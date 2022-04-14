Kristen Stewart Is A Body Horror Investigator In Crimes of the Future Trailer

A return of the body horror genre in 2022 only makes sense. Seeing humans do physically and psychologically disturbing things to bodies is the kind of shock to the system that I, for one, am down to embrace after years of a public health crisis that’s made us all too aware of our own bodies. Crimes of the Future is the first film in eight years from David Cronenberg, the director with a penchant for body horror films that aren’t for the faint of heart, or stomach — including The Fly, A History of Violence, and Dead Ringers.

In his newest film, which premieres at Cannes, the human species undergoes new mutations and transformations as it adapts to a new synthetic environment. (Hmm, a climate change allegory?)

The logline continues: “With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission – to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.”

Here’s everything to know so far about Crimes of the Future. Watch the teaser trailer below, though we recommend you check out the French cut of the trailer, which gives you a little more sense of how grotesque the film is.

The film will premiere at Cannes

While we sadly might not be getting a rumored David Lynch film, Crimes of the Future is one of the most anticipated films of the fest. It will have its U.S. premiere in June.

Expect some gnarly images

In the short teaser trailer, we see some nightmare-inducing images — which is just a taste of the grotesqueness to come. These include but are not limited to someone’s lips and eyes stitched shut, a metallic cylinder burrowing into someone’s stomach, and a child eating a plastic bathroom garbage can while Mortensen’s booming voice repeats: “It is time to stop seeing. It is time to stop speaking. It is time to listen.” In the French cut of the trailer, there’s a sexual bent to the bodily pain, compelling Seydoux to say, “You fill me with the desire to cut my face open.” It also get to the more existential questions the film likely postits, like whether or not humans are becoming obsolete, to which Mortensen answers: “Maybe.” Chilling!

It has the same title as an early Cronenberg film, but no affiliation

Though Crimes of the Future shares a title with a 1970 Cronenburg film, it is not a remake, and has an entirely different story. The original film is about the director of a dermatological clinic called the House of Skin who searches for his insane dermatologist mentor, who has disappeared following a catastrophic plague, resulting from cosmetic products.

Cronenberg has been sitting on the script for 20 years

"I wrote this script 20 years ago, so it was almost like a script that somebody else wrote," Cronenberg told Document back in December. "Except for some of the roles that I cast in Athens, with Greek actors, I had never heard any of the dialogue spoken before. So to hear Kristen start to speak the lines of this character, it was a shock! I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is a living creature—out of control, in the sense that it has its life–and it’s coming to life right in front of me.’"

He, too, is a Kristen Stewart stan

We trust anyone who is as big of a Stewart fan as we are. And in the same interview with Document, Cronenburg couldn’t say enough good things about the actor.

“As I told you, Kristen, you were a revelation to me. You can see an actor, and you can watch an actor, but you still don’t know what it’s like to be on the set with that actor. Sometimes it’s a difficult thing, because you’re not getting what you hoped you could get,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve said, ‘This was a real mistake, to cast this actor.’ But when you get a Ferrari instead of a Volkswagen, it’s pretty nice.”