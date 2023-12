In the early ‘70s, Fear of Flying was an unlikely bestseller that galvanized a generation of women to pursue pleasurable sex, or as Jong coined it: “the zipperless f*ck.” Now, 50 years later, the book is being rereleased with a new, surprisingly vulnerable forward by Jong’s own daughter and an introduction by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, whose novel-turned-excellent-Hulu-series Fleishman Is in Trouble was influenced greatly by Jong.