On the closing night of Miami’s Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival, the rapper DaBaby ignited controversy with an upsetting performance, in which he went on a homophobic rant and brought out Tory Lanez to perform with him — directly following Megan Thee Stallion’s performance.

Below, we answer everything you need to know about the controversy, the fallout, and what people are saying.

What did DaBaby say in the rant?

DaBaby went on a homophobic rant during his set, saying: "If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up," he said. "Ladies, if your p*ssy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*ck in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Yikes!‌‌

Wait, and he brought up Tory Lanez after Megan Thee Stallion?

DaBaby, whose set directly followed Megan’s, said, "I'll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here," while Lanez unveiled himself from a mascot outfit.

Last summer, Lanez allegedly shot Megan in the foot after an argument in his car. (He pleaded not guilty to two felony charges in November.) And last month, Megan and DaBaby feuded on Twitter after he promoted Lanez's "SKAT" record.

Bringing out Lanez as a surprise guest after Megan’s set is already at outrageous levels of disrespect, especially considering DaBaby’s history with the Houston rapper; the two were previously collaborators, having worked on Megan’s tracks “Cash Sh*t” and “Cry Baby” together in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

There was at least one instance of immediate backlash. According to a video from PopCrave, someone threw a shoe at DaBaby after he brought out Lanez.‌

Has DaBaby tried to defend himself? How did that go?

Not well! The rapper took to Instagram Live to defend his rant, saying: “I wasn’t going on no rant — that’s called a call-to-action,” he said. “That’s what that’s called because I’m a live performer … Look. All the lights went up — gay or straight. You wanna know why? ‘Cause even my gay fans don’t have f*ckin’ AIDS.”‌‌‌‌

What are people saying?

T.I. defended DaBaby, writing in the comments section of a video on The Shade Room’s Instagram page of the rant: "If Lil Nas X can kick his shit in peace... so should dababy," with an emoji of a man shrugging his shoulders. T.I. then went on Instagram Live to explain his comment, saying, "Ain't nothing in the world gon' make me hate nobody just because they do something different in the bedroom than I do.”

He continued: “And if you gon' have the Lil Nas X video and him living his truth, you gon' damn sure have people like DaBaby who gon' speak they truth and it ain't none wrong with none of it."

Ok, and what’s Twitter saying?

It's a combo of calling him out and making jokes about the shoe, because, Twitter.