to pill? This fabric shaver can help breathe new life into your weathered garments (as well as pretty much any vintage upholstery). Its stainless steel blades quickly trim away excess fuzz — and since you can adjust the shaving height up to three levels, it's safe to use on nearly any type of fabric.

26 A Gadget That Prepares Up To 7 Eggs At Once Elite Cuisine Easy Electric Egg Cooker Amazon $16 See On Amazon Looking for easy ways to get breakfast on the table with half of the hassle? Search no further than this egg cooker. Able to prepare up to seven eggs at once, it's perfect for busy mornings when you need to feed people quickly — and it's versatile enough to cook eggs in every style, from scrambled to hard-boiled.

27 The Hyaluronic Acid Serum With Added Vitamin C Seoulceuticals 20% Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon $17 See On Amazon Apply this serum to your face once you've finished cleansing, toning, and exfoliating; the hyaluronic acid and vitamin C will help rejuvenate your complexion. It can also help shrink the appearance of your pores, as well as help clear up and prevent breakouts.

28 A Popcorn Popper Made With Borosilicate Glass Ecolution Popcorn Popper Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only are the borosilicate glass walls durable, but this popcorn popper is also perfect for single servings of popcorn when you're home on the couch. It's able to pop an entire jar full in just about three minutes. Plus, it comes in a ton of fun colors: red, pink, blue, teal, and more.

29 This Derma Roller For At-Home Microdermabrasion RoselynBoutique Derma Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon You don't have to spend top-dollar at the spa for a microdermabrasion session; just use this derma roller. The micro-needles help stimulate blood flow in your skin so that your complexion is left glowing and ready to absorb serums and moisturizers. Plus, they're made from quality titanium.

30 A Lap Desk With Space For Your Phone & Mouse LapGear Lap Desk Amazon $35 See On Amazon Not a fan of your laptop's trackpad? This lap desk features space for a mouse, as well as a slot to hold your smartphone. It's designed to fit computers up to 15.6 inches, while the smooth, flat top helps aerate your laptop so it doesn't overheat.

31 These Exfoliating Body Washcloths With Over 20,000 Ratings Exfoliating Towel Asian Washcloth (8-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made from 100% viscose, these washcloths are extra-long so that you can easily exfoliate from your head to your toes and everywhere in-between. While they're a little too rough for your face, many reviewers raved about how they're "good quality" — especially considering the price.

32 A Collagen Hair Treatment To Fortify Limp Strands Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment Amazon $8 See On Amazon Chock-full of collagen and ceramide 3, this nourishing hair mask delivers intense hydration to help fortify weak, over-processed hair. The best part is that you only need to keep it in your strands for about five minutes after shampooing.

33 This Dainty Choker Plated With 18-Karat Gold Aobei Pearl Satellite Chain Choker Necklace Amazon $10 See On Amazon A dainty choker like this one is a cute addition to any outfit — and unlike many other necklaces, this one is plated with 18-karat gold. The small gold beads give it sleek style that fits every season, while the thin chain makes it easy to layer it up for different looks.

34 A Milk & Honey Oil That Hydrates Dry, Flaking Cuticles Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $7 See On Amazon Paraben- as well as cruelty-free, this revitalizing oil helps moisturize dry, brittle cuticles when they need some care. The milk in the formula works to soften your skin while the honey helps lock in hydration to prevent further cracking.

35 These Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings That'll Add Shine To Any Outfit Wssxc Cubic Zirconia Earrings (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only are these earrings completely hypoallergenic, but they're holding cubic zirconia stones that'll reflect light similar to real diamonds (but they cost a fraction of the price — $13 for five pairs, to be exact). Choose from two colors: rose gold or gold.

36 A Pack Of Silky Satin Scrunchies That Can Help Prevent Unwanted Frizz Kitsch Pro Satin Scrunchies (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Unlike many other scrunchies, these ones are covered in soft satin — not cotton. And since satin creates less friction against your strands than other materials, that means these scrunchies can help prevent unwanted frizz as well as breakage. One customer even wrote, "I wanted to switch from traditional hair elastics because every time I took one out, it was filled with my hair! These scrunches don't do that! They are so soft and gentle on my hair, I love them!"

37 A Seriously Popular Card Game That Over 30,000 People Love Exploding Kittens Card Game Amazon $20 See On Amazon Exploding Kittens is just as much fun as it is easy to learn. Players take turns drawing cards until one pulls an exploding kitten. If the player can't defuse the kitten using their laser pointer, kitten yoga, or other ridiculous cards, they're instantly knocked out of the game. The last person playing wins.

38 A Trio Of Earrings Decorated With Natural Freshwater Pearls Stella & Haas Earrings Set (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These huggie earrings don't even have to be in your style for you to admit they're cute. While they're made from hypoallergenic zinc alloy with gold plating, the freshwater pearls are genuine. Plus, they're also light so that they won't weigh your ears down.

39 This Fire TV Stick That Lets You Stream Netflix, Hulu, & More Fire TV Stick Lite Amazon $18 See On Amazon So, you don't have a smart television? That's not a problem; you can still stream Netflix, Hulu, HBOMax, and more using this Fire TV stick. Just pop it into one of the HDMI ports on your television, then connect to the internet. You immediately be able to start streaming video, music, and more.

40 A Pack Of Toothbrushes Made With Detoxifying Charcoal Nuva Dent Charcoal Toothbrushes (6-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon With six of these toothbrushes in each order, you'll have enough for everybody in the house. Unlike regular brushes, the bristles on these ones are infused with detoxifying charcoal to help get your teeth extra-clean. Plus, an enthusiastic reviewer even wrote, "My teeth felt very clean without feeling like I had to work any harder than with a 'normal' toothbrush."

41 The Cover That Lets You Take Deep, Relaxing Baths SlipX Solutions Bath Drain Cover Amazon $9 See On Amazon Pop this cover on top of the overflow drain in your tub, and you'll be able to take extra-deep baths to help you relax after tough days. The suction cups on the back keep it firmly in place, and it's designed to fit overtop of most drains.

42 A Bathtub Tray Made From Chic Bamboo AmazonBasics Deluxe Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon $34 See On Amazon Not only does bamboo hold up against water, but this bamboo bath caddy is also designed to fit most tubs. There's space for your soap, wine, brushes, and other accessories. Plus, you can even keep it in your tub while showering so that you have extra storage space for all your shampoo bottles.

43 This Lemon-Scented Cleaning Gel That Gets Into Tight Spaces ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Amazon $10 See On Amazon Air vents, window blinds, camera lenses, keyboards — you name it, this cleaning gel can help lift away dust and dirt without leaving behind any residue. It's perfect for any tight nooks and crannies where scrubbers can't reach. Plus, it's even reusable up until the color turns dark.

44 A Cozy Scarf That's Big Enough To Wear As A Shawl Wander Agio Shawl Amazon $7 See On Amazon You've got options with this scarf: Wear it around your neck when temperatures dip low, or wrap it around your shoulders as a shawl for some extra warmth. The fabric is fade- as well as pill-resistant. Plus, there are dozens of colors to choose from: sapphire, purplish red, coffee, and more.