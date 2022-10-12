Culture
On High Low with EmRata, the model and author talks politics, philosophy, sex, pop culture, and more.
Emily Ratajkowski has been baring herself for the camera for most of her life. Earlier this year she bared her soul in her memoir My Body — and now, she’s giving us the gift of gab with a podcast series: High Low with EmRata, which premieres on November 1.
“I’m interested in marrying everything high and low brow by talking pop culture and happenings that may seem frivolous in a way that raises big questions,” Ratajkowski shares in the teaser trailer. She says she will talk everything from politics, philosophy, “and yes, feminism,” to TikTok and relationships.