Dickies & Gucci Vault Drop A Sparkling, Studded Holiday

Fashion
The only thing that could make me love Dickies more? A little silver.
Many of us have already treat our Dickies like luxury items: the iconic workwear-turned-streetwear brand is famously flexible for any setting. Now, Dickies is getting the official designer treatment, with a new collaboration with Gucci Vault.
For the drool-worthy collection, which is out on the Gucci Vault today, Gucci’s artisans embellished studs by hand, grommet by grommet, to pieces like the Dickies Eisenhower Jacket ($7410) and 874 Work Pants ($6590), which both feature larger studs at the top that cascade into smaller pieces to create a crystalline, starry effect.