Spotted: DeuxMoi Is Getting A Book Deal

DeuxMoi is the Perez Hilton for the Instagram age, anonymously chronicling unverified crucial celebrity news like, who ate at Lucien last week, how Leo DiCaprio allegedly likes to wear headphones mid-coitus, which I personally never needed to know, and which Bachelor stars are arguing in public.

Now, if a deluge of Instagram stories about the unconfirmed whereabouts of C-list celebrities isn’t enough DeuxMoi in your life, the mysterious author is writing a novel.

It’s called Anon Pls, because what else would it be, and will be released by by Harper (cha-king!) Collins this fall. The plot reads like what an AI would spit out if you input Gossip Girl, The Devil Wears Prada, and every DeuxMoi post:

Cricket Lopez (yes, you read that right) is a stylist’s assistant (the new It Girl job) who starts a gossip account on Instagram while drunk, mostly to blow off steam from having to deal with 18-year-old influencers. (Because who amongst us is not out there nursing caustic Instagram side projects after two glasses of pet nat?) In a silly twist of fate, she becomes famous, except nobody knows who she is. Plus, DeuxMoi gives herself a “steamy new love interest who she meets through her online persona — only if she can truly trust his motives.” Um, Mr. DeuxMoi? Are you out there? Please reveal yourself!

The plot summary continues: “But as the account grows and becomes more and more famous, she has to wonder: is it – the fame, the insider access, the escape from real life – really worth losing everything she has?” Um, am I the only one who is starting to feel like this...isn’t quite fiction?

Obviously, we have a many questions — namely, is DeuxMoi okay under the weight of being a secret celebrity? And will DeuxMoi ever reveal who they really are? Out of all the parasocial milestones to come out of the social media era, having a real-life Gossip Girl wasn’t something I predicted.

The book is set to be released November 8. (Do I smell a desperate ploy for a stocking stuffer marketing moment?) In the meantime, some of us have a soft spot for Deux’s absurdist little sister Troixmoi, which satirizes the account. Read NYLON’s interview with Troixmoi who wanted to remain, you guessed it...anon.